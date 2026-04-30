أطلقت «قوقل» ميزة جديدة داخل خدمة الترجمة التابعة لها «Google Translate» تتيح للمستخدمين التدريب على نطق اللغات الأجنبية باستخدام تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي، وذلك بالتزامن مع مرور 20 عاماً على إطلاق الخدمة.

وتقدّم الميزة تجربة تفاعلية تساعد المستخدم في تحسين نطقه عبر الاستماع والتكرار. وتظهر داخل التطبيق من خلال زر «مارِس Practice»، إذ تتيح خيارين، وهما نطق الكلمات أو الاستماع إلى نطقها الصحيح بصوت متحدثين أصليين.

وعند اختيار خيار النطق، يستمع التطبيق إلى صوت المستخدم، ثم يحلّل طريقة لفظ الكلمات باستخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي، ليقدّم ملاحظات فورية، كما يعرض كتابة صوتية (Phonetic) توضح النطق الصحيح للكلمات، مما يساعد في تصحيح الأخطاء بدقة.