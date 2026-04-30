طرحت وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة، مسودة اللائحة التنفيذية لمعالجة وإعادة التأهيل البيئي للمواقع الملوثة والمتدهورة بيئياً، التي تُلزم كل من تسبب في تلوث أو تدهور بيئي بالإيقاف الفوري لمصدر التلوث، وإزالة ومعالجة التلوث، وإعادة تأهيل المواقع المتدهورة وفق الضوابط والاشتراطات التي تضعها الجهة المختصة، إضافة إلى تحمّل التعويضات اللازمة لجبر الأضرار استناداً إلى مبدأ «الملوِّث يدفع». وأوضحت الوزارة، أن التفتيش يتم وفق اللائحة التنفيذية للتفتيش والتدقيق البيئي لنظام البيئة، مع التنسيق بين الجهة المختصة والمركز في حال كان التدهور ناجماً عن تلوث في الأوساط البيئية.

وتتيح اللائحة للجهة المختصة تنفيذ إجراءات المعالجة مباشرة أو تكليف جهة متخصصة دون انتظار المتسبب، وذلك في الحالات التي تشمل عدم تنفيذ خطة المعالجة خلال 60 يوماً من الإبلاغ، أو عدم اتخاذ الإجراءات الفورية لاحتواء التلوث أو الحد من آثاره، أو انتشار الملوثات خارج نطاق الموقع، أو تعذر قدرة المتسبب على اتخاذ الإجراءات الفنية اللازمة لاحتواء الملوثات. وفي جميع الأحوال، يتحمل المتسبب كامل التكاليف المترتبة على تنفيذ المعالجة.

كما حدّدت اللائحة ضوابط للتنفيذ الفوري، تشمل إنذار المتسبب خطياً بضرورة تنفيذ خطة إعادة التأهيل، ومنحه مهلة محددة لتصحيح وضعه أو بدء التنفيذ، وإجراء تقييم فني يثبت عدم الالتزام بالخطة، ثم صدور قرار مسبب من المركز بتكليف جهة معتمدة بالتنفيذ، مع منح المخالف حق الاعتراض أمام لجان النظر في المخالفات البيئية وفق المادة الـ39 من النظام.

وتضمنت اللائحة عدداً من المخالفات والعقوبات، أبرزها: تقديم معلومات أو بيانات غير صحيحة في خطة إعادة التأهيل البيئي، وتبلغ عقوبتها 5,000 ريال في المرة الأولى وتصل إلى 100,000 ريال في حال التكرار، مع إلزام المخالف بإعادة إعداد الخطة. كما يعاقب عدم الالتزام باشتراطات موافقة الجهة المختصة على تنفيذ خطة إعادة التأهيل بغرامة تبدأ من 10,000 ريال وتصل إلى 100,000 ريال عند التكرار، مع إلزام المخالف بتصحيح المخالفة. أما عدم تحديث خطة إعادة التأهيل عند تلقي إخطار من المركز فتبلغ عقوبته 20,000 ريال في المرة الأولى، و30,000 ريال في المرة الثانية، إضافة إلى إلزام المخالف بتصحيح المخالفة وإصلاح الضرر ودفع التعويضات.