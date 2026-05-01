شهدت العاصمة الفرنسية باريس، اليوم (الجمعة)، تظاهرة حاشدة بمناسبة عيد العمال الدولي، دعت إليها النقابات العمالية الرئيسية في إطار تحالف نقابي مشترك، للتعبير عن مطالب العمال والاحتجاج على السياسات الحكومية.
انطلق الموكب الرئيسي عند الساعة الثانية ظهراً من ساحة الجمهورية متوجهاً نحو ساحة الأمة عبر شارع فولتير وبلاتز ليون بلوم، وسط إجراءات أمنية مشددة وإغلاق 11 محطة مترو، حيث يمثل هذا المسار أحد أشهر خطوط الاحتجاج في باريس، لأنه يربط بين مناطق حيوية في شرق المدينة، ويُستخدم عادة في المسيرات الكبرى التي تشهد مشاركة واسعة من النقابات والمنظمات المدنية.
وشارك في الدعوة إلى التظاهرة النقابات الرئيسية مثل CGT بقيادة صوفي بينيه، وCFDT بقيادة مarylise ليون، بالإضافة إلى FO وFSU وSolidaires وغيرها.
ورفع المتظاهرون شعارات «الخبز والسلام والحرية»، مطالبين برفع الأجور، مواجهة غلاء المعيشة، خاصة ارتفاع أسعار الطاقة والوقود الناتج عن التوترات الدولية، ورفض أي محاولات للمساس بحقوق العمال الاجتماعية.
تأتي هذه التظاهرة في أجواء اجتماعية وسياسية متوترة، حيث يعاني الكثير من العمال من تآكل القدرة الشرائية، وتراجع الوظائف في الصناعة، ومخاوف من تضخم جديد.
كما نجحت النقابات مؤخراً في إحباط محاولة حكومية وبرلمانية للسماح بفتح بعض المتاجر والأعمال مثل المخابز والزهور في يوم 1 مايو، معتبرة ذلك تهديداً للطابع الرمزي لهذا اليوم كعطلة رسمية مدفوعة الأجر، وهو اليوم الوحيد المضمون بهذا الشكل في قانون العمل الفرنسي.
وتتوقع السلطات مشاركة آلاف المتظاهرين، خاصة في ظل تصاعد الدعوات للاحتجاج على الأوضاع الاقتصادية وارتفاع تكاليف المعيشة، إلى جانب ملفات تتعلق بالإصلاحات الاجتماعية وسوق العمل. ويأتي ذلك بعد أن شهدت تظاهرات العام الماضي مشاركة عشرات الآلاف في العاصمة وحدها، وفق تقديرات رسمية.
في المقابل، أعلنت الشرطة عن إجراءات أمنية مشددة لتأمين المسيرة، تشمل إغلاق عدد من الطرق الرئيسية على طول المسار، وفرض قيود على حركة المرور وركن السيارات في عدة أحياء، خاصة في الدوائر العاشرة والحادية عشرة والثانية عشرة.
The French capital, Paris, witnessed a massive demonstration today (Friday) on the occasion of International Workers' Day, called by the main labor unions as part of a joint union alliance, to express workers' demands and protest against government policies.
The main procession began at 2 PM from the Place de la République heading towards the Place de la Nation via Voltaire Street and Place Léon Blum, amid tight security measures and the closure of 11 metro stations. This route represents one of the most famous protest lines in Paris, as it connects vital areas in the east of the city and is typically used in major marches that see wide participation from unions and civil organizations.
The call for the demonstration was supported by major unions such as CGT led by Sophie Binet, and CFDT led by Marylise Léon, in addition to FO, FSU, Solidaires, and others.
The demonstrators raised slogans of "Bread, Peace, and Freedom," demanding wage increases, addressing the cost of living, particularly the rising prices of energy and fuel resulting from international tensions, and rejecting any attempts to undermine workers' social rights.
This demonstration comes amid tense social and political conditions, as many workers suffer from eroded purchasing power, a decline in industrial jobs, and fears of renewed inflation.
Recently, the unions succeeded in thwarting a government and parliamentary attempt to allow certain shops and businesses, such as bakeries and flower shops, to open on May 1, considering it a threat to the symbolic nature of this day as a paid public holiday, which is the only day guaranteed in this way under French labor law.
The authorities expect thousands of demonstrators to participate, especially in light of the rising calls to protest against economic conditions and the increasing cost of living, alongside issues related to social reforms and the labor market. This follows last year's demonstrations, which saw tens of thousands participating in the capital alone, according to official estimates.
In contrast, the police announced strict security measures to secure the march, including the closure of several main roads along the route and imposing restrictions on traffic and parking in several neighborhoods, particularly in the 10th, 11th, and 12th districts.