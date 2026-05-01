وضعت دائرة أمن الدولة في محكمة الاستئناف الكويتية خطاً أحمر أمام التجاوزات الرقمية التي تستهدف العلاقات بين الكويت وأشقائها في الخليج، وفي الوقت ذاته، أرست مبدأ «عدم كفاية الأدلة» في ملفات إرهابٍ حساسة، لترسم بذلك توازناً قضائياً دقيقاً.

عقوبات حازمة للخطاب الرقمي

في جلسة ترأسها المستشار عبدالله الصانع بعضوية المستشارين مشعل المطوع وسعود المطيري، أكدت المحكمة أن «الفضاء الرقمي ليس ساحةً مستباحة». وقد تضمنت الأحكام:

  • الحبس 5 سنوات (شغل ونفاذ): لمواطنٍ كويتي أدين بالتطاول على مسند الإمارة والإساءة المباشرة للمملكة العربية السعودية ودولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.
  • الحبس 3 سنوات (شغل ونفاذ): لمواطنٍ كويتي آخر استغل ميزة «البث المباشر» على تطبيق «تيك توك» للإساءة لحكام وشيوخ ورموز الإمارات.

وفي حيثياتها، قطعت المحكمة الطريق أمام الذرائع الرقمية، مؤكدة أن ما يُنشر عبر الإنترنت لا يُعفى من المساءلة، خصوصا حين يتجاوز النقد السياسي ليصل إلى الإساءة أو تعكير صفو العلاقات التاريخية بين الدول.

وخلال المحاكمة، حاول أحد المتهمين دفع المسؤولية عن نفسه بالادعاء بأنه يعاني من «اضطرابات نفسية»، إلا أن تقرير الطب النفسي جاء كقاطعة للجدل، مؤكداً سلامة قواه العقلية وأهليته القانونية، مما أدى لصدور الحكم بإدانته ومسؤوليته الكاملة عن أفعاله.

براءات في قضايا إرهاب

في المقابل، شهدت منصة القضاء في الجلسة ذاتها مساراً مختلفاً تماماً، حيث قضت المحكمة بالبراءة في قضايا أمنية ثقيلة، بعدما انتهت إلى «عدم كفاية الأدلة»:

  • براءة متهمين من تهم تمويل أو الانتماء لتنظيم «حزب الله».
  • براءة متهم من تهمة الانتماء لتنظيم «داعش» أو الترويج لأفكاره المتطرفة.

وتعكس هذه الأحكام فلسفة قضائية توازن بين «الحزم الأمني» في حماية الثوابت والرموز السياسية التي تعتبرها الكويت خطاً أحمر وبين «العدالة الإجرائية» في قضايا الإرهاب، حيث لا إدانة دون أدلة قاطعة لا تقبل الشك، مهما بلغت جسامة التهم المنسوبة.