The Wall Street Journal confirmed that the comprehensive naval blockade imposed by the United States on Iranian ports has placed Tehran in an unprecedented challenge for decades.



A Decisive American Response



It noted that Iran has managed over many years to adapt to sanctions by circumventing them, selling oil to China through a network of "covert" ships, but the naval blockade has now significantly undermined this method and limited Tehran's ability to export oil, which is its main economic lifeline.



In a report today (Saturday), it pointed out that Iran has sought to assert its influence in the Strait of Hormuz by attacking ships and disrupting navigation, which has caused a major shock in global energy markets. It considered that this step has given Tehran an influential leverage and raised concerns in the markets, but it has not translated into actual control over the course of the conflict, as the American response has been decisive by imposing a wide naval blockade targeting all Iranian exports, effectively paralyzing oil tanker movements and preventing them from reaching markets, even with their attempts to flee towards the Indian Ocean.



Political Division in Iran



This development has revealed a clear political division between two main currents: a moderate current led by President Masoud Bezhakian, which leans towards containing the crisis through negotiations with the United States, based on the conviction that the continuation of the war will lead to further economic deterioration and possibly internal explosion, especially with increasing living pressures on citizens.



And a hardline current, which sees the blockade as a direct act of war that requires a strong military response, even calling for escalating operations to raise oil prices and increase pressure on Washington.



A Critical Economic Situation



The newspaper confirmed that Iran appears to be in an extremely critical economic situation, as the blockade has significantly limited its ability to export oil, while the proposed alternatives, such as land or rail transport, cover only a limited part of its foreign trade. This has reflected in rising unemployment rates, inflation in food prices, and a sharp decline in the value of the local currency, along with negative impacts from internet outages on economic activities, which are indicators placing the Iranian economy on the brink of a deeper crisis that could reach the point of collapse if the situation remains as it is.



Stalemate Awaiting Concessions



The Wall Street Journal viewed that the United States is betting that increasing economic pressures will eventually force Iran to make concessions, especially regarding its nuclear program, while Tehran is betting that the continuation of the blockade will lead to disruptions in global markets and rising energy prices, which will push Washington to retreat to ease internal burdens, especially on the American consumer.



On the military level, Tehran threatens with new escalation options, including the use of unconventional weapons or targeting sensitive infrastructure such as undersea communication cables, in an attempt to create broader global pressure. Nevertheless, it has proposed initiatives through regional mediators to stop the escalation in exchange for ending the war and lifting the blockade, but these initiatives have not received acceptance so far.



However, the current scene reflects a state of tense stalemate, where neither side seems ready to back down in the near term, while the cost of the conflict is increasingly rising for Iran in particular.



As the blockade continues to tighten the economic noose, the possibility of military escalation remains, placing the region at a crossroads, either a difficult settlement through negotiation or a slide towards a broader confrontation.