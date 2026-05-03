The Saudi national youth team has continued its preparations for the 2026 AFC U-17 Asian Cup, which serves as the qualifier for the U-17 World Cup, to be hosted in Jeddah and will kick off on Tuesday with the participation of 16 teams divided into four groups.

The Saudi Green enters this tournament for the 13th time after finishing as runners-up in the last edition held in Taif. They aim to achieve a better accomplishment and secure a third title after winning in 1985 and 1988. They will begin their journey by facing the Myanmar team, which has reached the finals for the fifth time and the first since 2006.

The national coach, Ahmed Al-Hanfoosh, had previously announced the list of players for the U-17 national team participating in this tournament, which includes 23 players: Abdullah Al-Mas, Musa Al-Eid, Jawad Al-Hashem, Ali Al-Yahya, Nawaf Al-Huwairi, Ahmed Ishaq, Abdulrahman Al-Mami, Marwan Al-Yami, Ammar Maymani, Zaid Al-Bouri, Khalid Sharhili, Hassan Al-Akroush, Abdullah Al-Batli, Tamim Siraj, Hamad Al-Shammari, Ali Awad, Ali Al-Makki, Yahya Saeed, Abdullah Al-Dosari, Ali Al-Shamrani, Faisal Alaa, and Fares Boushkra.