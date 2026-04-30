Imprisoned businessman and media figure Jimmy Lai has been awarded the Freedom of Expression Prize by Deutsche Welle, in recognition of his role in supporting the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong.

The German media organization announced on Thursday that Lai will receive the award posthumously at its twelfth edition on June 23, during the Global Media Forum it organizes in Bonn.

Barbara Maass, the director general of Deutsche Welle, praised the 78-year-old founder of the now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper, affirming that he stood firmly for press freedom in Hong Kong despite significant personal risks.

She added that "Lai" provided through the newspaper a platform for journalists to practice journalism freely, and a forum for the democratic movement, noting that "press freedom is not a given; it must be defended continuously."

Lai, a British citizen, is considered one of the most prominent advocates for democracy in Hong Kong before his imprisonment, having provided financial support to opposition parties and politicians, and participated in the widespread protests that took place in the city between 2019 and 2020 in rejection of Beijing's policies.

The authorities in Hong Kong arrested him in 2020, accusing him of using his newspaper and political connections to pressure foreign governments to impose sanctions on China and Hong Kong.

In February, a court in Hong Kong sentenced him to 20 years in prison after convicting him on charges including conspiracy with foreign forces and publishing seditious materials, under the national security law imposed by the Chinese Communist Party in 2020.

The ruling sparked widespread criticism from human rights organizations and the British government, with Human Rights Watch deeming it politically motivated, warning that the length of the sentence effectively amounts to a death sentence.

Lai's case is widely viewed as part of deeper transformations that Hong Kong has undergone since its return to Chinese sovereignty in 1997 after more than 150 years of British rule, with critics saying that the space for freedoms has significantly shrunk, while Beijing insists that the national security law was necessary to restore stability.

Jimmy Lai was born in southern China in 1947 and moved to Hong Kong in 1960. He previously stated that he owes everything to the people of Hong Kong, considering his imprisonment a form of giving back for the life he lived in the city.