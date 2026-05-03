Arsenal maintained its lead in the Premier League by winning 3-0 against its guest Fulham in a London derby yesterday (Saturday) as part of the 35th round of the competition.



The match saw an early dominance from Arsenal, which managed to score all three goals in the first half, with Victor Gyökeres netting a brace and Bukayo Saka scoring in the 9th, 40th, and 45+4 minutes of the match held in front of its fans at the Emirates Stadium.



With this victory, Arsenal raises its points total to 76 at the top, extending the gap to six points with Manchester City, which has a postponed match in addition to facing Everton (on Monday) in the same round.



This win boosts Arsenal's morale ahead of hosting Atletico Madrid (next Tuesday) in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, knowing that the two teams drew 1-1 in the first leg in Spain.



On the other hand, this loss leaves Fulham's points total at 48 in 10th place, weakening its hopes of competing for a spot in next season's European competitions, as it trails the top seven by two points.



Fulham is preparing for a home match in the next round against Bournemouth, while Arsenal faces a tough away test in another London derby against West Ham United, which is fighting hard to escape the relegation zone.