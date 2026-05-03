يواصل مدرب المنتخب السعودي جورجيوس دونيس متابعة مباريات دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين من أجل الاستقرار على الأسماء التي يرغب في اختيارها للمشاركة في كأس العالم التي ستقام في (الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وكندا والمكسيك)، ومن المتوقع إبلاغ اللاعبين المنضمين للقائمة الأولية يوم 13 مايو الجاري بعد تسليم القائمة للاتحاد الدولي (الفيفا).

هذا وسيبدأ المنتخب السعودي معسكره الإعدادي في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، خلال الفترة من 25 مايو الجاري حتى 11 يونيو القادم، وذلك في إطار المرحلة الرابعة والأخيرة من برنامج الإعداد لبطولة كأس العالم 2026، الذي يجري تنفيذه ضمن برنامج فني متكامل، وسيخوض (الأخضر) مباراتين وديتين الأولى أمام منتخب الإكوادور يوم 30 مايو الجاري، والثانية ضد منتخب السنغال الساعة السادسة مساء يوم 9 يونيو القادم.

يُذكر أن المنتخب الوطني يأتي في المجموعة الثامنة ضمن بطولة كأس العالم FIFA 2026™، إلى جانب منتخبات إسبانيا، الأوروغواي، والرأس الأخضر.