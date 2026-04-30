A number of graduates from the 47th batch of various departments at Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University expressed their gratitude and appreciation to their families, teachers, and university for the support and assistance they provided throughout their studies. They confirmed that they are starting a new chapter filled with hope and ambition towards a bright future.

Parents' Favor Until the End of Life

The graduate Rasha Mohammed Hakim from the College of Science expressed her feelings during the graduation ceremony, saying: “Oh our father and mother, oh support of our home, we will never forget your favor, until the end of our lives.” These words have often echoed in my ears, but I only realized their deep meaning and felt their truth today, as I wear the graduation sash.. To my father Mohammed, a source of strength and support, thank you for always giving me your trust and the “green light” to launch and rely on myself. I will never forget your journeys, your care, and your loving wait for me no matter how long it took. And to my mother Safia, oh pure in spirit and heart, you were the primary reason after God Almighty for my standing here today. Thank you for being the compass that always reminds me of the importance of my path and the sweetness of the fruits I will reap after this effort. This success is the fruit of your planting; you have always been a source of pride and honor for me.

A Journey Full of Giving

The graduate Ibrahim bin Majid Al-Talyan from the College of Computer Science and Information Technology mentioned: “We are starting a new page filled with hope and ambition towards a bright future, God willing. I extend my sincere thanks and gratitude to my dear parents. Words fall short in expressing the greatness of the love I carry for them, as they are the foundation and reason for my success and excellence. I pray to God Almighty to grant them long life, health, and wellness, for the fruit of my efforts is dedicated to them.”

I would also like to express my gratitude and appreciation to our university, Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal, which has been a supportive environment for us and contributed to building our educational and professional journey. I congratulate my colleagues on this achievement and ask God Almighty for continued success and achievement for all of us, and may this graduation be the beginning of a journey full of giving. We must not forget the favor of our families and teachers, who have been a support for us after God in reaching this moment. In conclusion, we ask Him, the Most High, to bless us in our upcoming steps and make us among those who benefit themselves and their homeland.

A Heartfelt Achievement

The graduate Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Muhimid from the College of Applied Medical Sciences stated: “After years of striving, sleepless nights, and perseverance, I stand today among the graduates of the year 1447 AH from Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University, College of Applied Medical Sciences, Emergency Medical Care specialization, with honors.”

“I was not alone on this journey; my mother with her prayers, my father with his support, and my siblings and friends with their encouragement, they were all part of this achievement that touches my heart today before my name. And here we are closing a beautiful chapter of life and welcoming another more challenging one, the year of excellence; the year of true testing, when knowledge turns into action, and effort into decision, and we stand at the doors of saving lives and restoring hope. Yesterday it was a dream, today it has become a reality, and tomorrow it is a responsibility I am confident I can carry. O God, benefit us with what You have taught us and bless our steps.”

A Strong and Determined Return

The graduate Tahani Al-Mutairi continued by saying: “I returned after a long pause; I had stopped for years and then came back with strength and determination. I went through difficult times where I had to regain balance in my life, and sometimes I postponed my studies for personal reasons, but every challenge I faced became a lesson and a motivating factor for perseverance. Today, as I graduate, I feel pride not just in the academic degree, but in the strength I have gained in facing difficulties. To everyone who feels the road is long, remember that returning is always stronger than surrender.”

A Journey Full of Achievements

Engineer Marwan Majdi Al-Abdullah (Graduate Student) said: “I am very proud to have obtained a master’s degree from the College of Architecture and Planning at Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University as part of the graduate program. It has been an ambitious journey full of achievements and pride. The professors provided us with everything useful throughout our educational journey with utmost honesty and sincerity. I extend my heartfelt thanks and appreciation to them, and we ask God Almighty for guidance and success for all my fellow students, thanking you for all the support and assistance until we reached this academic degree.”

Knowledge and Giving Towards a National Vision

Mohammed Rabah Al-Rabah, Master of Educational Administration and Leadership, added: “Today, as we stand in the halls of Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University, this towering scientific edifice in the heart of our Eastern Province, words are not enough to describe the pride that fills our hearts. We have turned a page from the most beautiful pages of life, filled with diligence, hard work, and challenges that have shaped our minds and personalities. From here, we learned that knowledge is not just a certificate to hang on the wall, but a trust we carry to serve this generous homeland. Yesterday we were students drawing from the knowledge of our professors who did not spare us any knowledge or guidance, and today we leave as a cohort of graduates, armed with skills and values, ready to contribute to achieving the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”