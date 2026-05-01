قبضت دوريات الأمن بالعاصمة المقدسة على (3) مقيمين من الجنسية الإندونيسية لارتكابهم عمليات نصب واحتيال بنشر إعلانات تقديم خدمات حج وهمية ومضللة عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، وضُبطت بحوزتهم تصاريح حج مزورة وأدوات تستخدم في ذلك، وجرى إيقافهم واتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحقهم، وإحالتهم إلى النيابة العامة.
وأهاب الأمن العام بالجميع الالتزام بأنظمة وتعليمات الحج، والمبادرة بالإبلاغ عن مخالفيها عبر الرقم (911) في مناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، والرقم (999) في بقية مناطق المملكة.
The security patrols in the holy capital have arrested (3) residents of Indonesian nationality for committing fraud by posting misleading advertisements offering fake Hajj services through social media. They were found in possession of forged Hajj permits and tools used for this purpose. They have been detained, and legal actions have been taken against them, with their case referred to the public prosecution.
The public security has urged everyone to adhere to the Hajj regulations and instructions, and to promptly report any violations via the number (911) in the regions of Mecca, Medina, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and the number (999) in other areas of the Kingdom.