يواصل نادي الشباب سعيه للعودة إلى سكة الانتصارات عندما يواجه نادي التعاون واضعاً نصب عينيه حصد النقاط الثلاث في ظل مؤشرات هجومية لافتة لم تنعكس حتى الآن على مستوى النتائج.


وتزداد دلالة هذه الأرقام منذ تولي نورالدين بن زكري القيادة الفنية، إذ بلغ إجمالي تسديدات الفريق 126 تسديدة خلال 9 مباريات منها 53 على المرمى وهو رقم يعكس كثافة الوصول الهجومي، لكنه لا تقابله الفاعلية التهديفية نفسها.


افتتح الشباب مشواره تحت قيادة بن زكري أمام ضمك بـ9 تسديدات منها 4 على المرمى، ثم أمام الهلال بـ12 تسديدة منها 7 على المرمى، تلتها مواجهة الاتفاق بـ18 تسديدة منها 8 على المرمى، وبلغ الفريق ذروة حضوره الهجومي أمام الأخدود بـ27 تسديدة منها 7 على المرمى، قبل أن يواصل ضغطه أمام الرياض بـ19 تسديدة منها 6 على المرمى، إلى جانب 12 تسديدة منها 8 على المرمى أمام القادسية، و14 تسديدة منها 6 على المرمى أمام الفتح.


ورغم هذا الزخم الهجومي الواضح يبقى التحدي الأكبر أمام الشباب هو ترجمة هذه الفرص إلى أهداف خصوصاً في مواجهة التعاون حيث لا خيار سوى الفوز إذا ما أراد الفريق تحسين موقعه والاقتراب من مناطق الأمان.