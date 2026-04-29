وجه الفنان الكويتي طارق العلي رسالة اعتذار مباشرة إلى سوزان ابنة الفنانة القديرة الراحلة حياة الفهد، معبراً عن أسفه لأي إساءة قد تكون صدرت منه في أي وقت سابق، مؤكداً احترامه الكامل لها ولأسرتها.
وقال العلي في ندوة جماهيرية: «أعتذر إذا أسأت في أي وقت»، متمنياً أن تسامحه وأن تكون محللته، في إشارة واضحة لرغبته في إنهاء أي توتر سابق، وهو ما لاقى تفاعلاً لافتاً بين الحضور والمتابعين الذين تداولوا المقطع على نطاق واسع.
التسامح قبل الموت
وأعادت الإعلامية الكويتية مي العيدان نشر المقطع عبر حساباتها على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، وعلقت عليه بكلمات حملت بُعداً إنسانياً، إذ قالت: «من الجميل أن يتصالح الناس في حياتهم قبل أن يفرقهم الموت، ليذهب كل شخص إلى عالم آخر»، مشيرة إلى أهمية التسامح وإنهاء الخلافات.
تعليقها أضاف بعداً جديداً للتفاعل مع الموقف، إذ رآه البعض دعوة عامة لتجاوز الخلافات الشخصية والفنية، بينما اعتبره آخرون تأكيداً على أن الوسط الفني بحاجة دائماً إلى لغة تصالح بدلاً من استمرار التوتر. وبين الرسالة والتعليق، عاد اسم الطرفين إلى الواجهة مجدداً، لكن هذه المرة في سياق أقرب إلى المصالحة منه إلى الصراع.
بداية الخلاف
بدأت شرارة الخلاف بين الطرفين نتيجة اختلاف في وجهات النظر حول بعض القضايا الفنية والإدارية داخل الوسط المسرحي، إضافة إلى مواقف متباينة حول قرارات تخص العمل الفني والمسرحي في الكويت، ومنها قضية تنظيم عمل الطلبة في المعهد العالي للفنون المسرحية، إذ اختلف الطرفان في الرأي حول القرار ودور النقابات الفنية فيه.
ومع مرور الوقت، لم يبقَ الخلاف في إطار وجهات النظر فقط، بل بدأ يظهر في الإعلام بشكل أكبر، خصوصاً مع التصريحات المتبادلة والتلميحات غير المباشرة.
تسريب صوتي
وتفجر الخلاف بعد ظهور تسريب صوتي منسوب لطارق العلي في 2018، تضمن عبارات اعتُبرت مسيئة لحياة الفهد وابنتها، ما دفعها إلى اتخاذ مسار قانوني رسمي ورفع دعوى أمام الجهات المختصة في الكويت.
وبحسب ما تم تداوله في الصحف الكويتية، اعتُبر هذا الحدث نقطة التحول الكبرى في العلاقة بين الطرفين، إذ خرج الخلاف من نطاق الإعلام إلى أروقة القضاء.
ولاحقاً، أصدرت محكمة الجنح في الكويت حكماً بتغريم طارق العلي في قضية السب المتعلقة بالتسجيل الصوتي، بعد ثبوت الواقعة قانونياً، مع فرض غرامة مالية عليه.
اعتذارات متبادلة
بعد تصاعد الأزمة، قام طارق العلي بتقديم اعتذار علني للفنانة حياة الفهد في أكثر من مناسبة، مؤكداً احترامه الكبير لها، وواصفاً إياها بأنها «أستاذة الفن الخليجي»، وأن أي خلاف بينهما لا يلغي مكانتها الفنية.
The Kuwaiti artist Tarek Al-Ali sent a direct apology message to Susan, the daughter of the late esteemed artist Hayat Al-Fahad, expressing his regret for any offense that may have come from him at any previous time, affirming his complete respect for her and her family.
Al-Ali said at a public seminar: "I apologize if I have offended at any time," wishing that she would forgive him and that they could reconcile, in a clear indication of his desire to end any previous tension, which received notable interaction among the attendees and followers who widely shared the clip.
Forgiveness Before Death
The Kuwaiti media personality Mai Al-Eidan re-shared the clip on her social media accounts, commenting with words that carried a humanitarian dimension, saying: "It is beautiful for people to reconcile in their lives before death separates them, so that each person goes to another world," pointing to the importance of forgiveness and ending disputes.
Her comment added a new dimension to the interaction with the situation, as some saw it as a public call to overcome personal and artistic disagreements, while others considered it a confirmation that the artistic community always needs a language of reconciliation instead of ongoing tension. Between the message and the comment, the names of both parties returned to the forefront again, but this time in a context closer to reconciliation than to conflict.
The Beginning of the Dispute
The spark of the dispute between the two parties began due to differing viewpoints on some artistic and administrative issues within the theatrical community, in addition to varying stances on decisions related to artistic and theatrical work in Kuwait, including the issue of organizing student work at the Higher Institute of Dramatic Arts, where the two parties disagreed on the decision and the role of artistic unions in it.
Over time, the disagreement did not remain within the framework of differing viewpoints only, but began to appear more prominently in the media, especially with the exchanged statements and indirect hints.
Audio Leak
The dispute escalated after an audio leak attributed to Tarek Al-Ali in 2018, which included phrases considered offensive to Hayat Al-Fahad and her daughter, prompting her to take formal legal action and file a lawsuit before the relevant authorities in Kuwait.
According to what was circulated in Kuwaiti newspapers, this event was considered a major turning point in the relationship between the two parties, as the dispute moved from the media to the corridors of justice.
Later, the Misdemeanor Court in Kuwait issued a ruling to fine Tarek Al-Ali in the defamation case related to the audio recording, after the incident was legally proven, imposing a financial penalty on him.
Mutual Apologies
After the crisis escalated, Tarek Al-Ali publicly apologized to the artist Hayat Al-Fahad on several occasions, affirming his great respect for her, describing her as "the master of Gulf art," and stating that any disagreement between them does not diminish her artistic stature.