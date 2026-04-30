توجه عدد من خريجي الدفعة 47 من أقسام متعدّدة بجامعة الإمام عبدالرحمن بن فيصل، بالشكر والعرفان والتقدير لذويهم وأساتذتهم وجامعتهم على ما قدّموه من دعم ومساندة لهم، طوال فترة دراستهم بالجامعة. وأكدوا أنهم بدأوا صفحةً جديدة مليئة بالأمل والطموح نحو مستقبلٍ مشرق.

فضل الأبوين لآخر العمر

سطّرت الخريجية رشا محمد حكيم من كلية العلوم كلمات في حفل التخرج، وقالت: «يا أبونا وأمنا، يا سند بيت الهنا، لا ننسى فضلكم، حتى آخر عمرنا». كلماتٌ طالما ترددت على مسامعي، لكنني لم أدرك عمق معناها وألمس حقيقتها إلا اليوم، وأنا أرتدي وشاح التخرج.. إلى أبي محمد، محمود الأثر، ومصدر قوتي، شكراً لأنك منحتني دائماً ثقتك و«الضوء الأخضر» لأنطلق وأعتمد على نفسي، لن أنسى مشاويرك، وحرصك، وانتظارك لي بحب مهما طال الوقت وتأخرت، وإلى أمي صفية، يا صافية الروح والقلب، يا من كنتِ السبب الأول بعد المولى عز وجل في وقوفي هنا اليوم، شكراً لأنكِ البوصلة التي تذكرني دائماً بأهمية طريقي، وبحلاوة الثمار التي سأحصدها بعد التعب هذا النجاح هو ثمرة غرسكما، دمتما لي فخراً وعزاً.

مسيرة حافلة بالعطاء

وذكر الخريج إبراهيم بن ماجد الطليان من كلية الحاسب الآلي وتقنية المعلومات، قائلاً: نبدأ صفحةً جديدة مليئة بالأمل والطموح نحو مستقبلٍ مشرق بإذن المولى عز وجل، وأتقدم بخالص الشكر والامتنان لوالديً العزيزين، تقف الكلمات عاجزة أمام عظمة ما أحمله من محبة لهما، كونهما أساس وسبب نجاحي وتفوقي، داعياً المولى سبحانه وتعالي لهما بالعمر المديد والصحه والعافية فثمرة جهدي أقدمها لهما.

كما أود أن أقدّم شكري وتقديري لجامعتنا الإمام عبدالرحمن بن فيصل التي كانت بيئةً داعمةً لنا، وأسهمت في بناء مسيرتنا التعليمية والعملية، كما أبارك لزملائي هذا الإنجاز، وأسأل المولى جل وعلا لنا جميعًا دوام التوفيق والنجاح، وأن يجعل هذا التخرج بدايةً لمسيرةٍ حافلةٍ بالعطاء ولا ننسى فضل أهلنا وأساتذتنا، الذين كانوا سندًا لنا بعد المولى، في الوصول إلى هذه اللحظة. ختامًا، نسأله جلّ وعلا أن يبارك لنا في خطواتنا القادمة، وأن يجعلنا ممن ينفعون أنفسهم ووطنهم.

إنجاز يلامس القلب

الخريج أحمد بن محمد بن أحمد المحيميد من كلية العلوم الطبية التطبيقية، أفاد بقوله: «بعد أعوامٍ من السعي والسهر والثبات، أقف اليوم ضمن خريجي وخريجات عام 1447هـ من جامعة الإمام عبدالرحمن بن فيصل، كلية العلوم الطبية التطبيقية، تخصص الرعاية الطبية الطارئة، بمرتبة الشرف».

«لم أكن وحدي في هذه الرحلة؛ أمي بدعواتها، وأبي بسنده، وإخوتي ورفاقي بدعمهم، كانوا جميعًا جزءًا من هذا الإنجاز الذي يلامس اليوم قلبي قبل اسمي، وها نحن نطوي صفحةً جميلة من العمر، ونستقبل أخرى أصعب، سنة الامتياز؛ سنة الاختبار الحقيقي، حين تتحوّل المعرفة إلى موقف، والتعب إلى قرار، ونقف فيها على أبواب إنقاذ أرواح وانتزاع أمل. بالأمس كان حلمًا، واليوم أصبح حقيقة، وغدًا مسؤولية أثق على حملها، فاللهم انفعنا بما علمتنا وبارك في خطواتنا».

عودة بقوة وعزيمة

الخريجة تهاني المطيري، تابعت بقولها: «عدت بعد توقف طويل، فقد توقفت لسنوات ثم عدت بقوة وعزيمة، ومررت بفترات صعبة اضطررت فيها لإعادة التوازن في حياتي، وأحيانًا أجلت الدراسة لأسباب شخصية، لكن كل تحدٍ واجهته أصبح درسًا وعاملاً محفزًا على المثابرة، اليوم، وأنا أتخرج، أشعر بفخر ليس بالدرجة العلمية، بل بالقوة التي اكتسبتها في مواجهة الصعاب، لكل من يشعر أن الطريق طويل، تذكروا أن العودة أقوى دائمًا من الاستسلام».

رحلة مليئة بالإنجازات

وقال المهندس مروان مجدي العبدالله (طالب دراسات عليا ): «فخور جداً بحصولي على درجة الماجستير من كلية العمارة والتخطيط بجامعة الإمام عبدالرحمن بن فيصل ضمن برنامج الدراسات العليا، فقد كانت رحلة طموحة مليئة بالإنجازات والاعتزاز، قدّم لنا الأساتذة كل ما هو مفيد من خلال مسيرتنا التعليمية بكل أمانة وإخلاص، كل الشكر والتقدير لهم، ونسأل المولى عز وجل السداد و التوفيق لجميع زملائي الطلبة، شاكرين لكم كل ما قدمتموه من دعم و مسانده إلى أن نصل لهذه الدرجة العلمية.

علم وعطاء نحو رؤية وطنية

وأضاف محمد رباح الرباح ماجستير الإدارة والقيادة التربوية، يقول: «اليوم، ونحن نقف في رحاب جامعة الإمام عبدالرحمن بن فيصل، هذا الصرح العلمي الشامخ في قلب منطقتنا الشرقية، لا تكفي الكلمات لوصف حجم الفخر الذي يملأ قلوبنا، لقد طوينا صفحةً من أجمل صفحات العمر، كانت مليئة بالجد والاجتهاد، والتحديات التي صقلت عقولنا وشخصياتنا، ومن هنا تعلمنا أن العلم ليس مجرد شهادة تعلق على الحائط، بل هو أمانة نحملها لخدمة هذا الوطن المعطاء، كنا بالأمس طلابًا ننهل من معارف أساتذتنا الذين لم يبخلوا علينا بعلمٍ أو توجيه، واليوم نغادر كوكبةً من الخريجين، متسلحين بالمهارة والقيم، ومستعدين للمساهمة في تحقيق رؤية المملكة 2030».