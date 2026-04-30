استفز مدافع الأهلي ميريح ديميرال جماهير نادي النصر في نهاية مواجهتهما التي انتهت نصراوية بنتيجة هدفين دون رد، في اللقاء الذي أقيم على ملعب «الأول بارك» بالرياض، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ30 من المسابقة.


وتوجه ديميرال إلى جماهير ولاعبي النصر، قبل أن يقوم بإظهار الميدالية الذهبية، في إشارة إلى تتويج فريقه بلقب دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة أخيراً.


وأثار هذا التصرف ردود فعل متباينة، في ظل الأجواء التنافسية التي صاحبت اللقاء الذي يُعد من أبرز مواجهات الجولة، نظراً لقوة الفريقين وأهمية النتيجة في جدول الترتيب.