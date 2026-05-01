Oil prices rose today (Friday) as efforts to resolve the conflict between the United States and Iran have reached a deadlock, with Tehran continuing to close the Strait of Hormuz, while the U.S. Navy is disrupting Iranian crude oil exports.



Brent crude futures for July delivery increased by $1.19 or 1.08% to $111.59 per barrel at the start of daily trading, while West Texas Intermediate futures rose by 39 cents or 0.37% to $105.46.



Both crude types recorded monthly gains for four consecutive months. The June Brent contract, which expired yesterday (Thursday), recently reached $126.41 per barrel, the highest level since March 2022.