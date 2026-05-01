The State Security Department at the Kuwaiti Court of Appeals has drawn a red line against digital transgressions targeting the relationships between Kuwait and its Gulf neighbors. At the same time, it has established the principle of "insufficient evidence" in sensitive terrorism cases, thereby creating a precise judicial balance.

Severe Penalties for Digital Speech

In a session chaired by Counselor Abdullah Al-Sane with the membership of counselors Mishal Al-Mutawa and Saud Al-Mutairi, the court confirmed that "the digital space is not an open arena." The rulings included:

5 years imprisonment (with enforcement): for a Kuwaiti citizen convicted of insulting the Emirate and directly offending the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates through social media platforms.

3 years imprisonment (with enforcement): for another Kuwaiti citizen who exploited the "live broadcast" feature on the "TikTok" application to insult the rulers, sheikhs, and symbols of the UAE.

In its reasoning, the court closed the door on digital excuses, affirming that what is published online is not exempt from accountability, especially when political criticism crosses into insult or disrupts the historical relations between countries.

During the trial, one of the defendants attempted to deflect responsibility by claiming he suffers from "mental disorders," but the psychiatric report was conclusive, confirming his mental soundness and legal capacity, leading to a verdict of his conviction and full responsibility for his actions.

Acquittals in Terrorism Cases

Conversely, the judicial platform in the same session witnessed a completely different trajectory, as the court ruled acquittals in serious security cases after concluding "insufficient evidence":

Acquittal of defendants from charges of financing or belonging to the "Hezbollah" organization.

Acquittal of a defendant from the charge of belonging to the "ISIS" organization or promoting its extremist ideas.

These rulings reflect a judicial philosophy that balances "security firmness" in protecting the constants and political symbols that Kuwait considers a red line, with "procedural justice" in terrorism cases, where there can be no conviction without conclusive evidence that leaves no room for doubt, regardless of the severity of the charges.