The American-Israeli-Iranian war and tensions in the Strait of Hormuz have pushed the world towards a rapid shift from "peace economies" to "deterrence economies," amidst a rising arms race that has redefined the priorities of nations.

Experts confirmed to "Okaz" that the military industry is no longer just a security tool; it has transformed into an integrated economic and strategic resource, driven by an unprecedented rise in global defense spending that has exceeded $2.4 trillion.

They pointed out that this shift coincides with changes in the policies of major countries, including Japan's move to lift the ban on exporting lethal weapons for the first time since World War II, reflecting radical transformations in the global geopolitical environment.

War Technologies Redefine Superiority

Strategic advisor Dr. Mohammed Omar Malik explained that conflicts in the Middle East have surpassed traditional warfare patterns, accelerating the transition to "networked warfare" based on technology.

He indicated that technologies such as artificial intelligence, stealth, jamming, hypersonic weapons, and multi-layered air defense systems have redefined operational superiority, while drones and counter-drone systems have emerged as one of the most important fields of military competition.

He added that the priority is no longer on manpower or the number of platforms, but rather on capabilities such as space intelligence, electronic optics, jamming, and even laser technologies, noting that leadership patterns are shifting towards decentralization supported by digital systems, which provides faster responses and greater flexibility on the battlefield.

New Alliances: "Technology for Partnership"

Malik confirmed that rising tensions are driving countries to enhance their defense capabilities while simultaneously seeking new forms of cooperation based on knowledge transfer and joint manufacturing, rather than merely relying on arms purchases.

He emphasized that diplomacy must remain the most important path to achieving stability, warning that war-driven growth yields short-term gains but leaves long-term economic imbalances.

Redefining National Security

For his part, strategic researcher Dr. Mohammed Al-Qahtani stated that what the world is witnessing today redefines the concept of national security, as armament is no longer an option but a necessity in light of the world's transition to a "deterrence economy."

He added that international alliances are no longer based solely on political interests; rather, defense and technological partnerships have become the foundation, anticipating the emergence of new alliances, especially in the Middle East, focused on technology transfer and joint manufacturing.

He noted that the global arms market exceeds $600 billion annually, with growth rates between 4% and 7%, prompting countries to leverage defense industries to diversify their economies and generate quality jobs.

Security and Economy: Unprecedented Interconnection

For his part, investor in the defense and space sector Abdullah Al-Mulihi explained that the world is entering a new phase where security and economy intertwine in an unprecedented manner, as defense industries have become part of building the economic and technological strength of nations.

He pointed out that regional tensions have driven countries to reassess their defense policies and move towards self-sufficiency by developing local industries and investing in modern technologies such as artificial intelligence, drones, and cybersecurity.

Flexible Alliance Networks

Al-Mulihi anticipated that the world would witness a new pattern of alliances based on "common security" instead of traditional alliances, through flexible multi-level networks where defense interests intersect with economy and technology.

He noted that this trend will contribute to transferring technologies to civilian sectors such as aviation and communications, enhance local supply chains, support innovation, and provide high-skilled jobs.

Continuous Growth, but with Caution

Experts concluded that the defense sector is poised for annual growth of about 3.1%, driven by increased military spending and ongoing geopolitical tensions, while emphasizing the importance of achieving a balance between security requirements and economic sustainability to avoid long-term repercussions on global economies.