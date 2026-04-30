في مشهدٍ اتسم بالتقدير والوفاء، ودّع عددٌ من منسوبي أمانة محافظة جدة، اليوم (الخميس)، أمين المحافظة صالح بن علي التركي، تزامناً مع نهاية فترة تكليفه الثانية، وذلك وسط ترقبٍ لصدور قرار رسمي بشأن استمراره في المنصب أو تكليف بديل له.

لوحة شكر وثناء على مسيرة التركي. (متداولة)

لوحة شكر وثناء على مسيرة التركي. (متداولة)

تحية ختامية.. بلا إعلان رسمي


وتناقلت مجموعات التواصل الداخلي لوحات شكر وثناء على مسيرة التركي، بالتزامن مع دعواتٍ داخلية لمشاركة الموظفين في تحيته مع نهاية الدوام، عبر التواجد في الأدوار المطلة على بهو مقر الأمانة، دون النزول إلى الدور الأول، في تنظيم يعكس طابعاً احتفائياً منضبطاً.


ورغم تداول هذه المشاهد، لم يصدر حتى الآن أي إعلان رسمي يؤكد مغادرة التركي لمنصبه، ما يجعل الحدث في إطار نهاية فترة التكليف، بانتظار ما تقرره الجهات المختصة.

8 أعوام من التحول البلدي


ويُعد التركي من أبرز القيادات التنفيذية في القطاع البلدي، إذ تولى أمانة جدة منذ عام 2018، وقاد خلالها مرحلة إعادة هيكلة وتطوير، انسجاماً مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030، قبل أن يُمدد له لفترة ثانية.


وخلال نحو ثمانية أعوام، ارتبط اسمه بحزمة من المبادرات، أبرزها تحسين المشهد الحضري، ومعالجة التشوه البصري، وتطوير البنية التحتية والخدمات البلدية، إلى جانب تعزيز الشراكات مع القطاع الخاص، ودفع مسار التحول الرقمي ورفع جودة الحياة في المدينة.

ملفات معقدة وتحديات مستمرة


وشهدت أمانة جدة خلال فترة إدارته التعامل مع ملفات متعددة، من بينها معالجة آثار السيول والبنية التحتية المرتبطة بها، وتنظيم الأحياء العشوائية وإعادة تطويرها، إضافة إلى تحسين مستوى الخدمات البلدية في ظل التوسع العمراني والسكاني.

من القطاع الخاص إلى العمل البلدي


وينتمي التركي إلى خلفية إدارية واقتصادية، إذ برز اسمه في القطاع الخاص من خلال رئاسته لمجلس إدارة مجموعة «نسما القابضة»، قبل انتقاله إلى العمل الحكومي، حاملاً خبرات في إدارة المشاريع الكبرى والتشغيل المؤسسي.


ويُعرف بأسلوب إداري يرتكز على الحوكمة والانضباط المؤسسي، مع توجهٍ لتسريع الإنجاز وتمكين الكفاءات، بما في ذلك دعم مشاركة الكوادر النسائية في مواقع قيادية داخل منظومة الأمانة.

ترقب القرار


وبين مشهد الوداع ونهاية التكليف، يبقى مصير المنصب مرهوناً بقرار رسمي لم يصدر بعد، في وقتٍ يترقب فيه منسوبو الأمانة والمتابعون إعلان المرحلة القادمة لإدارة واحدة من أكبر وأهم الأمانات في المملكة.