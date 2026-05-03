The coach of the Saudi national team, Georgios Donis, continues to monitor the matches of the Roshen Saudi Professional League in order to finalize the names he wishes to select for participation in the World Cup that will be held in (the United States, Canada, and Mexico). Players included in the preliminary list are expected to be notified on May 13 of this month after the list is submitted to the International Federation (FIFA).

The Saudi national team will begin its training camp in the United States from May 25 to June 11, as part of the fourth and final phase of the preparation program for the 2026 World Cup, which is being implemented within a comprehensive technical program. The (Green) will play two friendly matches, the first against the Ecuadorian national team on May 30, and the second against the Senegalese national team at 6 PM on June 9.

It is worth noting that the national team is in Group H of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, alongside the teams of Spain, Uruguay, and Cape Verde.