The lawyer for the family of the late Egyptian doctor Diaa Al-Awadi announced legal steps to exhume the body of the deceased doctor and present it to the forensic authority in Egypt, in an attempt to uncover the circumstances of his death, which has sparked widespread controversy in recent days.

Lawyer Mustafa Magdy confirmed that the family has submitted an official request for the autopsy, emphasizing the necessity of accurately determining the cause of death, especially given what he described as the "ambiguity" surrounding the case and the questions related to the period before the body was found.

He wrote on his personal Facebook page: "Regarding the complaint we submitted to the Attorney General concerning the death of Dr. Diaa Al-Awadi, and following the opening of investigations based on our complaint, the Attorney General ordered the exhumation of the deceased's body and directed that all necessary legal procedures be taken to present it to the forensic authority in the Arab Republic of Egypt."

The lawyer added that this has been carried out by exhuming the body according to the established regulations and conducting the autopsy by the specialized forensic doctor, then re-burying it again after completing the examination work.

This step comes as part of uncovering the circumstances of the death to reach the complete truth: "We have complete confidence in the institutions of the Egyptian state and the public prosecution in upholding the word of truth and achieving justice."

This step comes despite an initial medical report from the Emirati authorities stating that the death resulted from a sudden heart attack, with no suspicion of criminal activity, which did not end the controversy or convince the family of the deceased, who called for further investigations.

The body of the doctor had arrived in Cairo from the United Arab Emirates after completing the official procedures, where it was received by his brother in preparation for burial, amid continuous follow-up from the Egyptian consular authorities.

In this context, the family’s lawyer revealed the existence of a "mysterious period" preceding the death, indicating that contact with the deceased was lost for several days before he was found inside a hotel room in Dubai, raising questions about the details of the last days of his life.

The defense team called for a comprehensive investigation that includes reviewing surveillance camera recordings and examining all evidence related to the incident, in addition to conducting the autopsy in Egypt by the forensic authority, to ensure reaching an accurate and complete account of the causes of death.

Media reports indicate that the family of the deceased has indeed submitted a request to the relevant prosecution to conduct the autopsy again, aiming to uncover the true reasons for the death, especially with the escalating controversy on social media and conflicting narratives surrounding the incident.

It is worth noting that the death of Diaa Al-Awadi, who was found dead in a hotel in Dubai after days of disappearance, has garnered wide attention in medical and media circles, amid calls for full disclosure of the circumstances of the incident, while official authorities confirm that investigations are still ongoing.