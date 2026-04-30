زفّ أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز 7866 خريجاً وخريجة من الدفعة الـ47 بجامعة الإمام عبدالرحمن بن فيصل، وذلك بتخريج دفعة جديدة من طلابها وطالباتها للعام الجامعي 1447هـ خلال رعايته وتشريفه حفل التخرج في الاستاد الرياضي بالجامعة، (الثلاثاء) الـ11 من ذي القعدة 1447هـ، الموافق 28 أبريل 2026م، بحضور رئيس مجلس الأمناء الدكتور نبيل بن محمد العامودي، ورئيس الجامعة الأستاذ الدكتور فهد بن أحمد الحربي.

وبلغ إجمالي عدد الخريجين لهذا العام 7866 خريجاً وخريجة، منهم 1882 خريجاً و5984 خريجة في مختلف التخصصات، ما يعكس مخرجات تعليمية نوعية تسهم في دعم سوق العمل بكفاءات وطنية مؤهلة.

وهنأ أمير المنطقة الشرقية الخريجين وأسرهم، متمنياً لهم التوفيق والنجاح في مسيرتهم القادمة، وأن يكونوا لبنةً في مسيرة البناء والتنمية، وإضافة نوعية تسهم في ترسيخ مكتسبات الوطن وتعزيز منجزاته.

وأكد أمير الشرقية أن ما يحظى به قطاع التعليم من عناية مستمرة ودعم من القيادة الرشيدة أسهم في إحداث نقلة نوعية ملموسة في مخرجاته على مختلف المستويات.

وأشار إلى أن هذا الاهتمام انعكس إيجاباً على جودة التعليم وكفاءة برامجه ومخرجاته، وأثمر عن إعداد كوادر وطنية مؤهلة تمتلك المعرفة والمهارة والقدرة على المنافسة في سوق العمل، بما يعزز من دورها في دعم مسيرة التنمية.

مسؤولية عظيمة ومسيرة طموحةوبدأ حفل التخرج بالسلام الملكي، ثم بالمسيرة الأكاديمية، ثم تلاوة من القرآن الكريم، ثم كلمة الخريجين قدمها الطالب (الخريج) بدر بن سعد صليب العتيبي (من كلية إدارة الأعمال)، قال خلالها: «نحن اليوم ننطلق نحو المستقبل بقيمٍ راسخة، مدركين جميعاً أن ما نحمله هو مسؤولية عظيمة تجاه بلادنا، لنقدّم لوطننا المعطاء معارف ناضجة، ووعياً يستوعب الحاضر ويستشرف القادم، نردّ به بعض فضل وطننا بعزيمةٍ وإخلاص، عملاً يُنجز، وجهداً يُثمر، ونسهم في مسيرته الطموحة ونصون ثقته، في ظل قيادتنا الرشيدة».

بعد ذلك، جرى إعلان نتائج الخريجين على مستوى الجامعة، التي أعلنها عميد عمادة القبول والتسجيل الدكتور عبدالله آل مريح، ثم قَسم الكليات الصحية ألقاه على طلبة التخصصات الصحية الأستاذ الدكتور محمد الشهراني عميد كلية الطب.

الحربي: حضور متقدّم عربيًا وعالميًامن جانبه، قال رئيس الجامعة الأستاذ الدكتور فهد بن أحمد الحربي في كلمته: «لقد مضت الجامعةُ وفيةً لرؤيتِها نحوَ جامعةٍ سبَّاقةٍ في صناعةِ المستقبلِ فحقَّقت حضوراً متقدِّماً عالمياً وتقدُّماً عربياً لافتاً، وبرزت عدد من تخصُّصاتُها في خارطةِ التميُّزِ الأكاديميِّ عالمياً، إذ جاءت في المرتبةِ 491 عالمياً في تصنيفِ QS العالمي، وفي المرتبةِ 559 عالمياً في تصنيفِ تايمز للتعليمِ العالي، كما حقَّقت المركزَ 115 عالمياً والثانيَ محلياً في تصنيفِ GreenMetric للاستدامة وحضورًا ضمن أفضلِ 300 جامعةٍ عالميًا في تصنيفِ تايمز للتأثير مع تميُّزٍ عالميٍّ بارزٍ بحلولِها في المرتبةِ 11 عالميًا في الهدفِ الثالثِ (الصحة الجيدة والرفاه) والمرتبةِ 93 عالميًا في الهدفِ السادسِ (المياه النظيفة والنظافة الصحية)».

حضور تنافسي وتوسع نوعي

وأضاف الحربي: «على صعيدِ التخصصاتِ تألَّقت برامجُها الأكاديميةُ بحضورٍ تنافسيٍّ متقدِّم، إذ تصدَّر تخصصُ طبِّ الأسنانِ محلياً وبلغ المرتبةَ 16 عالميًا، فيما جاء تخصصُ التربيةِ في المرتبةِ الثالثةِ محليًا وضمن أفضلِ 250 جامعةٍ عالميًا، وحقَّقت التخصصاتُ الطبيةُ والصحيةُ المرتبةَ الثانيةَ محلياً وضمن أفضلِ 300 جامعةٍ عالميًا، بما يعكسُ جودةَ المخرجاتِ وتكاملَ المنظومةِ التعليميةِ، وامتداداً لهذا التميُّزِ، شهدت منظومةُ البرامجِ الأكاديميةِ توسعاً نوعياً في الاعتماداتِ، حيث حصل 33 برنامجَ بكالوريوس على الاعتمادِ الوطنيِّ بنسبةِ 57%، و12 برنامجًا على الاعتمادِ الدوليِّ بنسبةِ 21% من إجمالي البرامجِ المؤهلةِ للاعتمادِ، كما نالت 5 برامجَ دراساتٍ عليا -من بينها برنامجُ دكتوراه- الاعتمادَ الوطنيَّ بنسبةِ 12%، و6 برامجَ -منها خمسُ زمالاتٍ طبيةٍ- على الاعتمادِ الدوليِّ بنسبةِ 14% من إجمالي البرامجِ المؤهلةِ، بما يعزِّزُ موثوقيةَ البرامجِ ويرسِّخُ مكانةَ الجامعةِ كمؤسسةٍ تعليميةٍ بمعاييرَ عالميةٍ».

نمو البحث والابتكار وبراءات الاختراعوذكر بقوله: «نمت مؤشِّراتُها في مجالِ البحثِ والابتكارِ وبراءاتِ الاختراعِ وتوَّجت هذا المسار بتحقيق المركز السابع والسبعين عالميًا، والرابع محلِّيًا في عدد براءات الاختراع الممنوحة من المكتب الأمريكي لعام 2025م، إلى جانب حصد ميداليتين ذهبيتين وميداليةٍ برونزيةٍ في معرض جنيف الدولي للاختراعات، فضلاً عن تعاظم أثرُها في المجالِ المجتمعيِّ والتنمويِّ بشبكةٍ متنوِّعةٍ من المبادرات والتفاعلِ الملفتِ مع الأحداثِ المحليةِ والعالميةِ، كما جسَّدت طموحَها كصرحٍ تعليميٍّ تنمويٍّ من خلالِ خطَّتِها الإستراتيجيةِ الثالثةِ (2025–2030) الَّتي دُشِّنَت هذا العامَ تحت هويةٍ مؤسَّسيةٍ تتَّسقُ مع رؤيةِ الوطنِ «نحوَ الصحَّةِ وجودةِ الحياةِ» بما يعكسُ وعيًا مؤسَّسيًا متقدِّمًا يستشرفُ التحوُّلاتِ ويقودُ التغييرَ».

صنّاع فارق وشركاء في الإنجاز

وتابع قائلاً: «أبنائي الخريجين، أنتم ثمرةُ اليومِ، وأملُ الغدِ وامتدادُ المسيرةِ لقد استقبلتكم هذه الجامعةُ يوماً وأنتم تحملون الشغف والطموحِ، ولزملائنا من أعضاءِ هيئةِ التدريسِ نقفُ في هذا المقامِ إجلالاً لعطائِكم وتقديرًا لجهودِكم الَّتي لا تُقاسُ بالساعاتِ بل تُقاسُ بما غرستُم من علمٍ وما بنيتُم من عقولٍ وما ألهمتُم من هِمَمٍ فأنتم صُنَّاعُ الفارقِ وحملةُ الرسالةِ وشركاءُ هذا الإنجازِ، ولأولياءِ الأمورِ لكم من الشكرِ أوفاهُ ومن الامتنانِ أصدقُهُ فقد كنتم السندَ في مسيرةٍ طويلةٍ والصبرَ في مواطنِ التحدِّي والدعاءَ الذي لا ينقطعُ فكان لثباتِكم وعنايتِكم أعظمُ الأثرِ في بلوغِ هذه اللحظةِ، وفي الختامِ نُجدِّدُ الشكرَ والعرفانَ لأمير الشرقية، والشكرُ موصولٌ -بتقديرٍ بالغٍ- إلى وزيرِ التعليمِ يوسف بن عبدالله البنيان على ما تحظى به الجامعةُ من اهتمامٍ ومتابعةٍ، سائلينَ المولى عزَّ وجلَّ أن يُديمَ على وطنِنا أمنَهُ وازدهارَهُ وأن يُباركَ في جهودِ أبنائِهِ وبناتِهِ وأن يجعلَ من هذه الكوكبةِ رافدًا متجدِّدًا لمسيرةِ البناءِ وذُخراً وعوناً للبلادِ وعنواناً لمستقبلٍ يليقُ بوطنٍ لا يعرفُ المستحيلَ».

درع تذكارية وصورة جماعية

ثم كرّم أمير الشرقية رعاة الحفل، ثم قدم رئيس الجامعة الأستاذ الدكتور فهد بن أحمد الحربي درعًا تذكارية لراعي الحفل الأمير سعود بن نايف، ثم التقطت صورة جماعية مع أمير الشرقية مع الطلاب الخريجين واختتم الحفل بالسلام الملكي.

من جانب آخر، أقيم حفل تخريج الطالبات يومي (الأربعاء والخميس) 12-13 من ذي القعدة 1447هـ الموافق 29-30 أبريل 2026م، وذلك بحضور وتشريف حرم أمير المنطقة الأميرة عبير بنت فيصل بن تركي، في الاستاد الرياضي بالجامعة.