في صباحٍ كان يُفترض أن يحمل رمزية التقدير والراحة، تحوّل الطريق إلى الورشات الزراعية في ريف إدلب الجنوبي إلى مسرحٍ لمأساةٍ إنسانية؛ حيث أصيبت عشرات العاملات في حادثة سير مروعة، ليتحول «عيد العمال» بالنسبة لهن إلى رحلةٍ لم تكتمل نحو وجهة عملٍ شاقة.

وقعت الحادثة قرب بلدة الهبيط، حيث كانت حافلة تقل أكثر من 40 عاملة في طريقهن إلى ورشة زراعية. وبشكلٍ مفاجئ، انقلبت الحافلة، مما أدى إلى وقوع عشرات الإصابات. وفور وقوع الحادثة، هرعت فرق الإسعاف والإنقاذ إلى الموقع، لتبدأ عملية نقل المصابات إلى المستشفيات القريبة وسط حالة من الهلع والارتباك.

ما جرى في إدلب ليس مجرد حادثة سيرٍ عابرة، بل هو انعكاسٌ لواقعٍ يومي قاسٍ يعيشه عمال القطاع الزراعي. فالطريق إلى «الرزق» محفوف بمخاطر لا تقل عن مخاطر العمل نفسه، في ظل حوادث طرق تلاحق البسطاء الباحثين عن لقمة العيش.