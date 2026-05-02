أكد الرئيس الجزائري عبدالمجيد تبون أن المملكة العربية السعودية هي «الركيزة الأساسية» للدول العربية داخل منظمة أوبك، في تعليق لافت على انسحاب دولة الإمارات من المنظمة وتحالف «أوبك+».

وقال تبون، خلال مقابلته الدورية مع وسائل الإعلام الجزائرية اليوم (السبت)، رداً على سؤال حول انسحاب الإمارات: «ليس حدثاً»، مضيفاً أن «الركيزة الأساسية للدول العربية في أوبك هي السعودية الشقيقة»، ومختتماً بقوله: «انتهى الخطاب وطُوي الكتاب».

وتُعد «أوبك»، التي تضم 12 دولة عضواً بعد انسحاب الإمارات، أحد أبرز التكتلات الاقتصادية العالمية، وتلعب دوراً حاسماً في تحديد إنتاج النفط وأسعاره عالمياً، خصوصاً في ظل التحديات الجيوسياسية والتحول نحو الطاقة المتجددة.

وتعتبر المملكة أكبر منتج نفطي في «أوبك»، وتلعب دوراً محورياً في استقرار المنظمة وتوازن أسواق الطاقة العالمية، وغالباً ما يشاد بدورها كقائد غير رسمي للمنظمة، خصوصاً في أوقات الأزمات والتوترات الجيوسياسية.

ويعكس موقف الرئيس تبون التقارب الإستراتيجي بين الجزائر والسعودية، ويؤكد على أولوية الاستقرار داخل المنظمة النفطية رغم المتغيرات. كما يأتي في سياق دعم الجزائر المستمر للتنسيق العربي داخل المحافل الدولية الاقتصادية.

وأعلنت دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة انسحابها الرسمي من منظمة الدول المصدرة للنفط (أوبك) وتحالف «أوبك+»، على أن يبدأ الانسحاب اعتباراً من 1 مايو، مبررة قرارها بالتركيز على المصالح الوطنية وحريتها في تحديد مستويات الإنتاج دون قيود المنظمة.