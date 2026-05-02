لم تكن مجرد صفحات ترويجية لعروض سياحية، بل كانت «مصيدة إلكترونية» صُممت بدقة عالمية لاصطياد الضحايا في قلب القاهرة. وفي عملية أمنية وصفت بأنها ضربة استباقية للجرائم العابرة للحدود، نجحت أجهزة الأمن المصرية في تفكيك تشكيل عصابي دولي، قادته عناصر أوروبية، اتخذت من التكنولوجيا سلاحاً لنهب حسابات البنوك.

«واجهة سياحية».. وغدرٌ رقمي

اعتمدت العصابة التي ضمت 5 أجانب ضمن تشكيلها المكون من 6 أفراد، على تصميم مواقع إلكترونية تحاكي صفحات حجز التذاكر الرسمية للمزارات السياحية الشهيرة. وباحترافية عالية، استغلوا «شغف السياحة» لجذب الضحايا بأسعار مغرية لا تُصدق، لتصبح هي «الطُعم» الذي أسقط عشرات المصريين والسياح في فخ سرقة البيانات.

ولم تكن خطة العصابة تقليدية، بل تحركت عبر 3 مراحل «شيطانية» لتضليل الأجهزة الأمنية:

  • السرقة الخاطفة: سرقة بيانات البطاقات البنكية فور إدخالها على الموقع «المفخخ».
  • التسييل: استخدام البيانات المسروقة لشراء منتجات ثمينة من متاجر إلكترونية، ثم إعادة بيعها للحصول على سيولة نقدية.
  • غسيل الأموال: وهنا كانت الصدمة؛ إذ تم تحويل الأرباح إلى عملات رقمية مشفرة (Crypto)، في محاولة يائسة لمحو أثر الأموال العابرة للحدود.

خلال المداهمة التي نفذتها الإدارة العامة لمكافحة جرائم تقنية المعلومات في مصر، ضُبطت 9 هواتف محمولة كانت بمثابة «مستودع الأسرار». فبمجرد فحصها، تكشفت محادثات مشفرة وتفاصيل مالية دقيقة لا تعود لضحية واحدة، بل لعشرات الحسابات التي تم استنزافها بـ «السيناريو الرقمي» نفسه.

وأمام جهات التحقيق، لم يجد أعضاء العصابة مفراً من الانهيار والاعتراف بمخططهم، مؤكدين أنهم استغلوا «الثقة الرقمية» للمستخدمين الذين يظنون أن التعامل مع «صفحة سياحية» هو أمر آمن تماماً.

وتأتي هذه الواقعة لتعيد التذكير بالقاعدة الذهبية في زمن الاحتيال الإلكتروني:

  • احذر الروابط: لا تضع بياناتك البنكية في موقع غير موثق.
  • الأسعار الخيالية: غالباً ما تكون «فخاً» مخفياً.
  • البنوك الرقمية: تأكد دائماً من وجود «علامة القفل» في شريط عنوان المتصفح.

فهل ستكون هذه الضربة الأمنية كافية لردع العصابات الدولية؟ أم أن الحذر الشخصي يظل هو خط الدفاع الأول؟