ينتظر نادي إنتر ميلان الإيطالي،موافقة إدارة نادي الاتحاد على انتقال اللاعب «موسى ديابي»، بعد أن أوصى المدرب الروماني كريستيان شيفو ، إدارة الإنتر بضم« ديابي»، نظرًا لما يمتلكه من سرعة ومهارة، بما يتماشى مع خطة الفريق لتعزيز قدراته الهجومية، وفي في ظل تزايد الاهتمام الأوروبي بالحصول على خدماته خلال الفترة الصيفية المقبلة، بعد فشل انتقاله خلال فترة الانتقالات الشتوية الماضية، حيث يمتد عقد اللاعب لـ 2029، منذ انضمامه، في 2024، قادمًا من باريس سان جيرمان مقابل 60 مليون يورو.


من جانبه كشف « نيكولا شيرا» المختص في انتقالات اللاعبين إلى أن إدارة الاتحاد حددت سعرًا يتراوح بين 25 و30 مليون يورو للموافقة على بيع عقد اللاعب، وهو ما يعكس رغبة النادي في تحقيق استفادة مالية مناسبة من الصفقة.