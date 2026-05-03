دفعت الحرب الأمريكية-الإسرائيلية-الإيرانية وتوترات مضيق هرمز العالم نحو تحوّل متسارع من «اقتصاديات السلم» إلى «اقتصاديات الردع»، وسط سباق تسلح متصاعد أعاد تعريف أولويات الدول.
وأكد مختصون لـ«عكاظ» أن الصناعة العسكرية لم تعد مجرد أداة أمنية، بل تحوّلت إلى رافد اقتصادي وإستراتيجي متكامل، مدفوع بارتفاع غير مسبوق في الإنفاق الدفاعي العالمي الذي تجاوز 2.4 تريليون دولار.
وأشاروا إلى أن هذا التحول يتزامن مع تغيّر في سياسات دول كبرى، من بينها توجه اليابان لرفع الحظر عن تصدير الأسلحة الفتاكة لأول مرة منذ الحرب العالمية الثانية، ما يعكس تحولات جذرية في البيئة الجيوسياسية العالمية.
تقنيات الحرب تعيد تعريف التفوق
أوضح المستشار الإستراتيجي الدكتور محمد عمر مالك أن صراعات الشرق الأوسط تجاوزت أنماط الحروب التقليدية، مسرّعة الانتقال نحو «الحرب الشبكية» القائمة على التكنولوجيا.
وبيّن أن تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي، والتخفي، والتشويش، والأسلحة فرط الصوتية، وأنظمة الدفاع الجوي متعددة الطبقات، أعادت تعريف التفوق العملياتي، فيما برزت الطائرات المسيّرة وأنظمة مكافحتها كأحد أهم ميادين التنافس العسكري.
وأضاف أن الأولوية لم تعد للقوة البشرية أو عدد المنصات، بل لقدرات مثل الاستخبارات الفضائية، والبصريات الإلكترونية، والتشويش، وحتى تقنيات الليزر، مشيراً إلى أن أنماط القيادة تتجه نحو اللامركزية المدعومة بالأنظمة الرقمية، ما يمنح استجابة أسرع ومرونة أعلى في ساحة المعركة.
تحالفات جديدة.. «التقنية مقابل الشراكة»
أكد مالك أن تصاعد التوترات يدفع الدول إلى تعزيز قدراتها الدفاعية بالتوازي مع البحث عن صيغ تعاون جديدة، تقوم على نقل المعرفة والتصنيع المشترك، بدلاً من الاكتفاء بشراء السلاح.
وشدد على أن الدبلوماسية يجب أن تبقى المسار الأهم لتحقيق الاستقرار، محذراً من أن النمو المدفوع بالحروب يحقق مكاسب قصيرة الأجل، لكنه يخلّف اختلالات اقتصادية طويلة المدى.
إعادة تعريف الأمن القومي
من جهته، قال الباحث الإستراتيجي الدكتور محمد القحطاني إن ما يشهده العالم اليوم يعيد تعريف مفهوم الأمن القومي، إذ لم يعد التسلح خياراً بل ضرورة، في ظل انتقال العالم إلى «اقتصاد الردع».
وأضاف أن التحالفات الدولية لم تعد قائمة فقط على المصالح السياسية، بل باتت الشراكات الدفاعية والتكنولوجية هي الأساس، متوقعاً بروز تحالفات جديدة خصوصاً في الشرق الأوسط، ترتكز على نقل التقنية والتصنيع المشترك.
وأشار إلى أن سوق السلاح العالمي يتجاوز 600 مليار دولار سنوياً، مع معدلات نمو بين 4% و7%، ما يدفع الدول إلى توظيف الصناعات الدفاعية في تنويع اقتصاداتها وتوليد وظائف نوعية.
الأمن والاقتصاد.. تداخل غير مسبوق
بدوره، أوضح المستثمر في قطاع الدفاع والفضاء عبدالله المليحي أن العالم يدخل مرحلة جديدة يتداخل فيها الأمن مع الاقتصاد بشكل غير مسبوق، فأصبحت الصناعات الدفاعية جزءاً من بناء القوة الاقتصادية والتكنولوجية للدول.
ولفت إلى أن التوترات الإقليمية دفعت الدول إلى إعادة تقييم سياساتها الدفاعية، والتوجه نحو الاكتفاء الذاتي، عبر تطوير الصناعات المحلية والاستثمار في التقنيات الحديثة، مثل الذكاء الاصطناعي والطائرات المسيّرة والأمن السيبراني.
شبكات تحالف مرنة
توقع المليحي أن يشهد العالم نمطاً جديداً من التحالفات، يقوم على «الأمن المشترك» بدلاً من التحالفات التقليدية، عبر شبكات مرنة متعددة المستويات تتقاطع فيها المصالح الدفاعية مع الاقتصاد والتكنولوجيا.
وأشار إلى أن هذا التوجه سيسهم في نقل التقنيات إلى القطاعات المدنية، مثل الطيران والاتصالات، ويعزز سلاسل الإمداد المحلية، ويدعم الابتكار، ويوفر وظائف عالية المهارة.
نمو مستمر.. ولكن بحذر
خلص المختصون إلى أن قطاع الدفاع مرشح للنمو بمعدل سنوي يقارب 3.1%، مدفوعاً بارتفاع الإنفاق العسكري واستمرار التوترات الجيوسياسية، مع التأكيد على أهمية تحقيق توازن بين متطلبات الأمن والاستدامة الاقتصادية، لتجنب تداعيات طويلة الأمد على الاقتصادات العالمية.
The American-Israeli-Iranian war and tensions in the Strait of Hormuz have pushed the world towards a rapid shift from "peace economies" to "deterrence economies," amidst a rising arms race that has redefined the priorities of nations.
Experts confirmed to "Okaz" that the military industry is no longer just a security tool; it has transformed into an integrated economic and strategic resource, driven by an unprecedented rise in global defense spending that has exceeded $2.4 trillion.
They pointed out that this shift coincides with changes in the policies of major countries, including Japan's move to lift the ban on exporting lethal weapons for the first time since World War II, reflecting radical transformations in the global geopolitical environment.
War Technologies Redefine Superiority
Strategic advisor Dr. Mohammed Omar Malik explained that conflicts in the Middle East have surpassed traditional warfare patterns, accelerating the transition to "networked warfare" based on technology.
He indicated that technologies such as artificial intelligence, stealth, jamming, hypersonic weapons, and multi-layered air defense systems have redefined operational superiority, while drones and counter-drone systems have emerged as one of the most important fields of military competition.
He added that the priority is no longer on manpower or the number of platforms, but rather on capabilities such as space intelligence, electronic optics, jamming, and even laser technologies, noting that leadership patterns are shifting towards decentralization supported by digital systems, which provides faster responses and greater flexibility on the battlefield.
New Alliances: "Technology for Partnership"
Malik confirmed that rising tensions are driving countries to enhance their defense capabilities while simultaneously seeking new forms of cooperation based on knowledge transfer and joint manufacturing, rather than merely relying on arms purchases.
He emphasized that diplomacy must remain the most important path to achieving stability, warning that war-driven growth yields short-term gains but leaves long-term economic imbalances.
Redefining National Security
For his part, strategic researcher Dr. Mohammed Al-Qahtani stated that what the world is witnessing today redefines the concept of national security, as armament is no longer an option but a necessity in light of the world's transition to a "deterrence economy."
He added that international alliances are no longer based solely on political interests; rather, defense and technological partnerships have become the foundation, anticipating the emergence of new alliances, especially in the Middle East, focused on technology transfer and joint manufacturing.
He noted that the global arms market exceeds $600 billion annually, with growth rates between 4% and 7%, prompting countries to leverage defense industries to diversify their economies and generate quality jobs.
Security and Economy: Unprecedented Interconnection
For his part, investor in the defense and space sector Abdullah Al-Mulihi explained that the world is entering a new phase where security and economy intertwine in an unprecedented manner, as defense industries have become part of building the economic and technological strength of nations.
He pointed out that regional tensions have driven countries to reassess their defense policies and move towards self-sufficiency by developing local industries and investing in modern technologies such as artificial intelligence, drones, and cybersecurity.
Flexible Alliance Networks
Al-Mulihi anticipated that the world would witness a new pattern of alliances based on "common security" instead of traditional alliances, through flexible multi-level networks where defense interests intersect with economy and technology.
He noted that this trend will contribute to transferring technologies to civilian sectors such as aviation and communications, enhance local supply chains, support innovation, and provide high-skilled jobs.
Continuous Growth, but with Caution
Experts concluded that the defense sector is poised for annual growth of about 3.1%, driven by increased military spending and ongoing geopolitical tensions, while emphasizing the importance of achieving a balance between security requirements and economic sustainability to avoid long-term repercussions on global economies.