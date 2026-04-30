في حكمٍ باتٍ يعكس «قبضة العدالة» الحديدية تجاه تجار السموم، أيدت محكمة الاستئناف في الكويت حكم الإعدام شنقاً بحق ثلاثة متهمين من الجنسية الإيرانية، عقب تورطهم في واحدة من أضخم محاولات تهريب المخدرات عبر البحر.
وتعود كواليس القضية إلى عملية أمنية نوعية نفذها رجال خفر السواحل بالتعاون مع إدارة مكافحة المخدرات، حيث تم رصد «طراد» المتهمين وتتبعه بدقة في محيط جزيرة كبر. وبعد مداهمة «هوليودية»، ضُبط المتهمون وبحوزتهم شحنة ضخمة من مادة الحشيش تبلغ 120 كيلوغراماً، إضافة إلى 10 آلاف حبة من المؤثرات العقلية، كانت معدة لإغراق الكويت بالسموم.
ورغم محاولات الدفاع لنفي التهم، إلا أن محكمة الاستئناف رأت أن الأدلة الجنائية واعترافات المتهمين وضبطهم في حالة «تلبس تام» لا تدع مجالاً للشك. وانتهت المحكمة إلى تأييد حكم الإعدام، مؤكدة أن هذه العقوبة هي الجزاء العادل لكل من يهدد الأمن القومي ويستهدف عقول الشباب الكويتي.
ويأتي هذا الحكم في وقت تشهد فيه المنطقة استنفاراً أمنياً لحماية الحدود البحرية، ليكون بمثابة «إنذار أخير» لشبكات التهريب الدولية بأن مياه الكويت ليست ممرًا سهلاً، وأن القضاء الكويتي لن يتوانى عن حماية المجتمع.
In a final ruling that reflects the "iron grip of justice" towards drug traffickers, the Court of Appeals in Kuwait upheld the death sentence by hanging for three defendants of Iranian nationality, following their involvement in one of the largest drug smuggling attempts by sea.
The details of the case trace back to a specialized security operation carried out by the Coast Guard in cooperation with the Drug Enforcement Administration, where the defendants' "boat" was monitored and tracked precisely around the island of Kubbar. After a "Hollywood-style" raid, the defendants were apprehended with a massive shipment of hashish weighing 120 kilograms, in addition to 10,000 pills of psychoactive substances, which were intended to flood Kuwait with toxins.
Despite the defense's attempts to deny the charges, the Court of Appeals found that the forensic evidence, the confessions of the defendants, and their apprehension in a state of "complete flagrance" left no room for doubt. The court concluded by upholding the death sentence, affirming that this punishment is the just penalty for anyone who threatens national security and targets the minds of Kuwaiti youth.
This ruling comes at a time when the region is witnessing heightened security measures to protect maritime borders, serving as a "final warning" to international smuggling networks that Kuwait's waters are not an easy passage, and that the Kuwaiti judiciary will not hesitate to protect society.