The Italian club Inter Milan is awaiting the approval of the Al-Ittihad club's management for the transfer of player "Moussa Diaby," after Romanian coach Cristian Ștefan recommended to the Inter management to sign "Diaby," due to his speed and skill, which aligns with the team's plan to enhance its attacking capabilities. This comes amid increasing European interest in acquiring his services during the upcoming summer transfer window, following the failure of his transfer during the last winter transfer period. The player's contract extends until 2029, having joined in 2024 from Paris Saint-Germain for 60 million euros.



For his part, "Nicola Schira," a specialist in player transfers, revealed that the Al-Ittihad management has set a price ranging between 25 and 30 million euros for the approval of selling the player's contract, reflecting the club's desire to achieve a suitable financial benefit from the deal.