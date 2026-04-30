Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed today (Thursday) his country's request to Washington for additional details regarding the Kremlin's proposal for a ceasefire on May 9, the day Russia celebrates the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.



Zelensky stated in a social media post, "I have instructed our representatives to communicate with the team of the President of the United States to clarify the details of Russia's proposal for a temporary ceasefire," adding, "Ukraine is seeking peace and is undertaking the necessary diplomatic work to put a real end to this war."



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that details about the potential "Victory Day" (May 9) truce mentioned by President Vladimir Putin to his American counterpart Donald Trump would be revealed.



In response to a question about whether specific days and times for the ceasefire had been determined, Peskov said, "They will be announced," adding, "All details will be disclosed in due time," without providing a specific timeline.



During a lengthy phone conversation with President Trump, President Putin informed him of Russia's readiness to announce a humanitarian ceasefire during the Victory Day celebrations, and according to the Kremlin, Trump supported the initiative.



Meanwhile, officials reported that Russian drones attacked the city of Odesa in southern Ukraine overnight for the second time this week, resulting in at least 18 injuries and damage to residential buildings.



Serhiy Hryhorovych, the head of the military administration in Odesa, stated that the strikes caused significant damage in the central Prymorsky area, where high-rise residential buildings and five-story structures were affected.



Hryhorovych added that the attacks caused large fires on the upper floors and on one of the rooftops, which have since been contained.