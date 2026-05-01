The security patrols in the holy capital have arrested (3) residents of Indonesian nationality for committing fraud by posting misleading advertisements offering fake Hajj services through social media. They were found in possession of forged Hajj permits and tools used for this purpose. They have been detained, and legal actions have been taken against them, with their case referred to the public prosecution.

The public security has urged everyone to adhere to the Hajj regulations and instructions, and to promptly report any violations via the number (911) in the regions of Mecca, Medina, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and the number (999) in other areas of the Kingdom.