أكد مدرب فيق النصر جيسوس، صعوبة الانتصار الذي حققه على الأهلي بنتيجة بهدفين دون رد، في القمة التي جمعتهما أمس على ملعب «الأول بارك» بالرياض، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ30 من مسابقة الدوري السعودي للمحترفين «دوري روشن».


وقال جيسوس خلال المؤتمر الصحفي عقب نهاية المباراة: «الأهلي فريق محترم وكبير ويملك لاعبين كبار ومنظم فنياً، والنصر جاهز وكان لدينا إصرار على الفوز». وأضاف: «أشكر الجمهور النصراوي الذين زادوا المباراة جمالاً بتحفيزهم اللاعبين، وهو جمهور داعم ولا نزال نطمح للمزيد منهم، تبقت 4 مباريات وننتظر دعمهم حتى نهاية الموسم». وتابع: «20 مباراة حققناها بلا خسارة وهو رقم صعب، 16 في الدوري و4 في آسيا، وهي أرقام ليست بسهلة، وأنا متعود على ذلك، نعم النصر يستطيع أكثر من ذلك، وتبقت 4 مباريات دوري ونهائي وسنعمل بكل جديه لتحقيقها».


وزاد: «إلى الآن لم نحقق شيئاً وذهب الكثير وتبقى القليل ويكون النصر بطل الدوري، وعملنا خطوة كبيرة وإلى الآن لم نشعر بالأمان، فكرة القدم تحولاتها غريبة، وقد تخسر فريقاً كاملاً، وفريقنا لديه كروت صفراء كثيرة، ولكن لدينا ثقة في اللاعبين وفي أنفسنا، وخطوة خطوة في كل مباراة حتى النهاية».


وأردف: «أهنئ الأهلي بكأس النخبة وهذا شيء جميل للكرة السعودية، وهناك رسالة للاعبي الأهلي، وهي: أتمنى إذا أرادوا الفوز أن يعرفوا كيف يستطيعون تحقيقه».