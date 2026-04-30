أكد الرئيس الأوكراني فلاديمير زيلينسكي اليوم (الخميس،)، طلب بلاده من واشنطن تفاصيل إضافية عن عرض الكرملين وقفاً لإطلاق النار في 9 مايو، اليوم الذي تحتفل فيه روسيا بانتصار الاتحاد السوفيتي على ألمانيا النازية في الحرب العالمية الثانية.
وقال زيلينسكي في بيان على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي «لقد وجهت ممثلينا للتواصل مع فريق رئيس الولايات المتحدة وتوضيح تفاصيل مقترح روسيا لوقف مؤقت لإطلاق النار»، مضيفاً: «أوكرانيا تسعى إلى السلام وتقوم بالعمل الدبلوماسي اللازم لوضع حد حقيقي لهذه الحرب».
وكان المتحدث باسم الكرملين دميتري بيسكوف أكد أنه سيتم الكشف عن التفاصيل حول هدنة «يوم النصر» (9 مايو) المحتملة التي تحدث عنها الرئيس فلاديمير بوتين لنظيره الأمريكي دونالد ترمب.
وفي رده على سؤال حول ما إذا كان تم تحديد أيام وساعات وقف إطلاق النار، قال بيسكوف: «سيتم الإعلان عنها»، مضيفاً:كافة التفاصيل ستكشف في الوقت المناسب، دون أن يقدم جدولاً زمنياً محدداً.
وأبلغ الرئيس بوتين خلال محادثة هاتفية مطولة مع الرئيس ترمب باستعداد روسيا لإعلان هدنة إنسانية خلال فترة الاحتفال بيوم النصر، ووفقاً للكرملين فإن ترمب أيد المبادرة.
في غضون ذلك، قال مسؤولون، إن طائرات روسية مسيرة هاجمت مدينة أوديسا جنوب أوكرانيا خلال الليل للمرة الثانية هذا الأسبوع، ما أسفر عن إصابة 18 شخصاً على الأقل، وإلحاق أضرار بمبانٍ سكنية.
وقال سيرهي ليساك، رئيس الإدارة العسكرية في أوديسا: الضربات تسببت في أضرار بالغة في منطقة بريمورسكي المركزية، حيث تضررت بنايات سكنية عالية وأخرى مؤلفة من خمسة طوابق.
وأضاف ليساك: الهجمات تسببت في اندلاع حرائق كبيرة في الطوابق العليا وعلى أحد الأسطح، وتم احتواؤها منذ ذلك الحين.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed today (Thursday) his country's request to Washington for additional details regarding the Kremlin's proposal for a ceasefire on May 9, the day Russia celebrates the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Zelensky stated in a social media post, "I have instructed our representatives to communicate with the team of the President of the United States to clarify the details of Russia's proposal for a temporary ceasefire," adding, "Ukraine is seeking peace and is undertaking the necessary diplomatic work to put a real end to this war."
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that details about the potential "Victory Day" (May 9) truce mentioned by President Vladimir Putin to his American counterpart Donald Trump would be revealed.
In response to a question about whether specific days and times for the ceasefire had been determined, Peskov said, "They will be announced," adding, "All details will be disclosed in due time," without providing a specific timeline.
During a lengthy phone conversation with President Trump, President Putin informed him of Russia's readiness to announce a humanitarian ceasefire during the Victory Day celebrations, and according to the Kremlin, Trump supported the initiative.
Meanwhile, officials reported that Russian drones attacked the city of Odesa in southern Ukraine overnight for the second time this week, resulting in at least 18 injuries and damage to residential buildings.
Serhiy Hryhorovych, the head of the military administration in Odesa, stated that the strikes caused significant damage in the central Prymorsky area, where high-rise residential buildings and five-story structures were affected.
Hryhorovych added that the attacks caused large fires on the upper floors and on one of the rooftops, which have since been contained.