The Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khuraif, chaired the Kingdom's delegation at the 56th meeting of the Industrial Cooperation Committee of the Gulf Cooperation Council, which was held virtually today under the presidency of the sister Kingdom of Bahrain.

The meeting discussed a number of common topics among the Council member states in the industrial sector, emphasizing the need to move forward in developing the definition of the Gulf national product, completing the work on the executive plan for goods subject to collective protection, in addition to enhancing the launch of the Gulf Industrial Platform by preparing a governance framework for the platform and ensuring data security.



The meeting approved a recommendation to extend customs duties on iron products, and adopted digital transformation projects for the Technical Secretariat Office for combating harmful practices in international trade, along with approving a mechanism to enhance cooperation with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

The 56th meeting of the Industrial Cooperation Committee adopted the results of the study on joint Gulf industrial investment opportunities and recommended completing the study of "critical" essential products.