The Al-Shabab Club continues its pursuit of returning to the winning path as it faces Al-Taawoun, with its eyes set on collecting three points amid striking offensive indicators that have yet to reflect in the results.



The significance of these numbers has increased since Nourredine Ben Zekri took over the coaching role, as the team's total shots reached 126 over 9 matches, with 53 on target, a figure that reflects a high volume of offensive attempts, but it is not matched by the same level of scoring effectiveness.



Al-Shabab opened its journey under Ben Zekri against Damak with 9 shots, 4 of which were on target, then faced Al-Hilal with 12 shots, 7 of which were on target, followed by a match against Al-Ettifaq with 18 shots, 8 of which were on target. The team peaked in its offensive presence against Al-Akhidood with 27 shots, 7 of which were on target, before continuing its pressure against Al-Riyadh with 19 shots, 6 of which were on target, in addition to 12 shots, 8 of which were on target against Al-Qadisiyah, and 14 shots, 6 of which were on target against Al-Fateh.



Despite this clear offensive momentum, the biggest challenge for Al-Shabab remains translating these opportunities into goals, especially in the match against Al-Taawoun, where there is no option but to win if the team wants to improve its position and get closer to safety zones.