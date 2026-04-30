The importance of promoting national identity and instilling values of belonging is a cornerstone for the stability and growth of societies. These are the main themes that the dialogue seminar, organized by the King Abdulaziz Center for National Dialogue yesterday, focused on under the title "Identity and National Belonging." This event was part of the "Bridges of Communication" forum in the Najran region, held in the Prince Mishaal Hall at the Sharurah Hospital. The seminar was presented by Dr. Khalid Aba Al-Khail, a professor at the College of Sharia at Qassim University. The seminar delved into the legal foundations of the concepts of national identity, highlighting the significant impact of religious, moral, humanitarian, and cultural values in enhancing community unity and cohesion. It also emphasized the essential role of the family and religious platforms in instilling good role models and positive values among generations.

In the same context, the seminar reviewed ways to instill values of loyalty and belonging, and to promote the principles of moderation, tolerance, and balance, while shedding light on the characteristics of the Saudi personality and its ability to remain steadfast in the face of contemporary challenges. It stressed the necessity of community awareness in supporting national stability and cohesion, as well as the importance of cultural and dialogue events in spreading this awareness and enhancing belonging among various segments of society.