ترأس وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية،بندر بن إبراهيم الخريّف وفد المملكة في الاجتماع ال 56 للجنة التعاون الصناعي لدول مجلس التعاون الخليجي الذي عُقِد افتراضيًا اليوم برئاسة مملكة البحرين الشقيقة.
وناقش الاجتماع عددًا من الموضوعات المشتركة بين دول المجلس في القطاع الصناعي، مؤكدًا على المضي قدمًا في تطوير تعريف المنتج الوطني الخليجي، واستكمال العمل في الخطة التنفيذية للسلع الخاضعة للحماية الجماعية، إضافةً إلى تعزيز إطلاق منصة الخليج الصناعية من خلال إعداد إطار حوكمة للمنصة وضمان أمن البيانات.
وأقرّ الاجتماع توصية بتمديد الرسوم الجمركية على منتجات الحديد، واعتماد مشاريع التحول الرقمي لمكتب الأمانة الفنية لمكافحة الممارسات الضارة في التجارة الدولية، إلى جانب الموافقة على آلية تعزيز التعاون مع منظمة الأمم المتحدة للتنمية الصناعية UNIDO.
واعتمد الاجتماع الـ56 للجنة التعاون الصناعي نتائج دراسة الفرص الاستثمارية الصناعية الخليجية المشتركة، وأوصى باستكمال دراسة المنتجات الأساسية «الحرجة».
The Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khuraif, chaired the Kingdom's delegation at the 56th meeting of the Industrial Cooperation Committee of the Gulf Cooperation Council, which was held virtually today under the presidency of the sister Kingdom of Bahrain.
The meeting discussed a number of common topics among the Council member states in the industrial sector, emphasizing the need to move forward in developing the definition of the Gulf national product, completing the work on the executive plan for goods subject to collective protection, in addition to enhancing the launch of the Gulf Industrial Platform by preparing a governance framework for the platform and ensuring data security.
The meeting approved a recommendation to extend customs duties on iron products, and adopted digital transformation projects for the Technical Secretariat Office for combating harmful practices in international trade, along with approving a mechanism to enhance cooperation with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).
The 56th meeting of the Industrial Cooperation Committee adopted the results of the study on joint Gulf industrial investment opportunities and recommended completing the study of "critical" essential products.