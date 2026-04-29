The Egyptian artist Israa Abdel Fattah announced the death of her husband’s father, the artist Hamdi El-Mirghani, without revealing details regarding the cause of death or the date of the funeral.

Hajj Ahmed

Israa wrote on her Instagram account: “Indeed, we belong to Allah and indeed to Him we shall return. With hearts believing in Allah’s decree and destiny, my dear father-in-law Hajj Ahmed El-Mirghani has passed away to the mercy of Allah.”

The artist Hamdi El-Mirghani unexpectedly lost his uncle, the artist Suleiman Eid, in April of last year, at the age of 63, which caused a state of sadness within his family and the artistic community.