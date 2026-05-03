دفعت الحرب الأمريكية-الإسرائيلية-الإيرانية وتوترات مضيق هرمز العالم نحو تحوّل متسارع من «اقتصاديات السلم» إلى «اقتصاديات الردع»، وسط سباق تسلح متصاعد أعاد تعريف أولويات الدول.

وأكد مختصون لـ«عكاظ» أن الصناعة العسكرية لم تعد مجرد أداة أمنية، بل تحوّلت إلى رافد اقتصادي وإستراتيجي متكامل، مدفوع بارتفاع غير مسبوق في الإنفاق الدفاعي العالمي الذي تجاوز 2.4 تريليون دولار.

وأشاروا إلى أن هذا التحول يتزامن مع تغيّر في سياسات دول كبرى، من بينها توجه اليابان لرفع الحظر عن تصدير الأسلحة الفتاكة لأول مرة منذ الحرب العالمية الثانية، ما يعكس تحولات جذرية في البيئة الجيوسياسية العالمية.

تقنيات الحرب تعيد تعريف التفوق

أوضح المستشار الإستراتيجي الدكتور محمد عمر مالك أن صراعات الشرق الأوسط تجاوزت أنماط الحروب التقليدية، مسرّعة الانتقال نحو «الحرب الشبكية» القائمة على التكنولوجيا.

وبيّن أن تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي، والتخفي، والتشويش، والأسلحة فرط الصوتية، وأنظمة الدفاع الجوي متعددة الطبقات، أعادت تعريف التفوق العملياتي، فيما برزت الطائرات المسيّرة وأنظمة مكافحتها كأحد أهم ميادين التنافس العسكري.

وأضاف أن الأولوية لم تعد للقوة البشرية أو عدد المنصات، بل لقدرات مثل الاستخبارات الفضائية، والبصريات الإلكترونية، والتشويش، وحتى تقنيات الليزر، مشيراً إلى أن أنماط القيادة تتجه نحو اللامركزية المدعومة بالأنظمة الرقمية، ما يمنح استجابة أسرع ومرونة أعلى في ساحة المعركة.

تحالفات جديدة.. «التقنية مقابل الشراكة»

أكد مالك أن تصاعد التوترات يدفع الدول إلى تعزيز قدراتها الدفاعية بالتوازي مع البحث عن صيغ تعاون جديدة، تقوم على نقل المعرفة والتصنيع المشترك، بدلاً من الاكتفاء بشراء السلاح.

وشدد على أن الدبلوماسية يجب أن تبقى المسار الأهم لتحقيق الاستقرار، محذراً من أن النمو المدفوع بالحروب يحقق مكاسب قصيرة الأجل، لكنه يخلّف اختلالات اقتصادية طويلة المدى.

إعادة تعريف الأمن القومي

من جهته، قال الباحث الإستراتيجي الدكتور محمد القحطاني إن ما يشهده العالم اليوم يعيد تعريف مفهوم الأمن القومي، إذ لم يعد التسلح خياراً بل ضرورة، في ظل انتقال العالم إلى «اقتصاد الردع».

وأضاف أن التحالفات الدولية لم تعد قائمة فقط على المصالح السياسية، بل باتت الشراكات الدفاعية والتكنولوجية هي الأساس، متوقعاً بروز تحالفات جديدة خصوصاً في الشرق الأوسط، ترتكز على نقل التقنية والتصنيع المشترك.

وأشار إلى أن سوق السلاح العالمي يتجاوز 600 مليار دولار سنوياً، مع معدلات نمو بين 4% و7%، ما يدفع الدول إلى توظيف الصناعات الدفاعية في تنويع اقتصاداتها وتوليد وظائف نوعية.

الأمن والاقتصاد.. تداخل غير مسبوق

بدوره، أوضح المستثمر في قطاع الدفاع والفضاء عبدالله المليحي أن العالم يدخل مرحلة جديدة يتداخل فيها الأمن مع الاقتصاد بشكل غير مسبوق، فأصبحت الصناعات الدفاعية جزءاً من بناء القوة الاقتصادية والتكنولوجية للدول.

ولفت إلى أن التوترات الإقليمية دفعت الدول إلى إعادة تقييم سياساتها الدفاعية، والتوجه نحو الاكتفاء الذاتي، عبر تطوير الصناعات المحلية والاستثمار في التقنيات الحديثة، مثل الذكاء الاصطناعي والطائرات المسيّرة والأمن السيبراني.

شبكات تحالف مرنة

توقع المليحي أن يشهد العالم نمطاً جديداً من التحالفات، يقوم على «الأمن المشترك» بدلاً من التحالفات التقليدية، عبر شبكات مرنة متعددة المستويات تتقاطع فيها المصالح الدفاعية مع الاقتصاد والتكنولوجيا.

وأشار إلى أن هذا التوجه سيسهم في نقل التقنيات إلى القطاعات المدنية، مثل الطيران والاتصالات، ويعزز سلاسل الإمداد المحلية، ويدعم الابتكار، ويوفر وظائف عالية المهارة.

نمو مستمر.. ولكن بحذر

خلص المختصون إلى أن قطاع الدفاع مرشح للنمو بمعدل سنوي يقارب 3.1%، مدفوعاً بارتفاع الإنفاق العسكري واستمرار التوترات الجيوسياسية، مع التأكيد على أهمية تحقيق توازن بين متطلبات الأمن والاستدامة الاقتصادية، لتجنب تداعيات طويلة الأمد على الاقتصادات العالمية.