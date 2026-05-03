أعلنت الفنانة المصرية نادية مصطفى تشييع جثمان الفنان هاني شاكر الأربعاء القادم من مسجد الشرطة بالشيخ زايد بعد صلاة الظهر، ودفنه فى مقابر أكتوبر، فيما سيكون أول أيام العزاء يوم الخميس في المسجد نفسه.
نادية مصطفى.
نعي ووداع
ونعى عدد من نجوم الفن بمصر والعالم العربي الفنان هاني شاكر الذي توفي اليوم (الأحد) إثر معاناة طويلة مع المرض.
أنغام مع الراحل هاني شاكر.
وأعربت أنغام عن حزنها على فراق الفنان الكبير هاني شاكر، وكتبت منشوراً على حسابها عبر الفيسبوك نعت من خلاله شاكر وقالت: «أستاذي وأخي وصديقي الغالي هتوحشني جداً، وضحكتك هتوحشني، وحنيتك ورقيك ونبل وسمو روحك، رحلت وغبت عننا بجسدك وباقي في قلوب كل حد قابلك وعرفك بنبلك وأخلاقك العالية وضحكتك وبشاشة وجهك وطيبة قلبك يا حبيبي، في رعاية الله وفي فسيح جناته يا حبيبي»
حالة خاصة
وتقدمت الفنانة سميرة سعيد بالتعازي والمواساة لأسرة أمير الغناء العربي، وكتبت عبر صفحتها على فيسبوك: «فقدنا اليوم هاني شاكر إنساناً من أنبل الناس وأكثرهم احتراماً، وصاحب عشرة عمر حقيقية.. هاني لم يكن مجرد فنان كبير، بل قيمة فنية راسخة، بصوته وحضوره صنع حالة خاصة لا تتكرر، وترك إرثاً سيبقى شاهداً على مكانته التي لا تُشبه أحداً. خالص عزائي لزوجته السيدة نهلة، ولكل محبيه.. خسارة للفن العربي كله.. رحمه الله وأسكنه فسيح جناته».
سميرة سعيد.
المبدع لا يموت
وعبرت الفنانة السورية سلاف فواخرجي عن حزنها على رحيل أمير الغناء العربي هاني شاكر، وكتبت عبر صفحتها على فيسبوك: «سلام لروحك الجميلة الفنان والإنسان والصديق هاني شاكر. خالص العزاء للعائلة وللأصدقاء والمحبين ولنا جميعاً المبدع لا يموت».
سولاف فواخرجي.
حبيبي وصديقي الخلوق
نعى المطرب رامي صبري الفنان الكبير هاني شاكر، ونشر صورة له عبر حسابه الشخصي بموقع فيسبوك وكتب: «أنعى ببالغ الحزن والأسى عن فقداننا أمير الغناء العربي، حبيبي وصديقي الطيب الخلوق وقدوتنا الفنان الكبير هاني شاكر، إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون.. البقاء لله، خالص التعازي لأسرته ومحبيه وكل جمهوره الكبير في جميع أنحاء الوطن العربي».
رامي صبري.
مسيرة فنية حافلة
نعت نقابة المهن الموسيقيةبرئاسة الفنان مصطفى كامل الفنان الكبير هاني شاكر، الذي وافته المنية بعد مسيرة فنية حافلة بالعطاء والإنجازات، شكلت علامة فارقة في تاريخ الغناء العربي.
وتقدم نقيب المهن الموسيقية الفنان مصطفى كامل ومجلس النقابة وأعضاء الجمعية العمومية بخالص التعازي وصادق المواساة إلى أٍسرة الفنان هانى شاكر، داعين الله عز وجل أن يتغمد الفقيد بواسع رحمته، وأن يسكنه فسيح جناته وأن يُلهم أهله وذويه الصبر والسلوان.
مصطفى كامل وهاني شاكر.
وأكدت النقابة، في بيانها، أن الراحل يُعد أحد أبرز رموز الفن في مصر والوطن العربي، واستطاع عبر عقود من الإبداع أن يحافظ على مكانته كأحد أهم الأصوات التي عبرت عن وجدان الجمهور، من خلال أعماله التي تميزت بالرقي والإحساس العالي.
وأضافت: رحيل هاني شاكر يمثل خسارة كبيرة للساحة الفنية، إذ كان نموذجًا للفنان الملتزم صاحب الرسالة، الذي حافظ على القيم الفنية الأصيلة وقدم فنًا راقيًا يليق بتاريخ الموسيقى العربية.
The Egyptian artist Nadia Mustafa announced the funeral of the artist Hani Shaker next Wednesday from the Police Mosque in Sheikh Zayed after the noon prayer, and he will be buried in October cemeteries, while the first day of mourning will be Thursday at the same mosque.
نادية مصطفى.
Condolences and Farewell
A number of stars from the art scene in Egypt and the Arab world mourned the artist Hani Shaker, who passed away today (Sunday) after a long battle with illness.
أنغام مع الراحل هاني شاكر.
Angham expressed her sorrow over the loss of the great artist Hani Shaker, writing a post on her Facebook account mourning Shaker, saying: "My teacher, my brother, and my dear friend, I will miss you so much, your laughter will be missed, your kindness, your elegance, and the nobility and elevation of your spirit. You have departed and left us with your body, but you remain in the hearts of everyone who met you and knew you for your nobility, high morals, your laughter, your cheerful face, and your kind heart, my dear. In God's care and in His vast paradise, my dear."
A Special Case
The artist Samira Said extended her condolences and sympathy to the family of the Prince of Arab Singing, writing on her Facebook page: "Today we lost Hani Shaker, a man of the noblest people and most respected, and a true lifelong companion. Hani was not just a great artist, but a solid artistic value. With his voice and presence, he created a special case that cannot be repeated, leaving a legacy that will remain a testament to his unique status. My sincere condolences to his wife, Mrs. Nahla, and to all his fans. A loss for all Arab art. May God have mercy on him and grant him His vast paradise."
سميرة سعيد.
The Creative Never Dies
The Syrian artist Sulaf Fawakherji expressed her sadness over the departure of the Prince of Arab Singing Hani Shaker, writing on her Facebook page: "Peace to your beautiful soul, the artist, the human, and the friend Hani Shaker. My deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones, and to all of us, the creative never dies."
سولاف فواخرجي.
My Dear and Kind Friend
The singer Rami Sabri mourned the great artist Hani Shaker, posting a picture of him on his personal Facebook account and writing: "I mourn with great sadness and sorrow the loss of the Prince of Arab Singing, my dear and kind friend and our role model, the great artist Hani Shaker. To God we belong and to Him we shall return. May God grant patience to his family, loved ones, and all his large audience across the Arab world."
رامي صبري.
A Rich Artistic Career
The Musicians' Syndicate, headed by the artist Mustafa Kamel, mourned the great artist Hani Shaker, who passed away after a rich artistic career filled with giving and achievements, marking a significant milestone in the history of Arab singing.
The head of the Musicians' Syndicate, artist Mustafa Kamel, along with the Syndicate Council and the members of the General Assembly, extended their sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the family of the artist Hani Shaker, praying to God Almighty to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy, to grant him His spacious paradise, and to inspire his family and relatives with patience and solace.
مصطفى كامل وهاني شاكر.
The Syndicate confirmed in its statement that the late artist is considered one of the most prominent symbols of art in Egypt and the Arab world, and over decades of creativity, he managed to maintain his status as one of the most important voices that expressed the sentiments of the audience, through works characterized by sophistication and high sensitivity.
It added: The departure of Hani Shaker represents a great loss for the artistic scene, as he was a model of the committed artist with a message, who preserved the original artistic values and presented refined art worthy of the history of Arabic music.