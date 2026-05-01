استيقظت هولندا على وقع صدمة أمنية غير مسبوقة، بعد أن كشفت السلطات إحباط مخطط إجرامي كان يستهدف حياة وريثة العرش الهولندي الأميرة «أماليا» وشقيقتها الأميرة «أليكسيا». القضية التي هزت الرأي العام وضعت الأمن الهولندي في حالة استنفار قصوى.

وبحسب التحقيقات الأولية، تم القبض على مشتبه به يبلغ من العمر 33 عاماً، عُثر بحوزته على أدوات تشير إلى نوايا إجرامية مروعة، فأسان نُقشت عليهما أسماء الأميرات وكلمات غامضة مثل «موساد» و«سيغ هايل». أما الأكثر إثارة للرعب فكان العثور على ورقة مكتوبة بخط اليد تحمل أسماء الأميرتين إلى جانب عبارة «حمام دم»، مما كشف عمق المخطط الذي كان يهدف للنيل من العائلة المالكة الهولندية.

تهديدات مستمرة.. أماليا في عين العاصفة

ما يميز هذه الواقعة هو استهدافها لولية العرش وشقيقتها، لكنها ليست الأولى فالأميرة «أماليا» (22 عاماً) تعيش منذ عام 2022 تحت قيود أمنية مشددة، بعد أن اضطرت لهجر حياتها الجامعية في أمستردام والعودة للعيش داخل القصر الملكي، عقب تهديدات سابقة نُسبت لشبكات إجرامية منظمة. وهذه السلسلة من التهديدات جعلت الأمن الشخصي لأفراد العائلة المالكة الهولندية أولوية قصوى للدولة.

ومن المقرر أن يمثل المتهم أمام القضاء الأسبوع المقبل، ليواجه تهماً ثقيلة تتعلق بالتآمر لقتل وريثة العرش وشقيقتها. وتواصل الأجهزة الأمنية تحقيقاتها المكثفة لمعرفة ما إذا كان المتهم يعمل بمفرده، أم أنه أداة ضمن مخطط أكبر يستهدف استقرار البلاد.

وأثارت هذه الأنباء موجة من الغضب والذهول في أوساط الشارع الهولندي، حيث يُنظر إلى العائلة المالكة كرمز للوحدة الوطنية. وتنتظر هولندا بفارغ الصبر تفاصيل المحاكمة، في ظل تساؤلات حول كيف نجح هذا الشخص في الاقتراب بهذا الشكل من قلب الأمن القومي للبلاد.

وفيما تظل التحقيقات جارية، يطرح الحادث سؤالاً كبيراً: إلى أي مدى يمكن أن تتصاعد المخاطر الأمنية التي تلاحق «رموز الدولة» في هولندا؟