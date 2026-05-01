ارتفعت أسعار النفط اليوم (الجمعة) مع وصول جهود حل الصراع بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران إلى طريق مسدود، إذ لا تزال طهران تغلق مضيق هرمز، بينما تعرقل البحرية الأمريكية صادرات النفط الخام الإيراني.
وصعدت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت تسليم شهر يوليو 1.19 دولار أو 1.08% إلى 111.59 دولار للبرميل في بداية تداولاته اليومية، فيما زادت العقود الآجلة لخام غرب تكساس الوسيط 39 سنتاً أو 0.37% إلى 105.46 دولار.
وسجل الخامان مكاسب شهرية لأربعة أشهر متتالية. وسجل عقد برنت لشهر يونيو الذي انتهى أجله أمس (الخميس) 126.41 دولار للبرميل في الآونة الأخيرة وهو أعلى مستوى له منذ شهر مارس 2022.
Oil prices rose today (Friday) as efforts to resolve the conflict between the United States and Iran have reached a deadlock, with Tehran continuing to close the Strait of Hormuz, while the U.S. Navy is disrupting Iranian crude oil exports.
Brent crude futures for July delivery increased by $1.19 or 1.08% to $111.59 per barrel at the start of daily trading, while West Texas Intermediate futures rose by 39 cents or 0.37% to $105.46.
Both crude types recorded monthly gains for four consecutive months. The June Brent contract, which expired yesterday (Thursday), recently reached $126.41 per barrel, the highest level since March 2022.