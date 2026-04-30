طرحت وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة، مسودة اللائحة التنفيذية لمعالجة وإعادة التأهيل البيئي للمواقع الملوثة والمتدهورة بيئياً، التي تُلزم كل من تسبب في تلوث أو تدهور بيئي بالإيقاف الفوري لمصدر التلوث، وإزالة ومعالجة التلوث، وإعادة تأهيل المواقع المتدهورة وفق الضوابط والاشتراطات التي تضعها الجهة المختصة، إضافة إلى تحمّل التعويضات اللازمة لجبر الأضرار استناداً إلى مبدأ «الملوِّث يدفع». وأوضحت الوزارة، أن التفتيش يتم وفق اللائحة التنفيذية للتفتيش والتدقيق البيئي لنظام البيئة، مع التنسيق بين الجهة المختصة والمركز في حال كان التدهور ناجماً عن تلوث في الأوساط البيئية.
وتتيح اللائحة للجهة المختصة تنفيذ إجراءات المعالجة مباشرة أو تكليف جهة متخصصة دون انتظار المتسبب، وذلك في الحالات التي تشمل عدم تنفيذ خطة المعالجة خلال 60 يوماً من الإبلاغ، أو عدم اتخاذ الإجراءات الفورية لاحتواء التلوث أو الحد من آثاره، أو انتشار الملوثات خارج نطاق الموقع، أو تعذر قدرة المتسبب على اتخاذ الإجراءات الفنية اللازمة لاحتواء الملوثات. وفي جميع الأحوال، يتحمل المتسبب كامل التكاليف المترتبة على تنفيذ المعالجة.
كما حدّدت اللائحة ضوابط للتنفيذ الفوري، تشمل إنذار المتسبب خطياً بضرورة تنفيذ خطة إعادة التأهيل، ومنحه مهلة محددة لتصحيح وضعه أو بدء التنفيذ، وإجراء تقييم فني يثبت عدم الالتزام بالخطة، ثم صدور قرار مسبب من المركز بتكليف جهة معتمدة بالتنفيذ، مع منح المخالف حق الاعتراض أمام لجان النظر في المخالفات البيئية وفق المادة الـ39 من النظام.
وتضمنت اللائحة عدداً من المخالفات والعقوبات، أبرزها: تقديم معلومات أو بيانات غير صحيحة في خطة إعادة التأهيل البيئي، وتبلغ عقوبتها 5,000 ريال في المرة الأولى وتصل إلى 100,000 ريال في حال التكرار، مع إلزام المخالف بإعادة إعداد الخطة. كما يعاقب عدم الالتزام باشتراطات موافقة الجهة المختصة على تنفيذ خطة إعادة التأهيل بغرامة تبدأ من 10,000 ريال وتصل إلى 100,000 ريال عند التكرار، مع إلزام المخالف بتصحيح المخالفة. أما عدم تحديث خطة إعادة التأهيل عند تلقي إخطار من المركز فتبلغ عقوبته 20,000 ريال في المرة الأولى، و30,000 ريال في المرة الثانية، إضافة إلى إلزام المخالف بتصحيح المخالفة وإصلاح الضرر ودفع التعويضات.
The Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture has proposed a draft executive regulation for the remediation and environmental rehabilitation of contaminated and environmentally degraded sites. This regulation mandates that anyone responsible for pollution or environmental degradation must immediately halt the source of pollution, remove and treat the pollution, and rehabilitate the degraded sites according to the controls and requirements set by the competent authority. Additionally, they must bear the necessary compensation to remedy the damages based on the principle of "the polluter pays." The ministry clarified that inspections are conducted according to the executive regulation for environmental inspection and auditing under the Environmental Law, in coordination between the competent authority and the center in cases where the degradation is caused by pollution in environmental media.
The regulation allows the competent authority to implement remediation procedures directly or assign a specialized entity without waiting for the responsible party, in cases that include failure to implement the remediation plan within 60 days of notification, failure to take immediate action to contain the pollution or mitigate its effects, the spread of pollutants beyond the site, or the inability of the responsible party to take the necessary technical measures to contain the pollutants. In all cases, the responsible party bears all costs associated with implementing the remediation.
The regulation also specifies controls for immediate implementation, including formally notifying the responsible party in writing of the necessity to implement the rehabilitation plan, granting them a specified period to rectify their situation or commence implementation, conducting a technical assessment to prove non-compliance with the plan, and then issuing a reasoned decision from the center to assign an accredited entity for implementation, while granting the violator the right to appeal before the committees reviewing environmental violations in accordance with Article 39 of the law.
The regulation includes a number of violations and penalties, the most notable of which are: providing incorrect information or data in the environmental rehabilitation plan, with a penalty of 5,000 riyals for the first offense and up to 100,000 riyals in case of repetition, along with obligating the violator to reprepare the plan. Additionally, failure to comply with the conditions for the competent authority's approval of the implementation of the rehabilitation plan incurs a fine starting from 10,000 riyals and reaching up to 100,000 riyals upon repetition, along with obligating the violator to correct the violation. As for failing to update the rehabilitation plan upon receiving notification from the center, the penalty is 20,000 riyals for the first offense and 30,000 riyals for the second, in addition to obligating the violator to correct the violation, repair the damage, and pay compensation.