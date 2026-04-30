أعلن محامي أسرة الطبيب المصري الراحل ضياء العوضي اتخاذ خطوات قانونية لإعادة تشريح جثمان الطبيب الراحل، وعرضه على مصلحة الطب الشرعي في مصر، في محاولة لكشف ملابسات وفاته التي أثارت جدلاً واسعاً خلال الأيام الماضية.

وأكد المحامي مصطفى مجدي أن الأسرة تقدمت بطلب رسمي لإعادة التشريح، مشدداً على ضرورة التحقق الدقيق من سبب الوفاة، خصوصاً في ظل ما وصفه بـ«الغموض» الذي يحيط بالقضية، والتساؤلات المتعلقة بالفترة التي سبقت العثور على الجثمان.

وكتب عبر صفحته الشخصية على فيسبوك: «بشأن البلاغ المقدم منا إلى المستشار النائب العام في وفاة الدكتور ضياء العوضي، وعقب فتح التحقيقات بناءً على الشكوى المقدمة منا، أمر المستشار النائب العام بإعادة تشريح جثمان المرحوم، ووجّه باتخاذ كافة الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة لعرضه على مصلحة الطب الشرعي بجمهورية مصر العربية».

وأضاف المحامي أنه قد تم تنفيذ ذلك باستخراج الجثمان وفقاً للضوابط المقررة، وإجراء الصفة التشريحية بمعرفة الطبيب الشرعي المختص، ثم إعادة دفنه مرة أخرى عقب الانتهاء من أعمال الفحص.

وتأتي هذه الخطوة في إطار كشف ملابسات الوفاة وصولاً إلى الحقيقة كاملة «نحن على ثقة تامة في مؤسسات الدولة المصرية والنيابة العامة في إعلاء كلمة الحق وتحقيق العدالة».

وتأتي هذه الخطوة رغم صدور تقرير طبي أولي من السلطات الإماراتية يفيد بأن الوفاة نتجت عن جلطة قلبية مفاجئة، مع عدم وجود شبهة جنائية، وهو ما لم ينهِ الجدل أو يقنع أسرة الراحل التي طالبت بمزيد من التحقيقات.

وكان جثمان الطبيب قد وصل إلى القاهرة قادماً من دولة الإمارات بعد استكمال الإجراءات الرسمية، إذ تسلمه شقيقه تمهيداً لدفنه، وسط متابعة مستمرة من الجهات القنصلية المصرية.

وفي سياق متصل، كشف محامي الأسرة وجود «فترة غامضة» سبقت الوفاة، مشيراً إلى انقطاع الاتصال بالراحل لعدة أيام قبل العثور عليه داخل غرفة فندق في دبي، ما يثير تساؤلات حول تفاصيل الأيام الأخيرة في حياته.

وطالب فريق الدفاع بفتح تحقيق موسع يشمل مراجعة تسجيلات كاميرات المراقبة وفحص كافة الأدلة المرتبطة بالواقعة، إلى جانب إعادة التشريح داخل مصر بواسطة الطب الشرعي، لضمان الوصول إلى رواية دقيقة ومكتملة حول أسباب الوفاة.

وتشير تقارير إعلامية إلى أن أسرة الراحل تقدمت بالفعل بطلب إلى النيابة المختصة لإجراء التشريح مجدداً، بهدف الوقوف على الأسباب الحقيقية للوفاة، خصوصاً مع تصاعد الجدل على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي وتضارب الروايات حول الواقعة.

يُذكر أن وفاة ضياء العوضي، الذي عُثر عليه متوفى داخل فندق في دبي بعد أيام من اختفائه، أثارت اهتماماً واسعاً في الأوساط الطبية والإعلامية، وسط مطالبات بالكشف الكامل عن ملابسات الحادثة، في وقت تؤكد فيه الجهات الرسمية أن التحقيقات لا تزال جارية.