The Egyptian artist Nadia Mustafa announced the funeral of the artist Hani Shaker next Wednesday from the Police Mosque in Sheikh Zayed after the noon prayer, and he will be buried in October cemeteries, while the first day of mourning will be Thursday at the same mosque.

نادية مصطفى.

Condolences and Farewell

A number of stars from the art scene in Egypt and the Arab world mourned the artist Hani Shaker, who passed away today (Sunday) after a long battle with illness.

أنغام مع الراحل هاني شاكر.

Angham expressed her sorrow over the loss of the great artist Hani Shaker, writing a post on her Facebook account mourning Shaker, saying: "My teacher, my brother, and my dear friend, I will miss you so much, your laughter will be missed, your kindness, your elegance, and the nobility and elevation of your spirit. You have departed and left us with your body, but you remain in the hearts of everyone who met you and knew you for your nobility, high morals, your laughter, your cheerful face, and your kind heart, my dear. In God's care and in His vast paradise, my dear."

A Special Case

The artist Samira Said extended her condolences and sympathy to the family of the Prince of Arab Singing, writing on her Facebook page: "Today we lost Hani Shaker, a man of the noblest people and most respected, and a true lifelong companion. Hani was not just a great artist, but a solid artistic value. With his voice and presence, he created a special case that cannot be repeated, leaving a legacy that will remain a testament to his unique status. My sincere condolences to his wife, Mrs. Nahla, and to all his fans. A loss for all Arab art. May God have mercy on him and grant him His vast paradise."

سميرة سعيد.

The Creative Never Dies

The Syrian artist Sulaf Fawakherji expressed her sadness over the departure of the Prince of Arab Singing Hani Shaker, writing on her Facebook page: "Peace to your beautiful soul, the artist, the human, and the friend Hani Shaker. My deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones, and to all of us, the creative never dies."

سولاف فواخرجي.

My Dear and Kind Friend

The singer Rami Sabri mourned the great artist Hani Shaker, posting a picture of him on his personal Facebook account and writing: "I mourn with great sadness and sorrow the loss of the Prince of Arab Singing, my dear and kind friend and our role model, the great artist Hani Shaker. To God we belong and to Him we shall return. May God grant patience to his family, loved ones, and all his large audience across the Arab world."

رامي صبري.

A Rich Artistic Career

The Musicians' Syndicate, headed by the artist Mustafa Kamel, mourned the great artist Hani Shaker, who passed away after a rich artistic career filled with giving and achievements, marking a significant milestone in the history of Arab singing.

The head of the Musicians' Syndicate, artist Mustafa Kamel, along with the Syndicate Council and the members of the General Assembly, extended their sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the family of the artist Hani Shaker, praying to God Almighty to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy, to grant him His spacious paradise, and to inspire his family and relatives with patience and solace.

مصطفى كامل وهاني شاكر.

The Syndicate confirmed in its statement that the late artist is considered one of the most prominent symbols of art in Egypt and the Arab world, and over decades of creativity, he managed to maintain his status as one of the most important voices that expressed the sentiments of the audience, through works characterized by sophistication and high sensitivity.

It added: The departure of Hani Shaker represents a great loss for the artistic scene, as he was a model of the committed artist with a message, who preserved the original artistic values and presented refined art worthy of the history of Arabic music.