Al-Nassr continued its winning streak after defeating its guest Al-Ahli with two goals to none. In the same result, Al-Ittihad triumphed over its host Al-Taawoun, while Al-Qadisiyah defeated its host Al-Riyadh with four goals to none, in the matches of Round 30 of the Roshen Saudi Professional League.



At the "Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium" in Riyadh, Al-Nassr delivered one of its best performances in the Professional League, overcoming its guest Al-Ahli with two goals to none. The first goal came from a brilliant header by the Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo (76'), and Kingsley Coman added the second goal with a powerful shot to the center of the net (90'), allowing Al-Nassr to achieve its 26th victory and reach 79 points, leading the Professional League alone, while Al-Ahli suffered its third loss, remaining at 66 points in third place.



At the Al-Taawoun Club Stadium in Buraidah, Al-Ittihad secured an important victory over its host Al-Taawoun with two goals to none, with the goals scored by Hossam Aouar (19') and Youssef En-Nesyri (52'). This victory marked Al-Ittihad's 14th win, bringing its points to 48 in sixth place, while Al-Taawoun faced its ninth loss, remaining at 49 points in fifth place.



At the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Sports City Stadium, Al-Qadisiyah triumphed over its host Al-Riyadh with four clean goals. The goals for Al-Qadisiyah were scored by Abdullah Al-Salem (two goals at 7' and 77') and Julian Quinones (two goals at 87' and 90+5'). This victory marked Al-Qadisiyah's 19th win, bringing its points to 65 in fourth place, while Al-Riyadh suffered its 17th loss, remaining at 23 points in 16th place.