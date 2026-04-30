Al-Ahli defender Merih Demiral provoked Al-Nassr fans at the end of their match, which ended in favor of Al-Nassr with a score of two goals to none, in the encounter held at the "Al-Awwal Park" in Riyadh, as part of the 30th round of the competition.



Demiral turned to the Al-Nassr fans and players before showing off the gold medal, in reference to his team's recent crowning as the champions of the AFC Champions League.



This behavior sparked mixed reactions, given the competitive atmosphere surrounding the match, which is considered one of the highlights of the round due to the strength of both teams and the importance of the result in the standings.