In a scene characterized by appreciation and loyalty, a number of employees from the Jeddah Governorate Secretariat bid farewell today (Thursday) to the Governor, Saleh bin Ali Al-Turki, coinciding with the end of his second term of assignment, amid anticipation for an official decision regarding his continuation in the position or the appointment of a replacement.

لوحة شكر وثناء على مسيرة التركي. (متداولة)

Final Salute.. Without Official Announcement



Internal communication groups circulated thank-you notes and praise for Al-Turki's tenure, alongside internal calls for employees to participate in his farewell at the end of the workday, by gathering in the floors overlooking the lobby of the secretariat's headquarters, without descending to the first floor, in an organized manner that reflects a disciplined celebratory atmosphere.



Despite the circulation of these scenes, no official announcement has yet been made confirming Al-Turki's departure from his position, which keeps the event within the framework of the end of the assignment period, awaiting what the relevant authorities decide.

8 Years of Municipal Transformation



Al-Turki is considered one of the prominent executive leaders in the municipal sector, having held the position of Secretary of Jeddah since 2018, during which he led a phase of restructuring and development, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, before being extended for a second term.



Over nearly eight years, his name has been associated with a package of initiatives, most notably improving the urban landscape, addressing visual distortions, developing infrastructure and municipal services, as well as enhancing partnerships with the private sector, driving the path of digital transformation, and improving the quality of life in the city.

Complex Files and Ongoing Challenges



During his tenure, the Jeddah Secretariat dealt with multiple files, including addressing the impacts of floods and the related infrastructure, organizing and redeveloping informal neighborhoods, in addition to improving the level of municipal services amid urban and population expansion.

From the Private Sector to Municipal Work



Al-Turki comes from an administrative and economic background, having made a name for himself in the private sector through his chairmanship of the board of directors of the "Nesma Holding" group, before transitioning to government work, bringing with him experience in managing major projects and institutional operations.



He is known for a management style based on governance and institutional discipline, with a focus on accelerating achievement and empowering talents, including supporting the participation of female staff in leadership positions within the secretariat system.

Awaiting the Decision



Between the farewell scene and the end of the assignment, the fate of the position remains contingent on an official decision that has not yet been issued, at a time when the employees of the secretariat and observers are awaiting the announcement of the next phase for managing one of the largest and most important secretariats in the Kingdom.