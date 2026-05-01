شهدت العاصمة الفرنسية باريس، اليوم (الجمعة)، تظاهرة حاشدة بمناسبة عيد العمال الدولي، دعت إليها النقابات العمالية الرئيسية في إطار تحالف نقابي مشترك، للتعبير عن مطالب العمال والاحتجاج على السياسات الحكومية.

انطلق الموكب الرئيسي عند الساعة الثانية ظهراً من ساحة الجمهورية متوجهاً نحو ساحة الأمة عبر شارع فولتير وبلاتز ليون بلوم، وسط إجراءات أمنية مشددة وإغلاق 11 محطة مترو، حيث يمثل هذا المسار أحد أشهر خطوط الاحتجاج في باريس، لأنه يربط بين مناطق حيوية في شرق المدينة، ويُستخدم عادة في المسيرات الكبرى التي تشهد مشاركة واسعة من النقابات والمنظمات المدنية.

وشارك في الدعوة إلى التظاهرة النقابات الرئيسية مثل CGT بقيادة صوفي بينيه، وCFDT بقيادة مarylise ليون، بالإضافة إلى FO وFSU وSolidaires وغيرها.

ورفع المتظاهرون شعارات «الخبز والسلام والحرية»، مطالبين برفع الأجور، مواجهة غلاء المعيشة، خاصة ارتفاع أسعار الطاقة والوقود الناتج عن التوترات الدولية، ورفض أي محاولات للمساس بحقوق العمال الاجتماعية.

تأتي هذه التظاهرة في أجواء اجتماعية وسياسية متوترة، حيث يعاني الكثير من العمال من تآكل القدرة الشرائية، وتراجع الوظائف في الصناعة، ومخاوف من تضخم جديد.

كما نجحت النقابات مؤخراً في إحباط محاولة حكومية وبرلمانية للسماح بفتح بعض المتاجر والأعمال مثل المخابز والزهور في يوم 1 مايو، معتبرة ذلك تهديداً للطابع الرمزي لهذا اليوم كعطلة رسمية مدفوعة الأجر، وهو اليوم الوحيد المضمون بهذا الشكل في قانون العمل الفرنسي.

وتتوقع السلطات مشاركة آلاف المتظاهرين، خاصة في ظل تصاعد الدعوات للاحتجاج على الأوضاع الاقتصادية وارتفاع تكاليف المعيشة، إلى جانب ملفات تتعلق بالإصلاحات الاجتماعية وسوق العمل. ويأتي ذلك بعد أن شهدت تظاهرات العام الماضي مشاركة عشرات الآلاف في العاصمة وحدها، وفق تقديرات رسمية.

في المقابل، أعلنت الشرطة عن إجراءات أمنية مشددة لتأمين المسيرة، تشمل إغلاق عدد من الطرق الرئيسية على طول المسار، وفرض قيود على حركة المرور وركن السيارات في عدة أحياء، خاصة في الدوائر العاشرة والحادية عشرة والثانية عشرة.