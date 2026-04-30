تعد أهمية تعزيز الهوية الوطنية وترسيخ قيم الانتماء حجر الزاوية في استقرار المجتمعات ونمائها، وهي المحاور الرئيسة التي ارتكزت عليها الندوة الحوارية، التي نظمها مركز الملك عبدالعزيز للتواصل الحضاري، أمس، بعنوان «الهوية والانتماء الوطني»، وذلك ضمن فعاليات ملتقى «جسور التواصل» في منطقة نجران، إذ احتضنت قاعة الأمير مشعل بمستشفى محافظة شرورة هذا اللقاء الثقافي، الذي قدمه أستاذ كلية الشريعة بجامعة القصيم الدكتور خالد أبا الخيل. وتناولت الندوة بطرح معمق التأصيل الشرعي لمضامين الهوية الوطنية، مستعرضةً الأثر البالغ للقيم الدينية والأخلاقية والإنسانية والحضارية في تعزيز وحدة المجتمع وتماسكه، كما أبرزت الدور الجوهري للأسرة والمنابر الدينية في ترسيخ القدوات الحسنة والقيم الإيجابية لدى الأجيال.

وفي السياق ذاته، استعرضت الندوة سبل غرس قيم الولاء والانتماء، وتعزيز مبادئ الوسطية والتسامح والاعتدال، مع تسليط الضوء على ملامح الشخصية السعودية وقدرتها على الثبات في ظل التحديات المعاصرة، مشددةً في الوقت ذاته على ضرورة الوعي المجتمعي في دعم الاستقرار والتماسك الوطني، وأهمية الفعاليات الثقافية والحوارية في نشر هذا الوعي وتعزيز الانتماء بين مختلف فئات المجتمع.