The residents of the village of "Manil Al-Arous," which is part of the Ashmoun Center in the Menoufia Governorate of Egypt, woke up to a shocking incident that shook the foundations of the village, as a woman in her twenties was killed by her husband in a bloody domestic crime that ended the life of a mother to a small child.

The incident began with a heated argument that erupted inside the home between the husband (33 years old) and his wife, a dispute that quickly spiraled out of control. According to investigations, the husband lost his temper in a moment of intense rage, heading to the kitchen to grab a knife and delivering fatal stabs to various parts of his wife's body, causing her to fall to the ground, drenched in her own blood, and she breathed her last immediately.

The accused did not stop at his act; he went out into the street in a state of confusion and severe breakdown, repeating in front of the neighbors: "I killed my wife," which prompted the residents to detain him immediately and notify the security forces who arrived at the scene of the incident, where a security cordon was established around the house.

Initial investigations confirmed that the relationship between the couple had been experiencing "repeated disturbances" in the past period, despite the continuous attempts by neighbors to mediate and contain the disputes between them, especially in light of the presence of a small child who is now left without a mother.

The Public Prosecution has initiated its extensive investigations, where:

The body was examined: It was found to have deep stab wounds that led to her death.

An autopsy was ordered: The body was transferred to the morgue to determine the exact causes of death.

The accused was apprehended: The individual named "Yahya. M" was detained and referred to the prosecution, which began investigations to uncover all the circumstances of the incident.

This crime raises painful questions about the absence of "family dialogue" and self-control in the face of marital disputes, as a "moment of anger" turned into an eternal tragedy that will continue to haunt a small child who lost her mother, and a father behind bars.