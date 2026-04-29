أعلنت الفنانة المصرية إسراء عبدالفتاح وفاة والد زوجها الفنان حمدي الميرغني، دون كشف تفاصيل تتعلق بسبب الوفاة أو موعد تشييع الجنازة.

الحاج أحمد

وكتبت إسراء عبر حسابها على منصة «إنستغرام»: «إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون، بقلوب مؤمنة بقضاء الله وقدره توفي إلى رحمة الله تعالى حمايا العزيز الحاج أحمد الميرغني».

وفقد الفنان حمدي الميرغني خاله الفنان سليمان عيد بشكل مفاجئ في أبريل العام الماضي، عن عمر ناهز 63 عاماً، ما شكّل حالة من الحزن داخل أسرته والوسط الفني.