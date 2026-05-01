استيقظ أهالي قرية «منيل العروس» التابعة لمركز أشمون بمحافظة المنوفية المصرية على واقعة صادمة هزّت أركان القرية، حيث لقيت سيدة في العشرينيات من عمرها مصرعها طعناً على يد زوجها، في جريمة أسرية دموية أنهت حياة أم لطفلة صغيرة.
بدأت الواقعة بنقاش حاد نشب داخل المنزل بين الزوج (33 عاماً) وزوجته، وهو النزاع الذي سرعان ما خرج عن السيطرة. وبحسب التحريات، فقد الزوج أعصابه في لحظة غضب عارم، متوجهاً إلى المطبخ ليحضر سكيناً ويسدد لزوجته طعنات نافذة في مناطق متفرقة من جسدها، ليسقطها أرضاً غارقة في دمائها، وتلفظ أنفاسها الأخيرة في الحال.
ولم يكتفِ المتهم بفعلته، بل خرج إلى الشارع في حالة من الارتباك والانهيار الشديد وهو يردد أمام الجيران: «قتلت مراتي»، مما دفع الأهالي للتحفظ عليه فوراً وإبلاغ الأجهزة الأمنية التي انتقلت إلى موقع الحادثة، حيث تم فرض طوق أمني حول المنزل.
وأكدت التحريات الأولية أن العلاقة بين الزوجين كانت تشهد «اضطرابات متكررة» خلال الفترة الماضية، رغم محاولات الجيران المستمرة للصلح واحتواء الخلافات بينهما، خصوصا في ظل وجود طفلة صغيرة أصبحت الآن بلا أم.
وقد باشرت النيابة العامة تحقيقاتها الموسعة، حيث:
- ناظرت الجثمان: وتبين وجود طعنات غائرة أودت بحياتها.
- أمرت بالتشريح: نقل الجثة للمشرحة لبيان الأسباب الدقيقة للوفاة.
- ضبط المتهم: تم التحفظ على المدعو «يحيى. م» وإحالته للنيابة التي باشرت التحقيقات لكشف كافة ملابسات الحادثة.
وتعيد هذه الجريمة طرح تساؤلات مؤلمة حول غياب «الحوار الأسري» وضبط النفس في مواجهة الخلافات الزوجية، حيث تحولت «لحظة غضب» إلى مأساة أبدية ستظل آثارها تطارد طفلة صغيرة فقدت أمها، وأباً خلف القضبان.
The residents of the village of "Manil Al-Arous," which is part of the Ashmoun Center in the Menoufia Governorate of Egypt, woke up to a shocking incident that shook the foundations of the village, as a woman in her twenties was killed by her husband in a bloody domestic crime that ended the life of a mother to a small child.
The incident began with a heated argument that erupted inside the home between the husband (33 years old) and his wife, a dispute that quickly spiraled out of control. According to investigations, the husband lost his temper in a moment of intense rage, heading to the kitchen to grab a knife and delivering fatal stabs to various parts of his wife's body, causing her to fall to the ground, drenched in her own blood, and she breathed her last immediately.
The accused did not stop at his act; he went out into the street in a state of confusion and severe breakdown, repeating in front of the neighbors: "I killed my wife," which prompted the residents to detain him immediately and notify the security forces who arrived at the scene of the incident, where a security cordon was established around the house.
Initial investigations confirmed that the relationship between the couple had been experiencing "repeated disturbances" in the past period, despite the continuous attempts by neighbors to mediate and contain the disputes between them, especially in light of the presence of a small child who is now left without a mother.
The Public Prosecution has initiated its extensive investigations, where:
- The body was examined: It was found to have deep stab wounds that led to her death.
- An autopsy was ordered: The body was transferred to the morgue to determine the exact causes of death.
- The accused was apprehended: The individual named "Yahya. M" was detained and referred to the prosecution, which began investigations to uncover all the circumstances of the incident.
This crime raises painful questions about the absence of "family dialogue" and self-control in the face of marital disputes, as a "moment of anger" turned into an eternal tragedy that will continue to haunt a small child who lost her mother, and a father behind bars.