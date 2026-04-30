حصل رجل الأعمال والإعلامي المسجون جيمي لاي، على جائزة حرية التعبير التي تمنحها دويتشه فيله، تقديرًا لدوره في دعم الحركة المؤيدة للديمقراطية في هونغ كونغ.
وأعلنت المؤسسة الإعلامية الألمانية، الخميس، أن لاي سيتسلم الجائزة في دورتها الثانية عشرة غيابيًا في 23 يونيو، خلال فعاليات منتدى الإعلام العالمي الذي تنظمه في مدينة بون.
وأشادت المديرة العامة لـ«دويتشه فيله» باربرا ماسينغ، بالمؤسس البالغ من العمر 78 عامًا لصحيفة أبل ديلي، والتي توقفت عن الصدور، مؤكدة أنه وقف بثبات من أجل حرية الصحافة في هونغ كونغ رغم المخاطر الشخصية الكبيرة.
وأضافت أن «لاي» وفّر من خلال الصحيفة منصة للصحفيين لممارسة العمل الإعلامي بحرية، ومنبرًا للحركة الديمقراطية، مشيرة إلى أن «حرية الصحافة ليست أمرًا مسلمًا به، بل يجب الدفاع عنها باستمرار».
ويُعد لاي، وهو مواطن بريطاني، من أبرز المدافعين عن الديمقراطية في هونغ كونغ قبل سجنه، حيث قدم دعمًا ماليًا لأحزاب وسياسيين معارضين، وشارك في الاحتجاجات الواسعة التي شهدتها المدينة بين عامي 2019 و2020 رفضًا لسياسات بكين.
وكانت السلطات في هونغ كونغ قد ألقت القبض عليه في عام 2020، متهمة إياه باستخدام صحيفته وعلاقاته السياسية للضغط على حكومات أجنبية لفرض عقوبات على الصين وهونغ كونغ.
وفي فبراير الماضي، أصدرت محكمة في هونغ كونغ حكمًا بسجنه لمدة 20 عامًا، بعد إدانته بتهم تشمل التآمر مع قوى أجنبية ونشر مواد تحريضية، وذلك بموجب قانون الأمن القومي الذي فرضه الحزب الشيوعي الصيني في عام 2020.
وقد أثار الحكم موجة انتقادات واسعة من منظمات حقوقية والحكومة البريطانية، حيث اعتبرته منظمة هيومان رايتس ووتش ذا دوافع سياسية، محذرة من أن مدة العقوبة تعادل حكمًا بالإعدام فعليًا.
ويُنظر إلى قضية لاي على نطاق واسع باعتبارها جزءًا من تحولات أعمق شهدتها هونغ كونغ منذ عودتها إلى السيادة الصينية عام 1997 بعد أكثر من 150 عامًا من الحكم البريطاني، حيث يقول منتقدون إن مساحة الحريات تقلصت بشكل كبير، بينما تؤكد بكين أن قانون الأمن القومي كان ضروريًا لاستعادة الاستقرار.
وُلد جيمي لاي في جنوب الصين عام 1947، وانتقل إلى هونغ كونغ عام 1960، وقد صرح سابقًا بأنه مدين بكل شيء لشعب هونغ كونغ، معتبرًا أن سجنه يمثل نوعًا من رد الجميل للحياة التي عاشها في المدينة.