أثارت مقاطع مصورة متداولة، نُشرت عبر حساب مجهول على «فيسبوك» يحمل اسم «ملفات مسربة»، حالة واسعة من الغضب والصدمة بين السوريين، بعد أن زُعم أنها توثق انتهاكات جسيمة داخل منشآت عسكرية خلال فترة حكم الرئيس المخلوع بشار الأسد، من بينها مستشفى تشرين العسكري في دمشق.

تعذيب وانتهاكات

وبحسب ما أورده الحساب، تتضمن المواد المصورة مشاهد لنقل جثث معتقلين يُعتقد أنهم قضوا تحت التعذيب، وتجميعها داخل مرافق طبية، إضافة إلى لقطات وُصفت بالقاسية لعمليات تعذيب داخل أروقة منشآت عسكرية. كما تضمنت المقاطع مزاعم بإجراء عمليات جراحية بغرض انتزاع أعضاء بشرية من بعض المعتقلين.

مشاهد من مواقع متفرقة

ولم تقتصر المقاطع المتداولة على منشأة واحدة، إذ أشار ناشطون إلى ظهور لقطات من مواقع متفرقة داخل الأراضي السورية، بينها أماكن عامة، تُظهر عمليات تعذيب علنية وجثث ضحايا، مع ادعاءات بتوثيقها من قبل عناصر تابعة للنظام السابق.

انتزاع أعضاء من معتقلين

وقال القائم على الحساب إن هذه المواد تُنشر للمرة الأولى، مدعياً أنها صُوّرت داخل مستشفيات عسكرية، وتُظهر –بحسب زعمه– تورط عناصر طبية وأمنية في انتهاكات، من بينها انتزاع أعضاء من معتقلين، إلى جانب توثيق جثامين قبل نقلها إلى مقابر جماعية.

غضب واسع ومطالب بالمحاسبة

وتفاعل سوريون بكثافة مع المقاطع، معبرين عن صدمتهم من حجم الانتهاكات المزعومة، وسط دعوات متصاعدة لفتح تحقيقات مستقلة ومحاسبة المسؤولين عنها. واعتبر ناشطون أن ما تم تداوله يعيد إلى الواجهة ملف الانتهاكات خلال سنوات الحرب.

فترة زمنية حساسة

وأشار متداولون إلى أن بعض هذه المشاهد يعود إلى الفترة بين عامي 2011 و2013، وهي من أكثر المراحل دموية في الصراع السوري، فيما رجّح آخرون أن جزءاً من المقاطع صُوّر داخل مستشفى تشرين العسكري في العاصمة دمشق.

«سجن كبير» في الذاكرة

ووصف مغردون تلك المرحلة بأنها حولت البلاد إلى «سجن كبير»، مشيرين إلى أن ما جرى داخل بعض المنشآت، ومنها مستشفى تشرين، لا يقل قسوة عن سجون سيئة السمعة، على حد تعبيرهم.

شهادات صادمة

وتداول ناشطون تعليقات تعكس هول المشاهد، إذ قال أحدهم إن قسوة التعذيب بلغت حداً أفقد الضحايا الإحساس بالألم، فيما أكد آخرون أن المقاطع «تفوق الوصف»، مشيرين إلى عجز الكلمات عن نقل حجم المعاناة التي تظهرها.

ملف مفتوح من جديد

وأعاد انتشار هذه المقاطع –رغم عدم التحقق المستقل من صحتها– تسليط الضوء على ملف الانتهاكات في سورية، وسط مطالبات متزايدة بكشف الحقائق كاملة وتحديد المسؤوليات، تمهيداً لمحاسبة كل من يثبت تورطه.