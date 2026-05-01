استيقظ أهالي قرية «منيل العروس» التابعة لمركز أشمون بمحافظة المنوفية المصرية على واقعة صادمة هزّت أركان القرية، حيث لقيت سيدة في العشرينيات من عمرها مصرعها طعناً على يد زوجها، في جريمة أسرية دموية أنهت حياة أم لطفلة صغيرة.

بدأت الواقعة بنقاش حاد نشب داخل المنزل بين الزوج (33 عاماً) وزوجته، وهو النزاع الذي سرعان ما خرج عن السيطرة. وبحسب التحريات، فقد الزوج أعصابه في لحظة غضب عارم، متوجهاً إلى المطبخ ليحضر سكيناً ويسدد لزوجته طعنات نافذة في مناطق متفرقة من جسدها، ليسقطها أرضاً غارقة في دمائها، وتلفظ أنفاسها الأخيرة في الحال.

ولم يكتفِ المتهم بفعلته، بل خرج إلى الشارع في حالة من الارتباك والانهيار الشديد وهو يردد أمام الجيران: «قتلت مراتي»، مما دفع الأهالي للتحفظ عليه فوراً وإبلاغ الأجهزة الأمنية التي انتقلت إلى موقع الحادثة، حيث تم فرض طوق أمني حول المنزل.

وأكدت التحريات الأولية أن العلاقة بين الزوجين كانت تشهد «اضطرابات متكررة» خلال الفترة الماضية، رغم محاولات الجيران المستمرة للصلح واحتواء الخلافات بينهما، خصوصا في ظل وجود طفلة صغيرة أصبحت الآن بلا أم.

وقد باشرت النيابة العامة تحقيقاتها الموسعة، حيث:

  • ناظرت الجثمان: وتبين وجود طعنات غائرة أودت بحياتها.
  • أمرت بالتشريح: نقل الجثة للمشرحة لبيان الأسباب الدقيقة للوفاة.
  • ضبط المتهم: تم التحفظ على المدعو «يحيى. م» وإحالته للنيابة التي باشرت التحقيقات لكشف كافة ملابسات الحادثة.

وتعيد هذه الجريمة طرح تساؤلات مؤلمة حول غياب «الحوار الأسري» وضبط النفس في مواجهة الخلافات الزوجية، حيث تحولت «لحظة غضب» إلى مأساة أبدية ستظل آثارها تطارد طفلة صغيرة فقدت أمها، وأباً خلف القضبان.