تفوق الخليج على مضيفه ضمك بهدفين دون مقابل في اللقاء الذي جمع بينهما على استاد مدينة اﻷمير سلطان بن عبدالعزيز الرياضية بأبها ضمن لقاءات الجولة 31 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


شهد اللقاء بداية قوية من ضمك وسدد أوكيتا كرة قوية من خارج منطقة الجزاء ولكن أمسك بها الحارس موريس، ثم عرضية من كايكي مرت بجوار القائم، ورد الخليج برأسية من فورتونيس ولكن مرت بجوار القائم، وجاء الهدف اﻷول للخليج بعد عرضية أرضية من فيرنانديز غمزها جوشوا كينج بقدمه لداخل المرمى (د:29)، وفي الوقت القاتل أحرز جوشوا كينج هدفه الشخصي الثاني له وللخليج (د:90)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز الخليج بهدفين دون مقابل.


وبهذه النتيجة، يحقق الخليج فوزه العاشر ويصل للنقطة 37 في المركز العاشر، فيما تلقى ضمك خسارته الـ15 وتجمد رصيده عند 23 نقطة في المركز الـ15.