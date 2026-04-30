The advisor at the Royal Court and the General Supervisor of the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works, Dr. Abdullah Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, confirmed the stability of the condition of the conjoined Filipino twins "Klia and Maurice Ann" after 7 days following their successful separation surgery, which was performed last Thursday at King Abdullah Specialist Children's Hospital in King Abdulaziz Medical City of the Ministry of National Guard in Riyadh.

He explained that twin "Maurice" is currently breathing normally, and the ventilators have been removed. She is now receiving food through a tube and is gradually interacting with her parents. Initial neurological examinations have shown her to be in good condition. As for twin "Klia," he added that she is still breathing normally with the aid of a ventilator, and it is expected that the devices will be removed within a day or two; subsequently, the sedative medications will be discontinued to assess her nervous system. He noted that she is undergoing peritoneal dialysis due to congenital kidney failure, in addition to her heart suffering from muscle weakness since birth, and that the results of this operation are positive.



