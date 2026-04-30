Circulating video clips, published via an anonymous account on "Facebook" named "Leaked Files," have sparked widespread anger and shock among Syrians, after it was claimed that they document serious violations inside military facilities during the rule of the ousted president Bashar al-Assad, including the Tishreen Military Hospital in Damascus.

Torture and Violations

According to the account, the filmed materials include scenes of transporting the bodies of detainees believed to have died under torture, and collecting them inside medical facilities, in addition to footage described as harsh showing torture operations inside the corridors of military facilities. The clips also included allegations of surgical procedures aimed at extracting human organs from some detainees.

Scenes from Various Locations

The circulating clips were not limited to a single facility, as activists pointed out that footage from various locations within Syrian territory appeared, including public places, showing public torture operations and the bodies of victims, with claims that they were documented by elements affiliated with the former regime.

Extraction of Organs from Detainees

The person behind the account stated that these materials are being published for the first time, claiming that they were filmed inside military hospitals, and show – according to his claims – the involvement of medical and security personnel in violations, including the extraction of organs from detainees, alongside documenting corpses before transferring them to mass graves.

Widespread Anger and Calls for Accountability

Syrians reacted intensely to the clips, expressing their shock at the scale of the alleged violations, amid rising calls for independent investigations and accountability for those responsible. Activists considered that what was circulated brings back to the forefront the issue of violations during the years of war.

A Sensitive Time Period

Distributors noted that some of these scenes date back to the period between 2011 and 2013, which is one of the bloodiest phases in the Syrian conflict, while others speculated that part of the footage was filmed inside the Tishreen Military Hospital in the capital, Damascus.

A "Large Prison" in Memory

Twitter users described that phase as having turned the country into a "large prison," indicating that what happened inside some facilities, including the Tishreen Hospital, is no less brutal than notorious prisons, according to their expressions.

Shocking Testimonies

Activists circulated comments reflecting the horror of the scenes, as one of them said that the cruelty of the torture reached a point where the victims lost their sense of pain, while others confirmed that the clips "exceed description," pointing to the inadequacy of words to convey the magnitude of the suffering depicted.

An Open File Again

The re-emergence of these clips – despite the lack of independent verification of their authenticity – has brought renewed attention to the issue of violations in Syria, amid increasing demands to reveal the full truths and determine responsibilities, paving the way for holding accountable anyone proven to be involved.