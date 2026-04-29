أعلنت الفنانة المصرية إسراء عبدالفتاح وفاة والد زوجها الفنان حمدي الميرغني، دون كشف تفاصيل تتعلق بسبب الوفاة أو موعد تشييع الجنازة.
الحاج أحمد
وكتبت إسراء عبر حسابها على منصة «إنستغرام»: «إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون، بقلوب مؤمنة بقضاء الله وقدره توفي إلى رحمة الله تعالى حمايا العزيز الحاج أحمد الميرغني».
وفقد الفنان حمدي الميرغني خاله الفنان سليمان عيد بشكل مفاجئ في أبريل العام الماضي، عن عمر ناهز 63 عاماً، ما شكّل حالة من الحزن داخل أسرته والوسط الفني.
The Egyptian artist Israa Abdel Fattah announced the death of her husband’s father, the artist Hamdi El-Mirghani, without revealing details regarding the cause of death or the date of the funeral.
Hajj Ahmed
Israa wrote on her Instagram account: “Indeed, we belong to Allah and indeed to Him we shall return. With hearts believing in Allah’s decree and destiny, my dear father-in-law Hajj Ahmed El-Mirghani has passed away to the mercy of Allah.”
The artist Hamdi El-Mirghani unexpectedly lost his uncle, the artist Suleiman Eid, in April of last year, at the age of 63, which caused a state of sadness within his family and the artistic community.