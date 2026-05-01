ترأس وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية،بندر بن إبراهيم الخريّف وفد المملكة في الاجتماع ال 56 للجنة التعاون الصناعي لدول مجلس التعاون الخليجي الذي عُقِد افتراضيًا اليوم برئاسة مملكة البحرين الشقيقة.

وناقش الاجتماع عددًا من الموضوعات المشتركة بين دول المجلس في القطاع الصناعي، مؤكدًا على المضي قدمًا في تطوير تعريف المنتج الوطني الخليجي، واستكمال العمل في الخطة التنفيذية للسلع الخاضعة للحماية الجماعية، إضافةً إلى تعزيز إطلاق منصة الخليج الصناعية من خلال إعداد إطار حوكمة للمنصة وضمان أمن البيانات.

وأقرّ الاجتماع توصية بتمديد الرسوم الجمركية على منتجات الحديد، واعتماد مشاريع التحول الرقمي لمكتب الأمانة الفنية لمكافحة الممارسات الضارة في التجارة الدولية، إلى جانب الموافقة على آلية تعزيز التعاون مع منظمة الأمم المتحدة للتنمية الصناعية UNIDO.

واعتمد الاجتماع الـ56 للجنة التعاون الصناعي نتائج دراسة الفرص الاستثمارية الصناعية الخليجية المشتركة، وأوصى باستكمال دراسة المنتجات الأساسية «الحرجة».