في حكمٍ باتٍ يعكس «قبضة العدالة» الحديدية تجاه تجار السموم، أيدت محكمة الاستئناف في الكويت حكم الإعدام شنقاً بحق ثلاثة متهمين من الجنسية الإيرانية، عقب تورطهم في واحدة من أضخم محاولات تهريب المخدرات عبر البحر.

وتعود كواليس القضية إلى عملية أمنية نوعية نفذها رجال خفر السواحل بالتعاون مع إدارة مكافحة المخدرات، حيث تم رصد «طراد» المتهمين وتتبعه بدقة في محيط جزيرة كبر. وبعد مداهمة «هوليودية»، ضُبط المتهمون وبحوزتهم شحنة ضخمة من مادة الحشيش تبلغ 120 كيلوغراماً، إضافة إلى 10 آلاف حبة من المؤثرات العقلية، كانت معدة لإغراق الكويت بالسموم.

ورغم محاولات الدفاع لنفي التهم، إلا أن محكمة الاستئناف رأت أن الأدلة الجنائية واعترافات المتهمين وضبطهم في حالة «تلبس تام» لا تدع مجالاً للشك. وانتهت المحكمة إلى تأييد حكم الإعدام، مؤكدة أن هذه العقوبة هي الجزاء العادل لكل من يهدد الأمن القومي ويستهدف عقول الشباب الكويتي.

ويأتي هذا الحكم في وقت تشهد فيه المنطقة استنفاراً أمنياً لحماية الحدود البحرية، ليكون بمثابة «إنذار أخير» لشبكات التهريب الدولية بأن مياه الكويت ليست ممرًا سهلاً، وأن القضاء الكويتي لن يتوانى عن حماية المجتمع.