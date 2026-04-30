واصل النصر سلسلة انتصاراته بعد تفوقه على ضيفه الأهلي بهدفين دون مقابل، وبالنتيجة ذاتها انتصر الاتحاد على مضيفه التعاون، فيما هزم القادسية مضيفه الرياض بأربعة أهداف دون مقابل، ضمن لقاءات الجولة 30 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


على ملعب «الأول بارك» بالرياض، قدم النصر واحداً من أفضل لقاءاته في دوري المحترفين، وتفوق على ضيفه الأهلي بهدفين دون مقابل، جاء الهدف الأول برأسية رائعة من الأسطورة البرتغالية كريستيانو رونالدو (د:76)، وأضاف كينغسيلي كومان الهدف الثاني بتسديدة قوية في منتصف المرمى (د:90)، ليحقق النصر فوزه الـ26 ويصل للنقطة 79 منفرداً بصدارة دوري المحترفين، فيما تلقى الأهلي الخسارة الثالثة وتجمد رصيده عند 66 نقطة في المركز الثالث.


وعلى ملعب نادي التعاون ببريدة، حقق الاتحاد انتصاراً مهماً على مضيفه التعاون بهدفين دون مقابل، أحرز هدفي الاتحاد حسام عوار (د:19)، ويوسف النصيري (د:52)، ليحقق الاتحاد فوزه الـ14 ويصل للنقطة 48 في المركز السادس، فيما تلقى التعاون الخسارة التاسعة وتجمد رصيده عند 49 نقطة في المركز الخامس.


وعلى ملعب مدينة الأمير فيصل بن فهد الرياضية، تفوق القادسية على مضيفه الرياض بأربعة أهداف نظيفة، أحرز أهداف القادسية عبدالله السالم (هدفين د:7، 77)، وجوليان كينيونيس (هدفين د:87، 90+5)، ليحقق القادسية فوزه الـ19 ويصل للنقطة 65 في المركز الرابع، فيما تلقى الرياض الخسارة الـ17 وتجمد رصيده عند 23 نقطة في المركز الـ16.