The Pilgrims' City in the Hail region welcomed a group of pilgrims from the sister Republic of Iraq as they passed through the area heading to the holy lands to perform the rituals of Hajj for this year 1447 AH, amidst comprehensive readiness in the services provided to the guests of الرحمن.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad bin Abdulaziz, the Emir of the Hail region, confirmed that the care and attention given by the wise leadership - may God support it - to serve the pilgrims from their arrival in the Kingdom until their departure reflects its constant commitment to providing the highest levels of comfort and care for the guests of الرحمن, pointing out the importance of integrated efforts among various government and service agencies to ensure the provision of distinguished services according to the highest quality standards.

The Pilgrims' City in Hail offers a comprehensive system of services that includes hospitality, healthcare, and comfort facilities, in addition to organizing the movement of pilgrims to facilitate their transportation, along with the participation of volunteer teams that work around the clock to serve the guests of الرحمن.

For their part, a number of pilgrims from the Republic of Iraq expressed their happiness with the warm welcome and the quality of the services provided, extending their thanks to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud - may God protect them - praising the integration of services and efforts made for their comfort during their journey to the holy sites.