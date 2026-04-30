The Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, celebrated the graduation of 7866 male and female graduates from the 47th batch of Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University. This took place during his sponsorship and honor of the graduation ceremony at the university's sports stadium on (Tuesday), the 11th of Dhu al-Qi'dah 1447 AH, corresponding to April 28, 2026 AD, in the presence of the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Dr. Nabil bin Muhammad Al-Amoudi, and the university president, Professor Dr. Fahd bin Ahmad Al-Harbi.

The total number of graduates this year reached 7866, including 1882 male graduates and 5984 female graduates in various specialties, reflecting quality educational outputs that contribute to supporting the labor market with qualified national competencies.

The Prince of the Eastern Province congratulated the graduates and their families, wishing them success in their upcoming journeys, and hoping they would be a building block in the path of construction and development, adding quality contributions that reinforce the nation's gains and enhance its achievements.

The Prince emphasized that the continuous care and support that the education sector receives from the wise leadership has contributed to a tangible qualitative leap in its outputs at various levels.

He pointed out that this interest has positively reflected on the quality of education, the efficiency of its programs, and its outputs, resulting in the preparation of qualified national cadres that possess knowledge, skills, and the ability to compete in the labor market, thereby enhancing their role in supporting the development process.

A Great Responsibility and an Ambitious JourneyThe graduation ceremony began with the national anthem, followed by the academic procession, a recitation from the Holy Quran, and a speech by the graduates delivered by the student (graduate) Badr bin Saad Sulaib Al-Otaibi (from the College of Business Administration), in which he said: "Today, we embark towards the future with firm values, all of us aware that what we carry is a great responsibility towards our country, to provide our generous homeland with mature knowledge and an awareness that comprehends the present and anticipates the future, responding to some of the favor of our homeland with determination and sincerity, through work that is accomplished, and effort that bears fruit, contributing to its ambitious journey and preserving its trust, under our wise leadership."

After that, the results of the graduates at the university level were announced by the Dean of the Admission and Registration Deanship, Dr. Abdullah Al-Muraih, followed by the announcement of the health colleges' results delivered to the students of health specialties by Professor Dr. Muhammad Al-Shahrani, Dean of the College of Medicine.

Al-Harbi: A Leading Presence Arab and GlobalIn his speech, the university president, Professor Dr. Fahd bin Ahmad Al-Harbi, said: "The university has remained true to its vision of being a pioneering university in shaping the future, achieving a prominent global presence and notable Arab advancement. Several of its specialties have emerged on the global academic excellence map, ranking 491st globally in the QS World Ranking, and 559th globally in the Times Higher Education Ranking. It also achieved 115th globally and second locally in the GreenMetric sustainability ranking, and was listed among the top 300 universities globally in the Times Higher Education Impact Ranking, with outstanding global distinction by ranking 11th globally in the third goal (Good Health and Well-being) and 93rd globally in the sixth goal (Clean Water and Sanitation)."

Competitive Presence and Qualitative Expansion

Al-Harbi added: "In terms of specialties, its academic programs have excelled with a competitive advanced presence, as the Dentistry specialty ranked first locally and 16th globally, while the Education specialty ranked third locally and among the best 250 universities globally. The medical and health specialties ranked second locally and among the best 300 universities globally, reflecting the quality of outputs and the integration of the educational system. Continuing this excellence, the system of academic programs has witnessed a qualitative expansion in accreditations, with 33 bachelor's programs obtaining national accreditation at a rate of 57%, and 12 programs receiving international accreditation at a rate of 21% of the total eligible programs for accreditation. Additionally, 5 graduate programs, including a doctoral program, received national accreditation at a rate of 12%, and 6 programs, including five medical fellowships, received international accreditation at a rate of 14% of the total eligible programs, enhancing the reliability of the programs and solidifying the university's position as an educational institution with global standards."

Growth in Research, Innovation, and PatentsHe mentioned: "Its indicators in the field of research, innovation, and patents have grown, culminating this path by achieving the 77th position globally and the fourth locally in the number of patents granted by the U.S. Patent Office for the year 2025, along with winning two gold medals and a bronze medal at the Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions. Moreover, its impact in the community and developmental field has increased through a diverse network of initiatives and remarkable interaction with local and global events, embodying its ambition as an educational and developmental edifice through its third strategic plan (2025-2030), which was launched this year under an institutional identity that aligns with the nation's vision "Towards Health and Quality of Life," reflecting an advanced institutional awareness that anticipates transformations and leads change."

Difference Makers and Partners in Achievement

He continued: "My dear graduates, you are the fruit of today and the hope of tomorrow, and the extension of the journey. This university welcomed you one day when you carried passion and ambition. To our colleagues from the faculty members, we stand in this position in reverence for your contributions and appreciation for your efforts, which cannot be measured in hours but in the knowledge you have instilled, the minds you have built, and the aspirations you have inspired. You are the difference makers, the bearers of the message, and partners in this achievement. To the guardians, you have my utmost gratitude and sincerest appreciation, for you have been the support in a long journey, the patience in times of challenge, and the unceasing prayers. Your steadfastness and care have had the greatest impact in reaching this moment. In conclusion, we renew our thanks and appreciation to the Prince of the Eastern Province, and our gratitude extends—with great appreciation—to the Minister of Education, Yusuf bin Abdullah Al-Bunyan, for the attention and follow-up the university receives. We ask Almighty God to continue granting our homeland security and prosperity and to bless the efforts of its sons and daughters, making this group a renewed resource for the construction journey and a support and aid for the country, and a symbol of a future worthy of a nation that knows no impossibility."

A Commemorative Shield and a Group Photo

Then, the Prince of the Eastern Province honored the sponsors of the ceremony, and the university president, Professor Dr. Fahd bin Ahmad Al-Harbi, presented a commemorative shield to the ceremony sponsor, Prince Saud bin Nayef. A group photo was then taken with the Prince of the Eastern Province and the graduating students, and the ceremony concluded with the national anthem.

On another note, the graduation ceremony for female students was held on (Wednesday and Thursday), the 12th and 13th of Dhu al-Qi'dah 1447 AH, corresponding to April 29-30, 2026 AD, in the presence and honor of the wife of the Prince of the Eastern Province, Princess Abeer bint Faisal bin Turki, at the university's sports stadium.