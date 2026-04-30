أعلن محامي أسرة الطبيب المصري الراحل ضياء العوضي اتخاذ خطوات قانونية لإعادة تشريح جثمان الطبيب الراحل، وعرضه على مصلحة الطب الشرعي في مصر، في محاولة لكشف ملابسات وفاته التي أثارت جدلاً واسعاً خلال الأيام الماضية.
وأكد المحامي مصطفى مجدي أن الأسرة تقدمت بطلب رسمي لإعادة التشريح، مشدداً على ضرورة التحقق الدقيق من سبب الوفاة، خصوصاً في ظل ما وصفه بـ«الغموض» الذي يحيط بالقضية، والتساؤلات المتعلقة بالفترة التي سبقت العثور على الجثمان.
وكتب عبر صفحته الشخصية على فيسبوك: «بشأن البلاغ المقدم منا إلى المستشار النائب العام في وفاة الدكتور ضياء العوضي، وعقب فتح التحقيقات بناءً على الشكوى المقدمة منا، أمر المستشار النائب العام بإعادة تشريح جثمان المرحوم، ووجّه باتخاذ كافة الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة لعرضه على مصلحة الطب الشرعي بجمهورية مصر العربية».
وأضاف المحامي أنه قد تم تنفيذ ذلك باستخراج الجثمان وفقاً للضوابط المقررة، وإجراء الصفة التشريحية بمعرفة الطبيب الشرعي المختص، ثم إعادة دفنه مرة أخرى عقب الانتهاء من أعمال الفحص.
وتأتي هذه الخطوة في إطار كشف ملابسات الوفاة وصولاً إلى الحقيقة كاملة «نحن على ثقة تامة في مؤسسات الدولة المصرية والنيابة العامة في إعلاء كلمة الحق وتحقيق العدالة».
وتأتي هذه الخطوة رغم صدور تقرير طبي أولي من السلطات الإماراتية يفيد بأن الوفاة نتجت عن جلطة قلبية مفاجئة، مع عدم وجود شبهة جنائية، وهو ما لم ينهِ الجدل أو يقنع أسرة الراحل التي طالبت بمزيد من التحقيقات.
وكان جثمان الطبيب قد وصل إلى القاهرة قادماً من دولة الإمارات بعد استكمال الإجراءات الرسمية، إذ تسلمه شقيقه تمهيداً لدفنه، وسط متابعة مستمرة من الجهات القنصلية المصرية.
وفي سياق متصل، كشف محامي الأسرة وجود «فترة غامضة» سبقت الوفاة، مشيراً إلى انقطاع الاتصال بالراحل لعدة أيام قبل العثور عليه داخل غرفة فندق في دبي، ما يثير تساؤلات حول تفاصيل الأيام الأخيرة في حياته.
وطالب فريق الدفاع بفتح تحقيق موسع يشمل مراجعة تسجيلات كاميرات المراقبة وفحص كافة الأدلة المرتبطة بالواقعة، إلى جانب إعادة التشريح داخل مصر بواسطة الطب الشرعي، لضمان الوصول إلى رواية دقيقة ومكتملة حول أسباب الوفاة.
وتشير تقارير إعلامية إلى أن أسرة الراحل تقدمت بالفعل بطلب إلى النيابة المختصة لإجراء التشريح مجدداً، بهدف الوقوف على الأسباب الحقيقية للوفاة، خصوصاً مع تصاعد الجدل على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي وتضارب الروايات حول الواقعة.
يُذكر أن وفاة ضياء العوضي، الذي عُثر عليه متوفى داخل فندق في دبي بعد أيام من اختفائه، أثارت اهتماماً واسعاً في الأوساط الطبية والإعلامية، وسط مطالبات بالكشف الكامل عن ملابسات الحادثة، في وقت تؤكد فيه الجهات الرسمية أن التحقيقات لا تزال جارية.
The lawyer for the family of the late Egyptian doctor Diaa Al-Awadi announced legal steps to exhume the body of the deceased doctor and present it to the forensic authority in Egypt, in an attempt to uncover the circumstances of his death, which has sparked widespread controversy in recent days.
Lawyer Mustafa Magdy confirmed that the family has submitted an official request for the autopsy, emphasizing the necessity of accurately determining the cause of death, especially given what he described as the "ambiguity" surrounding the case and the questions related to the period before the body was found.
He wrote on his personal Facebook page: "Regarding the complaint we submitted to the Attorney General concerning the death of Dr. Diaa Al-Awadi, and following the opening of investigations based on our complaint, the Attorney General ordered the exhumation of the deceased's body and directed that all necessary legal procedures be taken to present it to the forensic authority in the Arab Republic of Egypt."
The lawyer added that this has been carried out by exhuming the body according to the established regulations and conducting the autopsy by the specialized forensic doctor, then re-burying it again after completing the examination work.
This step comes as part of uncovering the circumstances of the death to reach the complete truth: "We have complete confidence in the institutions of the Egyptian state and the public prosecution in upholding the word of truth and achieving justice."
This step comes despite an initial medical report from the Emirati authorities stating that the death resulted from a sudden heart attack, with no suspicion of criminal activity, which did not end the controversy or convince the family of the deceased, who called for further investigations.
The body of the doctor had arrived in Cairo from the United Arab Emirates after completing the official procedures, where it was received by his brother in preparation for burial, amid continuous follow-up from the Egyptian consular authorities.
In this context, the family’s lawyer revealed the existence of a "mysterious period" preceding the death, indicating that contact with the deceased was lost for several days before he was found inside a hotel room in Dubai, raising questions about the details of the last days of his life.
The defense team called for a comprehensive investigation that includes reviewing surveillance camera recordings and examining all evidence related to the incident, in addition to conducting the autopsy in Egypt by the forensic authority, to ensure reaching an accurate and complete account of the causes of death.
Media reports indicate that the family of the deceased has indeed submitted a request to the relevant prosecution to conduct the autopsy again, aiming to uncover the true reasons for the death, especially with the escalating controversy on social media and conflicting narratives surrounding the incident.
It is worth noting that the death of Diaa Al-Awadi, who was found dead in a hotel in Dubai after days of disappearance, has garnered wide attention in medical and media circles, amid calls for full disclosure of the circumstances of the incident, while official authorities confirm that investigations are still ongoing.