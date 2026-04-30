واصل النصر سلسلة انتصاراته بعد تفوقه على ضيفه الأهلي بهدفين دون مقابل، وبالنتيجة ذاتها انتصر الاتحاد على مضيفه التعاون، فيما هزم القادسية مضيفه الرياض بأربعة أهداف دون مقابل، ضمن لقاءات الجولة 30 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.
على ملعب «الأول بارك» بالرياض، قدم النصر واحداً من أفضل لقاءاته في دوري المحترفين، وتفوق على ضيفه الأهلي بهدفين دون مقابل، جاء الهدف الأول برأسية رائعة من الأسطورة البرتغالية كريستيانو رونالدو (د:76)، وأضاف كينغسيلي كومان الهدف الثاني بتسديدة قوية في منتصف المرمى (د:90)، ليحقق النصر فوزه الـ26 ويصل للنقطة 79 منفرداً بصدارة دوري المحترفين، فيما تلقى الأهلي الخسارة الثالثة وتجمد رصيده عند 66 نقطة في المركز الثالث.
وعلى ملعب نادي التعاون ببريدة، حقق الاتحاد انتصاراً مهماً على مضيفه التعاون بهدفين دون مقابل، أحرز هدفي الاتحاد حسام عوار (د:19)، ويوسف النصيري (د:52)، ليحقق الاتحاد فوزه الـ14 ويصل للنقطة 48 في المركز السادس، فيما تلقى التعاون الخسارة التاسعة وتجمد رصيده عند 49 نقطة في المركز الخامس.
وعلى ملعب مدينة الأمير فيصل بن فهد الرياضية، تفوق القادسية على مضيفه الرياض بأربعة أهداف نظيفة، أحرز أهداف القادسية عبدالله السالم (هدفين د:7، 77)، وجوليان كينيونيس (هدفين د:87، 90+5)، ليحقق القادسية فوزه الـ19 ويصل للنقطة 65 في المركز الرابع، فيما تلقى الرياض الخسارة الـ17 وتجمد رصيده عند 23 نقطة في المركز الـ16.
Al-Nassr continued its winning streak after defeating its guest Al-Ahli with two goals to none. In the same result, Al-Ittihad triumphed over its host Al-Taawoun, while Al-Qadisiyah defeated its host Al-Riyadh with four goals to none, in the matches of Round 30 of the Roshen Saudi Professional League.
At the "Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium" in Riyadh, Al-Nassr delivered one of its best performances in the Professional League, overcoming its guest Al-Ahli with two goals to none. The first goal came from a brilliant header by the Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo (76'), and Kingsley Coman added the second goal with a powerful shot to the center of the net (90'), allowing Al-Nassr to achieve its 26th victory and reach 79 points, leading the Professional League alone, while Al-Ahli suffered its third loss, remaining at 66 points in third place.
At the Al-Taawoun Club Stadium in Buraidah, Al-Ittihad secured an important victory over its host Al-Taawoun with two goals to none, with the goals scored by Hossam Aouar (19') and Youssef En-Nesyri (52'). This victory marked Al-Ittihad's 14th win, bringing its points to 48 in sixth place, while Al-Taawoun faced its ninth loss, remaining at 49 points in fifth place.
At the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Sports City Stadium, Al-Qadisiyah triumphed over its host Al-Riyadh with four clean goals. The goals for Al-Qadisiyah were scored by Abdullah Al-Salem (two goals at 7' and 77') and Julian Quinones (two goals at 87' and 90+5'). This victory marked Al-Qadisiyah's 19th win, bringing its points to 65 in fourth place, while Al-Riyadh suffered its 17th loss, remaining at 23 points in 16th place.