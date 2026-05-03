يواصل نادي الشباب سعيه للعودة إلى سكة الانتصارات عندما يواجه نادي التعاون واضعاً نصب عينيه حصد النقاط الثلاث في ظل مؤشرات هجومية لافتة لم تنعكس حتى الآن على مستوى النتائج.
وتزداد دلالة هذه الأرقام منذ تولي نورالدين بن زكري القيادة الفنية، إذ بلغ إجمالي تسديدات الفريق 126 تسديدة خلال 9 مباريات منها 53 على المرمى وهو رقم يعكس كثافة الوصول الهجومي، لكنه لا تقابله الفاعلية التهديفية نفسها.
افتتح الشباب مشواره تحت قيادة بن زكري أمام ضمك بـ9 تسديدات منها 4 على المرمى، ثم أمام الهلال بـ12 تسديدة منها 7 على المرمى، تلتها مواجهة الاتفاق بـ18 تسديدة منها 8 على المرمى، وبلغ الفريق ذروة حضوره الهجومي أمام الأخدود بـ27 تسديدة منها 7 على المرمى، قبل أن يواصل ضغطه أمام الرياض بـ19 تسديدة منها 6 على المرمى، إلى جانب 12 تسديدة منها 8 على المرمى أمام القادسية، و14 تسديدة منها 6 على المرمى أمام الفتح.
ورغم هذا الزخم الهجومي الواضح يبقى التحدي الأكبر أمام الشباب هو ترجمة هذه الفرص إلى أهداف خصوصاً في مواجهة التعاون حيث لا خيار سوى الفوز إذا ما أراد الفريق تحسين موقعه والاقتراب من مناطق الأمان.
The Al-Shabab Club continues its pursuit of returning to the winning path as it faces Al-Taawoun, with its eyes set on collecting three points amid striking offensive indicators that have yet to reflect in the results.
The significance of these numbers has increased since Nourredine Ben Zekri took over the coaching role, as the team's total shots reached 126 over 9 matches, with 53 on target, a figure that reflects a high volume of offensive attempts, but it is not matched by the same level of scoring effectiveness.
Al-Shabab opened its journey under Ben Zekri against Damak with 9 shots, 4 of which were on target, then faced Al-Hilal with 12 shots, 7 of which were on target, followed by a match against Al-Ettifaq with 18 shots, 8 of which were on target. The team peaked in its offensive presence against Al-Akhidood with 27 shots, 7 of which were on target, before continuing its pressure against Al-Riyadh with 19 shots, 6 of which were on target, in addition to 12 shots, 8 of which were on target against Al-Qadisiyah, and 14 shots, 6 of which were on target against Al-Fateh.
Despite this clear offensive momentum, the biggest challenge for Al-Shabab remains translating these opportunities into goals, especially in the match against Al-Taawoun, where there is no option but to win if the team wants to improve its position and get closer to safety zones.