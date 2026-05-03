أعلنت الفنانة المصرية نادية مصطفى تشييع جثمان الفنان هاني شاكر الأربعاء القادم من مسجد الشرطة بالشيخ زايد بعد صلاة الظهر، ودفنه فى مقابر أكتوبر، فيما سيكون أول أيام العزاء يوم الخميس في المسجد نفسه.

نادية مصطفى.

نادية مصطفى.

نعي ووداع

ونعى عدد من نجوم الفن بمصر والعالم العربي الفنان هاني شاكر الذي توفي اليوم (الأحد) إثر معاناة طويلة مع المرض.

أنغام مع الراحل هاني شاكر.

أنغام مع الراحل هاني شاكر.

وأعربت أنغام عن حزنها على فراق الفنان الكبير هاني شاكر، وكتبت منشوراً على حسابها عبر الفيسبوك نعت من خلاله شاكر وقالت: «أستاذي وأخي وصديقي الغالي هتوحشني جداً، وضحكتك هتوحشني، وحنيتك ورقيك ونبل وسمو روحك، رحلت وغبت عننا بجسدك وباقي في قلوب كل حد قابلك وعرفك بنبلك وأخلاقك العالية وضحكتك وبشاشة وجهك وطيبة قلبك يا حبيبي، في رعاية الله وفي فسيح جناته يا حبيبي»

حالة خاصة

وتقدمت الفنانة سميرة سعيد بالتعازي والمواساة لأسرة أمير الغناء العربي، وكتبت عبر صفحتها على فيسبوك: «فقدنا اليوم هاني شاكر إنساناً من أنبل الناس وأكثرهم احتراماً، وصاحب عشرة عمر حقيقية.. هاني لم يكن مجرد فنان كبير، بل قيمة فنية راسخة، بصوته وحضوره صنع حالة خاصة لا تتكرر، وترك إرثاً سيبقى شاهداً على مكانته التي لا تُشبه أحداً. خالص عزائي لزوجته السيدة نهلة، ولكل محبيه.. خسارة للفن العربي كله.. رحمه الله وأسكنه فسيح جناته».

سميرة سعيد.

سميرة سعيد.

المبدع لا يموت

وعبرت الفنانة السورية سلاف فواخرجي عن حزنها على رحيل أمير الغناء العربي هاني شاكر، وكتبت عبر صفحتها على فيسبوك: «سلام لروحك الجميلة الفنان والإنسان والصديق هاني شاكر. خالص العزاء للعائلة وللأصدقاء والمحبين ولنا جميعاً المبدع لا يموت».

سولاف فواخرجي.
سولاف فواخرجي.

حبيبي وصديقي الخلوق

نعى المطرب رامي صبري الفنان الكبير هاني شاكر، ونشر صورة له عبر حسابه الشخصي بموقع فيسبوك وكتب: «أنعى ببالغ الحزن والأسى عن فقداننا أمير الغناء العربي، حبيبي وصديقي الطيب الخلوق وقدوتنا الفنان الكبير هاني شاكر، إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون.. البقاء لله، خالص التعازي لأسرته ومحبيه وكل جمهوره الكبير في جميع أنحاء الوطن العربي».

رامي صبري.
رامي صبري.

مسيرة فنية حافلة

نعت نقابة المهن الموسيقيةبرئاسة الفنان مصطفى كامل الفنان الكبير هاني شاكر، الذي وافته المنية بعد مسيرة فنية حافلة بالعطاء والإنجازات، شكلت علامة فارقة في تاريخ الغناء العربي.

وتقدم نقيب المهن الموسيقية الفنان مصطفى كامل ومجلس النقابة وأعضاء الجمعية العمومية بخالص التعازي وصادق المواساة إلى أٍسرة الفنان هانى شاكر، داعين الله عز وجل أن يتغمد الفقيد بواسع رحمته، وأن يسكنه فسيح جناته وأن يُلهم أهله وذويه الصبر والسلوان.

مصطفى كامل وهاني شاكر.

مصطفى كامل وهاني شاكر.

وأكدت النقابة، في بيانها، أن الراحل يُعد أحد أبرز رموز الفن في مصر والوطن العربي، واستطاع عبر عقود من الإبداع أن يحافظ على مكانته كأحد أهم الأصوات التي عبرت عن وجدان الجمهور، من خلال أعماله التي تميزت بالرقي والإحساس العالي.

وأضافت: رحيل هاني شاكر يمثل خسارة كبيرة للساحة الفنية، إذ كان نموذجًا للفنان الملتزم صاحب الرسالة، الذي حافظ على القيم الفنية الأصيلة وقدم فنًا راقيًا يليق بتاريخ الموسيقى العربية.