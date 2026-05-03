واصل منتخبنا الوطني السعودي للناشئين استعداداته لخوض غمار كأس آسيا تحت 17 عاماً 2026، المؤهلة لكأس العالم تحت 17 عاماً، التي تستضيفها مدينة جدة وستنطلق يوم الثلاثاء بمشاركة 16 منتخباً تم تقسيمها على أربع مجموعات.

ويدخل الأخضر السعودي هذه البطولة في مشاركته الـ13 بعد أن حقق الوصافة في النسخة الماضية في الطائف، ويسعى لتحقيق إنجاز أفضل ولقب ثالث بعد تتويجه في نسختي 1985 و1988، ويستهل مشواره بمواجهة منتخب ميانمار، الذي بلغ النهائيات للمرة الخامسة والأولى منذ 2006.

وسبق أن أعلن المدرب الوطني أحمد الحنفوش قائمة لاعبي المنتخب الوطني تحت 17 عاماً المشاركة في هذه البطولة التي ضمّت 23 لاعباً: عبدالله الماس، مساعد الشمري، موسى آل عيد، جواد الهاشم، علي اليحيى، نواف الهويري، أحمد إسحاق، عبدالرحمن المامي، مروان اليامي، عمار ميمني، زيد البوري، خالد شراحيلي، حسن العكروش، عبدالله الباتلي، تميم سراج، حمد الشمري، علي عوض، علي المكي، يحيى سعيد، عبدالله الدوسري، علي الشمراني، فيصل علاء، وفارس بوشقراء.