ارتفعت أسعار النفط اليوم (الجمعة) مع وصول جهود حل الصراع بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران إلى طريق مسدود، إذ لا تزال طهران تغلق مضيق هرمز، بينما تعرقل البحرية الأمريكية صادرات النفط الخام الإيراني.


وصعدت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت تسليم شهر يوليو 1.19 دولار أو 1.08% إلى 111.59 دولار للبرميل في بداية تداولاته اليومية، فيما زادت العقود الآجلة لخام غرب تكساس الوسيط 39 سنتاً أو 0.37% إلى 105.46 دولار.


وسجل الخامان مكاسب شهرية لأربعة أشهر متتالية. وسجل عقد برنت لشهر يونيو الذي انتهى أجله أمس (الخميس) 126.41 دولار للبرميل في الآونة الأخيرة وهو أعلى مستوى له منذ شهر مارس 2022.