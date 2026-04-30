The coach of Al-Nassr, Gessos, confirmed the difficulty of the victory achieved over Al-Ahli with a score of two goals to none, in the summit match that took place yesterday at the "Al-Awl Park" stadium in Riyadh, as part of the 30th round of the Saudi Professional League "Roshan League".



Gessos said during the press conference after the match: "Al-Ahli is a respected and big team with great players and is well-organized technically, and Al-Nassr was ready and we had the determination to win." He added: "I thank the Al-Nassr fans who enhanced the beauty of the match by motivating the players; they are a supportive crowd and we still aspire for more of them. There are 4 matches left, and we await their support until the end of the season." He continued: "We have achieved 20 matches without a loss, which is a difficult number—16 in the league and 4 in Asia. These are not easy figures, and I am used to that. Yes, Al-Nassr can do more than that, and there are 4 league matches and a final left, and we will work seriously to achieve them."



He added: "So far, we have not achieved anything, a lot has gone, and only a little remains for Al-Nassr to be the league champion. We have taken a big step, and we still do not feel secure. Football has strange turns; you can lose a whole team. Our team has many yellow cards, but we have confidence in the players and in ourselves, and step by step in every match until the end."



He further stated: "I congratulate Al-Ahli on the Elite Cup, and this is a beautiful thing for Saudi football. There is a message for Al-Ahli players: I hope that if they want to win, they should know how they can achieve it."