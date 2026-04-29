وجه الفنان الكويتي طارق العلي رسالة اعتذار مباشرة إلى سوزان ابنة الفنانة القديرة الراحلة حياة الفهد، معبراً عن أسفه لأي إساءة قد تكون صدرت منه في أي وقت سابق، مؤكداً احترامه الكامل لها ولأسرتها.

وقال العلي في ندوة جماهيرية: «أعتذر إذا أسأت في أي وقت»، متمنياً أن تسامحه وأن تكون محللته، في إشارة واضحة لرغبته في إنهاء أي توتر سابق، وهو ما لاقى تفاعلاً لافتاً بين الحضور والمتابعين الذين تداولوا المقطع على نطاق واسع.

التسامح قبل الموت

وأعادت الإعلامية الكويتية مي العيدان نشر المقطع عبر حساباتها على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، وعلقت عليه بكلمات حملت بُعداً إنسانياً، إذ قالت: «من الجميل أن يتصالح الناس في حياتهم قبل أن يفرقهم الموت، ليذهب كل شخص إلى عالم آخر»، مشيرة إلى أهمية التسامح وإنهاء الخلافات.

تعليقها أضاف بعداً جديداً للتفاعل مع الموقف، إذ رآه البعض دعوة عامة لتجاوز الخلافات الشخصية والفنية، بينما اعتبره آخرون تأكيداً على أن الوسط الفني بحاجة دائماً إلى لغة تصالح بدلاً من استمرار التوتر. وبين الرسالة والتعليق، عاد اسم الطرفين إلى الواجهة مجدداً، لكن هذه المرة في سياق أقرب إلى المصالحة منه إلى الصراع.

بداية الخلاف

بدأت شرارة الخلاف بين الطرفين نتيجة اختلاف في وجهات النظر حول بعض القضايا الفنية والإدارية داخل الوسط المسرحي، إضافة إلى مواقف متباينة حول قرارات تخص العمل الفني والمسرحي في الكويت، ومنها قضية تنظيم عمل الطلبة في المعهد العالي للفنون المسرحية، إذ اختلف الطرفان في الرأي حول القرار ودور النقابات الفنية فيه.

ومع مرور الوقت، لم يبقَ الخلاف في إطار وجهات النظر فقط، بل بدأ يظهر في الإعلام بشكل أكبر، خصوصاً مع التصريحات المتبادلة والتلميحات غير المباشرة.

تسريب صوتي

وتفجر الخلاف بعد ظهور تسريب صوتي منسوب لطارق العلي في 2018، تضمن عبارات اعتُبرت مسيئة لحياة الفهد وابنتها، ما دفعها إلى اتخاذ مسار قانوني رسمي ورفع دعوى أمام الجهات المختصة في الكويت.

وبحسب ما تم تداوله في الصحف الكويتية، اعتُبر هذا الحدث نقطة التحول الكبرى في العلاقة بين الطرفين، إذ خرج الخلاف من نطاق الإعلام إلى أروقة القضاء.

ولاحقاً، أصدرت محكمة الجنح في الكويت حكماً بتغريم طارق العلي في قضية السب المتعلقة بالتسجيل الصوتي، بعد ثبوت الواقعة قانونياً، مع فرض غرامة مالية عليه.

اعتذارات متبادلة

بعد تصاعد الأزمة، قام طارق العلي بتقديم اعتذار علني للفنانة حياة الفهد في أكثر من مناسبة، مؤكداً احترامه الكبير لها، وواصفاً إياها بأنها «أستاذة الفن الخليجي»، وأن أي خلاف بينهما لا يلغي مكانتها الفنية.