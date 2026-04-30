In a final ruling that reflects the "iron grip of justice" towards drug traffickers, the Court of Appeals in Kuwait upheld the death sentence by hanging for three defendants of Iranian nationality, following their involvement in one of the largest drug smuggling attempts by sea.

The details of the case trace back to a specialized security operation carried out by the Coast Guard in cooperation with the Drug Enforcement Administration, where the defendants' "boat" was monitored and tracked precisely around the island of Kubbar. After a "Hollywood-style" raid, the defendants were apprehended with a massive shipment of hashish weighing 120 kilograms, in addition to 10,000 pills of psychoactive substances, which were intended to flood Kuwait with toxins.

Despite the defense's attempts to deny the charges, the Court of Appeals found that the forensic evidence, the confessions of the defendants, and their apprehension in a state of "complete flagrance" left no room for doubt. The court concluded by upholding the death sentence, affirming that this punishment is the just penalty for anyone who threatens national security and targets the minds of Kuwaiti youth.

This ruling comes at a time when the region is witnessing heightened security measures to protect maritime borders, serving as a "final warning" to international smuggling networks that Kuwait's waters are not an easy passage, and that the Kuwaiti judiciary will not hesitate to protect society.