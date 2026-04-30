حصل رجل الأعمال والإعلامي المسجون جيمي لاي، على جائزة حرية التعبير التي تمنحها دويتشه فيله، تقديرًا لدوره في دعم الحركة المؤيدة للديمقراطية في هونغ كونغ.
وأعلنت المؤسسة الإعلامية الألمانية، الخميس، أن لاي سيتسلم الجائزة في دورتها الثانية عشرة غيابيًا في 23 يونيو، خلال فعاليات منتدى الإعلام العالمي الذي تنظمه في مدينة بون.
وأشادت المديرة العامة لـ«دويتشه فيله» باربرا ماسينغ، بالمؤسس البالغ من العمر 78 عامًا لصحيفة أبل ديلي، والتي توقفت عن الصدور، مؤكدة أنه وقف بثبات من أجل حرية الصحافة في هونغ كونغ رغم المخاطر الشخصية الكبيرة.
وأضافت أن «لاي» وفّر من خلال الصحيفة منصة للصحفيين لممارسة العمل الإعلامي بحرية، ومنبرًا للحركة الديمقراطية، مشيرة إلى أن «حرية الصحافة ليست أمرًا مسلمًا به، بل يجب الدفاع عنها باستمرار».
ويُعد لاي، وهو مواطن بريطاني، من أبرز المدافعين عن الديمقراطية في هونغ كونغ قبل سجنه، حيث قدم دعمًا ماليًا لأحزاب وسياسيين معارضين، وشارك في الاحتجاجات الواسعة التي شهدتها المدينة بين عامي 2019 و2020 رفضًا لسياسات بكين.
وكانت السلطات في هونغ كونغ قد ألقت القبض عليه في عام 2020، متهمة إياه باستخدام صحيفته وعلاقاته السياسية للضغط على حكومات أجنبية لفرض عقوبات على الصين وهونغ كونغ.
وفي فبراير الماضي، أصدرت محكمة في هونغ كونغ حكمًا بسجنه لمدة 20 عامًا، بعد إدانته بتهم تشمل التآمر مع قوى أجنبية ونشر مواد تحريضية، وذلك بموجب قانون الأمن القومي الذي فرضه الحزب الشيوعي الصيني في عام 2020.
وقد أثار الحكم موجة انتقادات واسعة من منظمات حقوقية والحكومة البريطانية، حيث اعتبرته منظمة هيومان رايتس ووتش ذا دوافع سياسية، محذرة من أن مدة العقوبة تعادل حكمًا بالإعدام فعليًا.
ويُنظر إلى قضية لاي على نطاق واسع باعتبارها جزءًا من تحولات أعمق شهدتها هونغ كونغ منذ عودتها إلى السيادة الصينية عام 1997 بعد أكثر من 150 عامًا من الحكم البريطاني، حيث يقول منتقدون إن مساحة الحريات تقلصت بشكل كبير، بينما تؤكد بكين أن قانون الأمن القومي كان ضروريًا لاستعادة الاستقرار.
وُلد جيمي لاي في جنوب الصين عام 1947، وانتقل إلى هونغ كونغ عام 1960، وقد صرح سابقًا بأنه مدين بكل شيء لشعب هونغ كونغ، معتبرًا أن سجنه يمثل نوعًا من رد الجميل للحياة التي عاشها في المدينة.
تكريم دولي لقطب الإعلام المسجون جيمي لاي وسط جدل سياسي
حصل رجل الأعمال والإعلامي المسجون جيمي لاي، على جائزة حرية التعبير التي تمنحها دويتشه فيله، تقديرًا لدوره في دعم الحركة المؤيدة للديمقراطية في هونغ كونغ.
Imprisoned businessman and media figure Jimmy Lai has been awarded the Freedom of Expression Prize by Deutsche Welle, in recognition of his role in supporting the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong.
The German media organization announced on Thursday that Lai will receive the award posthumously at its twelfth edition on June 23, during the Global Media Forum it organizes in Bonn.
Barbara Maass, the director general of Deutsche Welle, praised the 78-year-old founder of the now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper, affirming that he stood firmly for press freedom in Hong Kong despite significant personal risks.
She added that "Lai" provided through the newspaper a platform for journalists to practice journalism freely, and a forum for the democratic movement, noting that "press freedom is not a given; it must be defended continuously."
Lai, a British citizen, is considered one of the most prominent advocates for democracy in Hong Kong before his imprisonment, having provided financial support to opposition parties and politicians, and participated in the widespread protests that took place in the city between 2019 and 2020 in rejection of Beijing's policies.
The authorities in Hong Kong arrested him in 2020, accusing him of using his newspaper and political connections to pressure foreign governments to impose sanctions on China and Hong Kong.
In February, a court in Hong Kong sentenced him to 20 years in prison after convicting him on charges including conspiracy with foreign forces and publishing seditious materials, under the national security law imposed by the Chinese Communist Party in 2020.
The ruling sparked widespread criticism from human rights organizations and the British government, with Human Rights Watch deeming it politically motivated, warning that the length of the sentence effectively amounts to a death sentence.
Lai's case is widely viewed as part of deeper transformations that Hong Kong has undergone since its return to Chinese sovereignty in 1997 after more than 150 years of British rule, with critics saying that the space for freedoms has significantly shrunk, while Beijing insists that the national security law was necessary to restore stability.
Jimmy Lai was born in southern China in 1947 and moved to Hong Kong in 1960. He previously stated that he owes everything to the people of Hong Kong, considering his imprisonment a form of giving back for the life he lived in the city.