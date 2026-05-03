واصل أرسنال تمسكه بصدارة الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز بالفوز 3/صفر على ضيفه فولهام، في «ديربي» لندني أمس (السبت) ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ35 من المسابقة.


شهد اللقاء سيطرة مبكرة لأرسنال الذي تمكن من إحراز الثلاثية في الشوط الأول، وجاءت عن طريق فيكتور جيوكيريس (ثنائية) وبوكايو ساكا في الدقائق 9 و40 و4+45 من المباراة التي أقيمت وسط جماهيره في مدرجات «ملعب الإمارات».


بهذا الفوز يرفع أرسنال رصيده إلى 76 نقطة في الصدارة، ليوسع الفارق إلى ست نقاط مع مانشستر سيتي الذي يملك مباراة مؤجلة بخلاف مواجهة إيفرتون (الإثنين)، في إطار منافسات الجولة ذاتها.


ويرفع هذا الفوز من معنويات أرسنال قبل استضافة أتلتيكو مدريد (الثلاثاء) القادم، في إياب قبل نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا، علماً بأن الفريقين تعادلا ذهاباً بنتيجة 1/1 في إسبانيا.


في المقابل، جمّدت هذه الخسارة رصيد فولهام عند 48 نقطة في المركز العاشر، لتضعف آماله أيضاً في المنافسة على الوجود في المراكز المؤهلة للبطولات الأوروبية في الموسم القادم، إذ يتخلف بفارق نقطتين عن السبعة الأوائل.


ويستعد فولهام لمواجهة على أرضه في الجولة القادمة أمام بورنموث، في حين يخوض أرسنال اختباراً صعباً خارج ملعبه في «ديربي» لندني جديد أمام وست هام يونايتد، الذي يكافح بقوة للهروب من شبح الهبوط.