On a morning that was supposed to symbolize appreciation and comfort, the road to the agricultural workshops in southern Idlib turned into a stage for a humanitarian tragedy; dozens of female workers were injured in a horrific traffic accident, turning "Labor Day" for them into an incomplete journey towards a grueling workplace.

The incident occurred near the town of al-Habit, where a bus carrying more than 40 female workers was on its way to an agricultural workshop. Suddenly, the bus overturned, resulting in dozens of injuries. Immediately after the accident, rescue and ambulance teams rushed to the site to begin the process of transferring the injured to nearby hospitals amidst a state of panic and confusion.

What happened in Idlib is not just a fleeting traffic accident, but a reflection of the harsh daily reality faced by agricultural sector workers. The road to "livelihood" is fraught with dangers no less than those of the work itself, amid road accidents that haunt the simple people seeking a morsel of bread.