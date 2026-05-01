مدير أمن عدن لـ«عكاظ»: ​الدعم السعودي للأجهزة الأمنية حال دون استغلال القوى المعادية

وصف مدير أمن عدن اللواء مطهر علي الشعيبي الدعم السعودي لليمن بـ"حجر الزاوية" والركيزة الأساسية للأستقرار، موضحاً أن هذا الدعم كان له الأثر الإيجابي.


وقال الشعببي في حوار مع "عكاظ": لقد كانت الودائع والمنح السعودية بمثابة «صمام أمان» حال دون استغلال القوى المعادية للأوضاع الاقتصادية لجر المدينة نحو الفوضى، وخففت حدة الأزمات الخدمية، وقطعت الطريق على المتربصين، موضحاً أن العلاقة مع تحالف دعم الشرعية تتسم بدرجة عالية جداً من التنسيق والتفاهم، وتتجاوز الدعم اللوجستي إلى تبادل الخبرات والمعلومات والتخطيط المشترك، وانعكس بشكل ملموس على مستوى الأداء الميداني وسرعة التعامل مع التحديات الأمنية.


وأشار إلى أن الأجهزة الأمنية تتعامل مع التحديات عبر العمل الاستخباراتي المكثف، وبتنسيق عالي المستوى بين الأجهزة المختلفة والوحدات العسكرية لصد أي محاولة اختراق..


وإلى نص الحوار:

أمن عدن وقيادات عسكرية.

أمن عدن وقيادات عسكرية.

الدعم السعودي ليس مجرد مساندة عابرة


•​ كيف تقيّمون انعكاسات الدعم السعودي المستمر على الملف الأمني في عدن، وما هي أبرز الثمار التي قطفتموها من هذا التعاون الوثيق؟


​•• الدعم السعودي ليس مجرد مساندة عابرة، بل هو «حجر الزاوية» وركيزة أساسية وعمود فقري للاستقرار الذي تنعم به العاصمة عدن اليوم.


لقد كان لهذا الدعم أثر جليّ في تعزيز الاستقرار العام، ليس فقط من الزاوية الأمنية الصرفة، بل من خلال دعم المفاصل الاقتصادية والخدمية التي ترتبط ارتباطاً عضوياً بالأمن.


نحن ننظر إلى هذا التعاون كشراكة حقيقية في تثبيت مداميك السكينة؛ وقد تُرجم ذلك واقعاً من خلال رفع الجاهزية الأمنية، وتحسين مستوى الأداء والاستجابة، إضافة إلى خلق بيئة مستقرة مكنتنا من أداء مهماتنا بكفاءة عالية للتعامل مع كل المستجدات والتحديات.

تحسن في خفض معدلات الجريمة


​• بلغة الأرقام والواقع الميداني.. ما هي أبرز النجاحات التي حققتها إدارة أمن عدن خلال الفترة الماضية؟

​•• لغة الواقع تتحدث بوضوح عن تحسن ملحوظ في خفض معدلات الجريمة، وضبط عدد من العناصر التخريبية التي حاولت العبث بالاستقرار.


كما حققنا طفرة في إحباط عمليات تهريب متنوعة لسموم وأسلحة كانت في طريقها لمحافظات عدة، وبعضها عابرة للحدود شاركت فيها عناصر من جنسيات عربية، أضف إلى ذلك تعزيز الانتشار الأمني في المواقع الحيوية، وهو ما انعكس إيجاباً على الاستقرار العام وشعور المواطنين بالأمان الذي كان مفقوداً.

مدير أمن عدن لـ«عكاظ»: ​الدعم السعودي للأجهزة الأمنية حال دون استغلال القوى المعادية

المنح السعودية بمثابة «صمام أمان»


​• ما أثر الودائع والمنح المالية السعودية على الاستقرار الأمني والمعيشي في عدن والتي دائماً ما يستغلها المتربصون؟


​•• الأمن والمعيشة صنوان لا يفترقان، لقد كانت الودائع والمنح السعودية بمثابة «صمام أمان» حال دون استغلال القوى المعادية للأوضاع الاقتصادية لجر المدينة نحو الفوضى؛ وبتخفيف حدة الأزمات الخدمية، قطعت الطريق على المتربصين الذين يحاولون النفاذ من ثقوب المعاناة الإنسانية لزعزعة الاستقرار، مما جعل الجبهة الداخلية أكثر تماسكاً خلف أجهزتها الأمنية.


​• ما طبيعة الحرب التي تخوضونها ضد الخلايا النائمة ومحاولات تهريب الممنوعات؟


​•• عدن تمثل نموذجاً ملهماً للاستقرار بطبيعتها المدنية واحتضانها لمجتمع متنوع يرفض الثقافات العدائية، وهذا يجعلها هدفاً لمحاولات الاختراق عبر ما يمكن وصفه بـ«حرب الظل»؛ سواءً من خلال خلايا نائمة تابعة للحوثيين أو عصابات تهريب الممنوعات التي تستهدف تدمير فئة الشباب.


نحن نتعامل مع هذه التحديات عبر العمل الاستخباراتي المكثف، وتنسيق عالي المستوى بين الأجهزة الأمنية والوحدات العسكرية، إلى جانب رفع كفاءة الكوادر وتكثيف الجهود الوقائية لصد أي محاولة اختراق.

تعزيز السكينة العامة


​• كيف ساهمت المنح النفطية في تأمين الخدمات وقطع الطريق على المتربصين بالأمن العام؟


​•• تحسين الخدمات الأساسية وعلى رأسها الكهرباء له تأثير مباشر وفوري على الاستقرار، كون عدن مدينة ساحلية ومناخها حار؛ فعندما تتوفر الخدمات تقل الضغوط على المواطنين، وهذا يحد من فرص استغلال الأزمات لإحداث فوضى.


يمكن القول إن تأمين الخدمات بدعم سعودي سخي ساهم بشكل كبير في تعزيز السكينة العامة، ووفر لشرطة عدن المناخ المناسب لتعزيز الاستقرار بعيداً عن الاحتقانات الخدمية.

مدير أمن عدن لـ«عكاظ»: ​الدعم السعودي للأجهزة الأمنية حال دون استغلال القوى المعادية

استغلال التجاذبات السياسية


​• ما هي أخطر التحديات الأمنية التي تواجهكم اليوم في ظل محاولات «قوى الظلام» زعزعة استقرار العاصمة؟


​•• أبرز التحديات تتمثل في محاولات بعض الأطراف استغلال التجاذبات السياسية والضغوط الاقتصادية لضرب حالة التوافق، كذلك نواجه تحديات تتعلق بضرورة تطوير البنية التحتية الأمنية والحاجة المستمرة لتأهيل الكوادر ورفع مستوى كفاءتها بما يتواكب مع طبيعة المرحلة وتعقيداتها وتطور أساليب الجريمة المنظمة.

درجة عالية من التنسيق والتفاهم


​• كيف تقيّمون العلاقة بينكم وتحالف دعم الشرعية بقيادة السعودية والتنسيق المشترك؟


​•• العلاقة تتسم بدرجة عالية جداً من التنسيق والتفاهم، وهي تتجاوز الدعم اللوجستي إلى تبادل الخبرات والمعلومات والتخطيط المشترك.


هناك تناغم واضح في الرؤية فيما يتعلق بأهمية استقرار عدن كعاصمة للدولة وجزء أصيل من استقرار اليمن والمنطقة، وهذا انعكس بشكل ملموس على مستوى الأداء الميداني وسرعة التعامل مع التحديات الأمنية.

​• هل هناك أثر لمشاريع «البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن» على الجوانب الأمنية؟


​•• مشاريع البرنامج السعودي تمثل انتقالاً إستراتيجياً من مرحلة الإغاثة إلى مرحلة بناء الاستقرار المستدام، وهذا التحول له أثر مباشر على الأمن؛ فعندما تتحسن الخدمات وتتحرك عجلة التنمية تقل الضغوط التي قد تؤدي إلى اختلالات أمنية.


نلمس اليوم نتائج إيجابية على مستوى الاستقرار العام، ونتطلع إلى المزيد في ظل الاهتمام الكبير الذي نلمسه من المملكة العربية السعودية تجاه العاصمة عدن.

إعادة بناء المؤسسة الأمنية


​• يرى المتابع أن عدن اليوم تختلف جذرياً عن عدن الأمس.. هل هناك خطة لاستقطاب الدبلوماسيين والمنظمات الدولية؟


​•• العمل كان قائماً على مسارات متوازية؛ أهمها فرض سلطة القانون، وإعادة بناء المؤسسة الأمنية، وتعزيز الحضور الميداني، إلى جانب العمل بالشراكة مع المجتمع؛ هذه العوامل مجتمعة ساهمت في استعادة الاستقرار وتهيئة بيئة آمنة لعمل المنظمات والبعثات الدولية.


ولا زلنا نبذل جهوداً كبيرة، كما نتطلع إلى توحيد كل الأجهزة والوحدات الأمنية تحت قيادة شرطة عدن لرفع كفاءة المؤسسة بما يواكب المعايير الدولية.


​• الأمن الطريق الصحيح لجذب الاستثمار، ما الدور الذي تلعبونه لإنجاح ذلك وجذب الأموال المهاجرة؟


​•• نحن نؤمن أن الأمن والاستثمار متلازمان؛ فلا تنمية دون استقرار، ولا استقرار دون تطبيق القانون.


لذلك نعمل على فرض النظام بحزم لحماية المواطن وخلق شراكة أمنية مجتمعية، وفي الوقت ذاته نحرص على توفير بيئة مستقرة وجاذبة للمستثمرين، لأن الاستثمار في حد ذاته هو جزء من تعزيز الأمن القومي على المدى البعيد.

بناء مؤسسة أمنية حديثة وعصرية


​• ما هي رؤيتكم وخططكم الطموحة للوصول إلى منظومة أمنية تضاهي دول الجوار؟


​​•• رؤيتنا تتركز على بناء مؤسسة أمنية حديثة وعصرية تعتمد على التدريب والتأهيل التقني وتعزيز الشراكات الدولية.


نسعى للاستفادة من كافة الخبرات بما يواكب تطلعات المرحلة القادمة، وبرغم التحديات الاقتصادية، إلا أن إرادتنا قوية للوصول بجهاز أمن عدن إلى مصاف الأجهزة الأمنية المتطورة في المنطقة بما يليق بمكانة العاصمة عدن.

تقدم في خفض معدلات الجريمة


​• كيف ساهم الدعم السعودي في فرض الأمن على أرض الواقع؟


​​•• منذ تولينا المهمة عملنا على ترتيب البيت الأمني من الداخل، وتحقق تقدم ملموس في خفض معدلات الجريمة وضبط الخلايا التخريبية، إذ ساهم تحسن مستوى الانضباط وانتشار الوحدات في المواقع الحيوية في تعزيز ثقة المواطن.


وهنا أؤكد أن الدعم السعودي كان له الدور المحوري في تعزيز هذه الجهود، سواءً عبر دعم الاستقرار الاقتصادي العام أو تحسين الظروف اللوجستية التي تساعد رجال الأمن على أداء مهماتهم بكفاءة واقتدار.