أكد المستشار بالديوان الملكي المشرف العام على مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية رئيس الفريق الطبي والجراحي للبرنامج الدكتور عبدالله عبدالعزيز الربيعة استقرار حالة التوأم الملتصق الفلبيني «كليا وموريس آن» بعد مرور 7 أيام من عملية فصلهما الناجحة، التي أجريت الخميس الماضي في مستشفى الملك عبدالله التخصصي للأطفال بمدينة الملك عبدالعزيز الطبية بوزارة الحرس الوطني في مدينة الرياض.

وأوضح أن التوأم «موريس» تتنفس حالياً بشكل طبيعي وتم رفع أجهزة التنفس الاصطناعي عنها، وأصبحت تتناول الطعام عن طريق الأنبوب وتتفاعل تدريجياً مع والديها، وقد بينت الفحوصات العصبية الأولية سلامتها، أما بالنسبة للتوأم «كليا» فأضاف أنها ما زالت تتنفس عن طريق الجهاز الاصطناعي بشكل طبيعي، ومن المتوقع رفع الأجهزة عنها خلال يوم أو يومين؛ ومن ثم رفع الأدوية المهدئة لتقييم جهازها العصبي، مشيراً إلى أنها تخضع للغسيل الكلوي البريتوني لمعاناتها من فشل كلوي خلقي، إلى جانب أن قلبها يعاني من ضعف في العضلات منذ ولادتها، وأن نتائج هذه العملية إيجابية.