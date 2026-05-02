Al-Khaleej defeated its host, Damak, with a score of two goals to none in the match held at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Abha as part of the 31st round of the Roshen Saudi Professional League.



The match witnessed a strong start from Damak, with Okita taking a powerful shot from outside the penalty area, but goalkeeper Morris caught it. Then, a cross from Kaiki went past the post, and Al-Khaleej responded with a header from Fortunis that also went wide. The first goal for Al-Khaleej came after a ground cross from Fernandez, which Joshua King flicked into the net with his foot (29th minute). In stoppage time, Joshua King scored his second personal goal and the second for Al-Khaleej (90th minute), ending the match with a victory for Al-Khaleej by two goals to none.



With this result, Al-Khaleej achieves its tenth victory and reaches 37 points in tenth place, while Damak suffers its 15th loss, remaining at 23 points in 15th place.