Google has launched a new feature within its translation service "Google Translate" that allows users to practice pronouncing foreign languages using artificial intelligence techniques, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the service's launch.

The feature offers an interactive experience that helps users improve their pronunciation through listening and repetition. It appears within the app via the "Practice" button, providing two options: pronouncing words or listening to their correct pronunciation by native speakers.

When selecting the pronunciation option, the app listens to the user's voice, then analyzes the way words are pronounced using artificial intelligence, providing immediate feedback. It also displays phonetic writing that clarifies the correct pronunciation of words, helping to accurately correct mistakes.