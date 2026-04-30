The Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture has proposed a draft executive regulation for the remediation and environmental rehabilitation of contaminated and environmentally degraded sites. This regulation mandates that anyone responsible for pollution or environmental degradation must immediately halt the source of pollution, remove and treat the pollution, and rehabilitate the degraded sites according to the controls and requirements set by the competent authority. Additionally, they must bear the necessary compensation to remedy the damages based on the principle of "the polluter pays." The ministry clarified that inspections are conducted according to the executive regulation for environmental inspection and auditing under the Environmental Law, in coordination between the competent authority and the center in cases where the degradation is caused by pollution in environmental media.

The regulation allows the competent authority to implement remediation procedures directly or assign a specialized entity without waiting for the responsible party, in cases that include failure to implement the remediation plan within 60 days of notification, failure to take immediate action to contain the pollution or mitigate its effects, the spread of pollutants beyond the site, or the inability of the responsible party to take the necessary technical measures to contain the pollutants. In all cases, the responsible party bears all costs associated with implementing the remediation.

The regulation also specifies controls for immediate implementation, including formally notifying the responsible party in writing of the necessity to implement the rehabilitation plan, granting them a specified period to rectify their situation or commence implementation, conducting a technical assessment to prove non-compliance with the plan, and then issuing a reasoned decision from the center to assign an accredited entity for implementation, while granting the violator the right to appeal before the committees reviewing environmental violations in accordance with Article 39 of the law.

The regulation includes a number of violations and penalties, the most notable of which are: providing incorrect information or data in the environmental rehabilitation plan, with a penalty of 5,000 riyals for the first offense and up to 100,000 riyals in case of repetition, along with obligating the violator to reprepare the plan. Additionally, failure to comply with the conditions for the competent authority's approval of the implementation of the rehabilitation plan incurs a fine starting from 10,000 riyals and reaching up to 100,000 riyals upon repetition, along with obligating the violator to correct the violation. As for failing to update the rehabilitation plan upon receiving notification from the center, the penalty is 20,000 riyals for the first offense and 30,000 riyals for the second, in addition to obligating the violator to correct the violation, repair the damage, and pay compensation.