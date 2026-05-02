أكدت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال» أن الحصار البحري الشامل الذي تفرضه الولايات المتحدة على الموانئ الإيرانية، وضع طهران أمام تحد غير مسبوق منذ عقود.


رد أمريكي حاسم


ورأت أن إيران استطاعت خلال سنوات طويلة التكيف مع العقوبات عبر الالتفاف عليها، ببيع النفط للصين عبر شبكة من السفن «الخفية»، ولكن الحصار البحري جاء الآن ليقوض هذا الأسلوب بشكل كبير ويحد من قدرة طهران على تصدير النفط الذي يعد شريانها الاقتصادي الرئيسي.


ولفتت في تقرير، اليوم (السبت)، إلى أن إيران سعت لفرض نفوذها في مضيق هرمز عبر مهاجمة السفن وتعطيل حركة الملاحة، ما تسبب في هزة كبيرة في أسواق الطاقة العالمية، واعتبرت أن هذه الخطوة منحت طهران ورقة ضغط مؤثرة وأثارت قلق الأسواق، لكنها لم تترجم إلى سيطرة فعلية على مجريات الصراع، إذ جاء الرد الأمريكي حاسماً بفرض حصار بحري واسع، استهدف جميع الصادرات الإيرانية، وأدى عملياً إلى شل حركة ناقلات النفط ومنعها من الوصول إلى الأسواق، حتى مع محاولاتها الفرار نحو المحيط الهندي.


انقسام سياسي في إيران


وكشف هذا التطور عن انقسام سياسي واضح بين تيارين رئيسيين، تيار معتدل بقيادة الرئيس مسعود بزشكيان، يميل إلى احتواء الأزمة عبر التفاوض مع الولايات المتحدة، انطلاقاً من قناعة بأن استمرار الحرب سيؤدي إلى مزيد من التدهور الاقتصادي وربما انفجار داخلي، خاصة مع تزايد الضغوط المعيشية على المواطنين.


وتيار متشدد، يرى أن الحصار يمثل عملاً حربياً مباشراً يستدعي رداً عسكرياً قوياً، بل ويدعو إلى تصعيد العمليات لرفع أسعار النفط وزيادة الضغط على واشنطن.


وضع اقتصادي حرج


وأكدت الصحيفة أن إيران تبدو في وضع حرج للغاية اقتصادياً، لأن الحصار حدّ بشكل كبير من قدرتها على تصدير النفط، في حين أن البدائل المطروحة، مثل النقل البري أو عبر السكك، لا تغطي سوى جزء محدود من تجارتها الخارجية. الأمر الذي انعكس في ارتفاع معدلات البطالة، وتضخم أسعار الغذاء، وتدهور قيمة العملة المحلية بشكل حاد، إلى جانب تأثيرات سلبية لانقطاع الإنترنت على الأنشطة الاقتصادية، وهي مؤشرات تضع الاقتصاد الإيراني على حافة أزمة أعمق قد تصل إلى حد الانهيار إذا استمر الوضع على ما هو عليه.


جمود بانتظار التنازلات


ورأت «وول ستريت» أن الولايات المتحدة تراهن على أن الضغوط الاقتصادية المتزايدة ستجبر إيران في النهاية على تقديم تنازلات، خاصة فيما يتعلق ببرنامجها النووي، في حين تراهن طهران على أن استمرار الحصار سيؤدي إلى اضطراب الأسواق العالمية وارتفاع أسعار الطاقة، ما سيدفع واشنطن إلى التراجع لتخفيف الأعباء الداخلية، خصوصاً على المستهلك الأمريكي.


وعلى المستوى العسكري، تهدد طهران بخيارات تصعيدية جديدة، منها استخدام أسلحة غير تقليدية أو استهداف بنية تحتية حساسة مثل كابلات الاتصالات البحرية، في محاولة لخلق ضغط عالمي أوسع، ومع ذلك طرحت مبادرات عبر وسطاء إقليميين لوقف التصعيد مقابل إنهاء الحرب ورفع الحصار، إلا أن هذه المبادرات لم تلقَ قبولاً حتى الآن.


إلا أن المشهد الحالي يعكس حالة من الجمود المتوتر، حيث لا يبدو أن أياً من الطرفين مستعد للتراجع في المدى القريب، في حين تتزايد كلفة الصراع على إيران بشكل خاص.


وبينما يتواصل الحصار في تضييق الخناق الاقتصادي، فإن احتمال التصعيد العسكري قائم، ما يجعل المنطقة أمام مفترق طرق، فإما تسوية صعبة عبر التفاوض أو انزلاق نحو مواجهة أوسع.