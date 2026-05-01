The French capital, Paris, witnessed a massive demonstration today (Friday) on the occasion of International Workers' Day, called by the main labor unions as part of a joint union alliance, to express workers' demands and protest against government policies.

The main procession began at 2 PM from the Place de la République heading towards the Place de la Nation via Voltaire Street and Place Léon Blum, amid tight security measures and the closure of 11 metro stations. This route represents one of the most famous protest lines in Paris, as it connects vital areas in the east of the city and is typically used in major marches that see wide participation from unions and civil organizations.

The call for the demonstration was supported by major unions such as CGT led by Sophie Binet, and CFDT led by Marylise Léon, in addition to FO, FSU, Solidaires, and others.

The demonstrators raised slogans of "Bread, Peace, and Freedom," demanding wage increases, addressing the cost of living, particularly the rising prices of energy and fuel resulting from international tensions, and rejecting any attempts to undermine workers' social rights.

This demonstration comes amid tense social and political conditions, as many workers suffer from eroded purchasing power, a decline in industrial jobs, and fears of renewed inflation.

Recently, the unions succeeded in thwarting a government and parliamentary attempt to allow certain shops and businesses, such as bakeries and flower shops, to open on May 1, considering it a threat to the symbolic nature of this day as a paid public holiday, which is the only day guaranteed in this way under French labor law.

The authorities expect thousands of demonstrators to participate, especially in light of the rising calls to protest against economic conditions and the increasing cost of living, alongside issues related to social reforms and the labor market. This follows last year's demonstrations, which saw tens of thousands participating in the capital alone, according to official estimates.

In contrast, the police announced strict security measures to secure the march, including the closure of several main roads along the route and imposing restrictions on traffic and parking in several neighborhoods, particularly in the 10th, 11th, and 12th districts.