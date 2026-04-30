أكد الرئيس الأوكراني فلاديمير زيلينسكي اليوم (الخميس،)، طلب بلاده من واشنطن تفاصيل إضافية عن عرض الكرملين وقفاً لإطلاق النار في 9 مايو، اليوم الذي تحتفل فيه روسيا بانتصار الاتحاد السوفيتي على ألمانيا النازية في الحرب العالمية الثانية.


وقال زيلينسكي في بيان على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي «لقد وجهت ممثلينا للتواصل مع فريق رئيس الولايات المتحدة وتوضيح تفاصيل مقترح روسيا لوقف مؤقت لإطلاق النار»، مضيفاً: «أوكرانيا تسعى إلى السلام وتقوم بالعمل الدبلوماسي اللازم لوضع حد حقيقي لهذه الحرب».


وكان المتحدث باسم الكرملين دميتري بيسكوف أكد أنه سيتم الكشف عن التفاصيل حول هدنة «يوم النصر» (9 مايو) المحتملة التي تحدث عنها الرئيس فلاديمير بوتين لنظيره الأمريكي دونالد ترمب.


وفي رده على سؤال حول ما إذا كان تم تحديد أيام وساعات وقف إطلاق النار، قال بيسكوف: «سيتم الإعلان عنها»، مضيفاً:كافة التفاصيل ستكشف في الوقت المناسب، دون أن يقدم جدولاً زمنياً محدداً.


وأبلغ الرئيس بوتين خلال محادثة هاتفية مطولة مع الرئيس ترمب باستعداد روسيا لإعلان هدنة إنسانية خلال فترة الاحتفال بيوم النصر، ووفقاً للكرملين فإن ترمب أيد المبادرة.


في غضون ذلك، قال مسؤولون، إن طائرات روسية مسيرة هاجمت مدينة أوديسا جنوب أوكرانيا خلال الليل للمرة الثانية هذا الأسبوع، ما أسفر عن إصابة 18 شخصاً على الأقل، وإلحاق أضرار بمبانٍ سكنية.


وقال سيرهي ليساك، رئيس الإدارة العسكرية في أوديسا: الضربات تسببت في أضرار بالغة في منطقة بريمورسكي المركزية، حيث تضررت بنايات سكنية عالية وأخرى مؤلفة من خمسة طوابق.


وأضاف ليساك: الهجمات تسببت في اندلاع حرائق كبيرة في الطوابق العليا وعلى أحد الأسطح، وتم احتواؤها منذ ذلك الحين.