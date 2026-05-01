مدير أمن عدن لـ«عكاظ»: ​الدعم السعودي للأجهزة الأمنية حال دون استغلال القوى المعادية

The Director of Security in Aden, Major General Mutaher Ali Al-Shaibi, described the Saudi support for Yemen as the "cornerstone" and the fundamental pillar for stability, noting that this support has had a positive impact.



Al-Shaibi said in an interview with "Okaz": The Saudi deposits and grants have acted as a "safety valve" that prevented hostile forces from exploiting the economic situation to drag the city into chaos, alleviating the severity of service crises and thwarting those who lurk in wait. He clarified that the relationship with the Coalition to Support Legitimacy is characterized by a very high degree of coordination and understanding, extending beyond logistical support to include the exchange of expertise, information, and joint planning, which has been reflected in a tangible way on the level of field performance and the speed of response to security challenges.



He pointed out that the security agencies are dealing with challenges through intensive intelligence work and high-level coordination among various agencies and military units to thwart any attempt at infiltration.



Here is the text of the interview:

أمن عدن وقيادات عسكرية.

Saudi support is not just a passing assistance



• How do you assess the reflections of ongoing Saudi support on the security file in Aden, and what are the most significant fruits you have reaped from this close cooperation?



​•• Saudi support is not just a passing assistance; it is the "cornerstone" and a fundamental pillar and backbone for the stability that the capital Aden enjoys today.



This support has had a clear impact in enhancing overall stability, not only from a purely security perspective but also by supporting the economic and service components that are organically linked to security.



We view this cooperation as a true partnership in solidifying the foundations of tranquility; this has been translated into reality through raising security readiness, improving performance and response levels, in addition to creating a stable environment that has enabled us to carry out our tasks efficiently in dealing with all developments and challenges.

Improvement in reducing crime rates



​• In terms of numbers and the field reality, what are the most notable successes achieved by the Aden Security Administration during the past period?

​•• The language of reality speaks clearly of a noticeable improvement in reducing crime rates and apprehending several disruptive elements that attempted to tamper with stability.



We have also made significant strides in thwarting various smuggling operations of toxins and weapons that were on their way to several governorates, some of which crossed borders involving elements from Arab nationalities. Additionally, we have enhanced security deployment in vital locations, which has positively reflected on overall stability and the citizens' sense of security that was previously lacking.

Saudi grants as a "safety valve"



​• What is the impact of Saudi financial deposits and grants on security and living stability in Aden, which are often exploited by lurking forces?



​•• Security and living conditions are inseparable; the Saudi deposits and grants have acted as a "safety valve" that prevented hostile forces from exploiting the economic situation to drag the city into chaos. By alleviating the severity of service crises, we cut off the path for those lurking who attempt to exploit the holes of human suffering to destabilize the situation, making the internal front more cohesive behind its security agencies.



​• What is the nature of the war you are waging against sleeper cells and attempts to smuggle prohibited items?



​•• Aden represents an inspiring model for stability due to its civil nature and its embrace of a diverse community that rejects hostile cultures, making it a target for infiltration attempts through what can be described as a "shadow war"; whether through sleeper cells affiliated with the Houthis or drug smuggling gangs that aim to destroy the youth.



We are addressing these challenges through intensive intelligence work and high-level coordination between security agencies and military units, alongside enhancing the efficiency of personnel and intensifying preventive efforts to thwart any infiltration attempts.

Enhancing public tranquility



​• How have oil grants contributed to securing services and cutting off the path for those lurking against public security?



​•• Improving basic services, particularly electricity, has a direct and immediate impact on stability, as Aden is a coastal city with a hot climate; when services are available, the pressures on citizens decrease, limiting opportunities for exploiting crises to create chaos.



It can be said that securing services with generous Saudi support has significantly contributed to enhancing public tranquility and provided the Aden police with the appropriate environment to strengthen stability away from service-related tensions.

Exploiting political tensions



​• What are the most dangerous security challenges you face today in light of attempts by "forces of darkness" to destabilize the capital?



​•• The most prominent challenges lie in attempts by certain parties to exploit political tensions and economic pressures to undermine the state of consensus. We also face challenges related to the need to develop the security infrastructure and the ongoing necessity to qualify personnel and raise their efficiency to keep pace with the nature of the current phase and its complexities, as well as the evolution of organized crime methods.

A high degree of coordination and understanding



​• How do you assess the relationship between you and the Coalition to Support Legitimacy led by Saudi Arabia and the joint coordination?



​•• The relationship is characterized by a very high degree of coordination and understanding, extending beyond logistical support to include the exchange of expertise, information, and joint planning.



There is clear harmony in the vision regarding the importance of stabilizing Aden as the capital of the state and an integral part of the stability of Yemen and the region, which has been reflected in a tangible way in the level of field performance and the speed of response to security challenges.

​• Is there an impact from the "Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen" projects on security aspects?



​•• The projects of the Saudi program represent a strategic transition from a phase of relief to a phase of building sustainable stability, and this transformation has a direct impact on security; when services improve and the wheels of development turn, the pressures that may lead to security imbalances decrease.



We are witnessing positive results at the level of overall stability today, and we look forward to more in light of the great interest we see from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia towards the capital Aden.

Rebuilding the security institution



​• Observers note that Aden today is fundamentally different from Aden yesterday. Is there a plan to attract diplomats and international organizations?



​•• Work has been ongoing on parallel tracks; the most important of which is enforcing the rule of law, rebuilding the security institution, and enhancing field presence, alongside working in partnership with the community. These combined factors have contributed to restoring stability and creating a safe environment for the work of organizations and international missions.



We are still making significant efforts, and we look forward to unifying all security agencies and units under the leadership of Aden Police to raise the efficiency of the institution in line with international standards.



​• Security is the right path to attract investment. What role do you play to ensure success in this and attract migrating funds?



​•• We believe that security and investment are intertwined; there can be no development without stability, and no stability without the rule of law.



Therefore, we work to enforce order firmly to protect citizens and create a community security partnership, while at the same time ensuring a stable and attractive environment for investors, as investment itself is part of enhancing national security in the long term.

Building a modern and contemporary security institution



​• What is your vision and ambitious plans to reach a security system that rivals neighboring countries?



​​•• Our vision focuses on building a modern and contemporary security institution that relies on technical training and qualification and enhancing international partnerships.



We strive to benefit from all experiences to keep pace with the aspirations of the upcoming phase, and despite the economic challenges, our will is strong to elevate the Aden Security apparatus to the ranks of advanced security agencies in the region, befitting the status of the capital Aden.

Progress in reducing crime rates



​• How has Saudi support contributed to enforcing security on the ground?



​​•• Since we took on the task, we have worked on organizing the security house from within, achieving tangible progress in reducing crime rates and apprehending disruptive cells, as the improvement in discipline levels and the deployment of units in vital locations has enhanced citizens' trust.



Here, I affirm that Saudi support has played a pivotal role in strengthening these efforts, whether through supporting overall economic stability or improving the logistical conditions that assist security personnel in performing their duties efficiently and effectively.