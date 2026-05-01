في صباحٍ كان يُفترض أن يحمل رمزية التقدير والراحة، تحوّل الطريق إلى الورشات الزراعية في ريف إدلب الجنوبي إلى مسرحٍ لمأساةٍ إنسانية؛ حيث أصيبت عشرات العاملات في حادثة سير مروعة، ليتحول «عيد العمال» بالنسبة لهن إلى رحلةٍ لم تكتمل نحو وجهة عملٍ شاقة.
وقعت الحادثة قرب بلدة الهبيط، حيث كانت حافلة تقل أكثر من 40 عاملة في طريقهن إلى ورشة زراعية. وبشكلٍ مفاجئ، انقلبت الحافلة، مما أدى إلى وقوع عشرات الإصابات. وفور وقوع الحادثة، هرعت فرق الإسعاف والإنقاذ إلى الموقع، لتبدأ عملية نقل المصابات إلى المستشفيات القريبة وسط حالة من الهلع والارتباك.
ما جرى في إدلب ليس مجرد حادثة سيرٍ عابرة، بل هو انعكاسٌ لواقعٍ يومي قاسٍ يعيشه عمال القطاع الزراعي. فالطريق إلى «الرزق» محفوف بمخاطر لا تقل عن مخاطر العمل نفسه، في ظل حوادث طرق تلاحق البسطاء الباحثين عن لقمة العيش.
On a morning that was supposed to symbolize appreciation and comfort, the road to the agricultural workshops in southern Idlib turned into a stage for a humanitarian tragedy; dozens of female workers were injured in a horrific traffic accident, turning "Labor Day" for them into an incomplete journey towards a grueling workplace.
The incident occurred near the town of al-Habit, where a bus carrying more than 40 female workers was on its way to an agricultural workshop. Suddenly, the bus overturned, resulting in dozens of injuries. Immediately after the accident, rescue and ambulance teams rushed to the site to begin the process of transferring the injured to nearby hospitals amidst a state of panic and confusion.
What happened in Idlib is not just a fleeting traffic accident, but a reflection of the harsh daily reality faced by agricultural sector workers. The road to "livelihood" is fraught with dangers no less than those of the work itself, amid road accidents that haunt the simple people seeking a morsel of bread.