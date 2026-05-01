كشفت دراسة علمية حديثة عن اكتشاف جيولوجي مثير يهز المفاهيم التقليدية حول البراكين «الخامدة» يتعلق ببركان ميثانا الواقع على بعد نحو 50-60 كيلومتراً جنوب غرب العاصمة اليونانية أثينا، والذي ظل في حالة هدوء سطحي كامل لأكثر من 100 ألف عام، رغم استمرار تراكم كميات هائلة من الصهارة في أعماقه بشكل غير مرئي.

وفقاً للدراسة التي نشرت في مجلة Science Advances وقادها باحث المعهد الفيدرالي السويسري للتكنولوجيا في زيورخ، أنه لم يكن بركان ميثانا خامداً كما كان يُعتقد سابقاً، بل كان يشهد نشاطاً داخلياً مستمراً يتمثل في إنتاج وتجدد الصهارة داخل القشرة الأرضية دون أن تصل إلى السطح.

واعتمد الفريق العلمي على تحليل أكثر من 1250 بلورة زركون دقيقة، تعمل كـ«سجلات زمنية جيولوجية» أو «مسجلات طيران» تسجل تاريخ تبلور الصهارة، وقد مكّن هذا التحليل من إعادة بناء تاريخ البركان بدقة غير مسبوقة على مدى 700 ألف عام.

وأظهرت النتائج أن أطول فترة هدوء في تاريخ ميثانا استمرت أكثر من 110 ألف عام، من حوالى 280 ألفاً إلى 168 ألف عام مضت، لم تكن فترة سكون حقيقي، بل كانت ذروة نشاط صهاري خفي. خلال هذه الفترة الطويلة، بلغ تكوين بلورات الزركون أعلى مستوياته، مما يشير إلى تراكم ضخم للصهارة في الخزانات الجوفية.

ووأوضح الباحثون أن الصهارة الغنية بالمياه في منطقة التقاء الصفائح التكتونية تؤدي إلى زيادة لزوجتها، مما يجعلها «عالقة» في الأعماق ويمنعها من الصعود إلى السطح، رغم استمرار تغذيتها من الطبقات السفلى.

ويُعد هذا الاكتشاف تحولاً مهماً في علم البراكين، إذ يحذر الباحثون من أن التصنيفات الحالية للبراكين (خامد أو منقرض) قد تعطي شعوراً زائفاً بالأمان، خاصة مع قرب «ميثانا» من منطقة مأهولة بالسكان مثل أثينا، حيث ينطبق الأمر نفسه على براكين أخرى حول العالم، مما يستدعي إعادة تقييم أنظمة المراقبة البركانية.