The Kuwaiti artist Tarek Al-Ali sent a direct apology message to Susan, the daughter of the late esteemed artist Hayat Al-Fahad, expressing his regret for any offense that may have come from him at any previous time, affirming his complete respect for her and her family.

Al-Ali said at a public seminar: "I apologize if I have offended at any time," wishing that she would forgive him and that they could reconcile, in a clear indication of his desire to end any previous tension, which received notable interaction among the attendees and followers who widely shared the clip.

Forgiveness Before Death

The Kuwaiti media personality Mai Al-Eidan re-shared the clip on her social media accounts, commenting with words that carried a humanitarian dimension, saying: "It is beautiful for people to reconcile in their lives before death separates them, so that each person goes to another world," pointing to the importance of forgiveness and ending disputes.

Her comment added a new dimension to the interaction with the situation, as some saw it as a public call to overcome personal and artistic disagreements, while others considered it a confirmation that the artistic community always needs a language of reconciliation instead of ongoing tension. Between the message and the comment, the names of both parties returned to the forefront again, but this time in a context closer to reconciliation than to conflict.

The Beginning of the Dispute

The spark of the dispute between the two parties began due to differing viewpoints on some artistic and administrative issues within the theatrical community, in addition to varying stances on decisions related to artistic and theatrical work in Kuwait, including the issue of organizing student work at the Higher Institute of Dramatic Arts, where the two parties disagreed on the decision and the role of artistic unions in it.

Over time, the disagreement did not remain within the framework of differing viewpoints only, but began to appear more prominently in the media, especially with the exchanged statements and indirect hints.

Audio Leak

The dispute escalated after an audio leak attributed to Tarek Al-Ali in 2018, which included phrases considered offensive to Hayat Al-Fahad and her daughter, prompting her to take formal legal action and file a lawsuit before the relevant authorities in Kuwait.

According to what was circulated in Kuwaiti newspapers, this event was considered a major turning point in the relationship between the two parties, as the dispute moved from the media to the corridors of justice.

Later, the Misdemeanor Court in Kuwait issued a ruling to fine Tarek Al-Ali in the defamation case related to the audio recording, after the incident was legally proven, imposing a financial penalty on him.

Mutual Apologies

After the crisis escalated, Tarek Al-Ali publicly apologized to the artist Hayat Al-Fahad on several occasions, affirming his great respect for her, describing her as "the master of Gulf art," and stating that any disagreement between them does not diminish her artistic stature.