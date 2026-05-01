أسدلت محكمة جنح القاهرة الجديدة الستار على واحدة من أضخم قضايا الاحتيال المالي في السنوات الأخيرة، بتأييدها أمس (الخميس) أحكاماً بالسجن بلغ مجموعها 360 سنة بحق رجل الأعمال أمير الهلالي المعروف إعلامياً بـ «مستريح السيارات»، في ختام سلسلة محاكمات ماراثونية أثارت الرأي العام المحلي.
تفاصيل «الخديعة الكبرى»
بدأت مأساة مئات المواطنين بحملات إعلانية براقة وعدتهم بامتلاك سيارات حديثة بأسعار «أقل من السوق»، مقابل دفع مبالغ مقدمة أو كاملة. ومع توالي الأيام، تبخرت الوعود ولم يتم تسليم أي مركبات، كما توقف المتهم عن رد الأموال التي استولى عليها، مما دفع الضحايا لقرع أبواب القضاء في 120 قضية نصب وتحرير شيكات دون رصيد.
وفي جلسة حاسمة، رفضت المحكمة المعارضات المقدمة من المتهم، وأيدت جميع الأحكام الصادرة بحقه، بواقع 3 سنوات لكل قضية. وبذلك، يواجه المتهم حكماً إجمالياً هو الأكبر من نوعه، مما يبعث برسالة حازمة لكل من تسول له نفسه استغلال أحلام البسطاء في الربح أو التملك عبر طرق احتيالية.
وبجانب العقوبة الجنائية، أحالت المحكمة الدعاوى المدنية (التي تطالب بتعويضات مؤقتة تصل إلى 60 مليون جنيه) إلى المحكمة المختصة للفصل فيها بشكل منفصل. وقد طالب دفاع الضحايا بتوقيع أقصى العقوبات، مؤكدين أن المتهم اعتمد «نمطاً متكرراً» للاستيلاء على أموال الضحايا عبر وعود تجارية مضللة.
وتعيد هذه القضية فتح ملف جرائم الاحتيال المالي التي تستغل «الثقة» والبحث عن صفقات رابحة. فالمتهم استغل حاجة الضحايا لامتلاك سيارة في ظل ارتفاع الأسعار، ليحول حلمهم إلى كابوس مالي.
وبهذا الحكم، انتهت رحلة أمير الهلالي خلف القضبان، لكن القضية تظل درساً قاسياً للجميع: «لا تثق بصفقة تبدو مثالية أكثر مما ينبغي».
The New Cairo Misdemeanor Court has drawn the curtain on one of the largest financial fraud cases in recent years, by upholding yesterday (Thursday) prison sentences totaling 360 years against businessman Amir Al-Hilali, known in the media as the "Car Swindler," at the conclusion of a series of marathon trials that stirred public opinion.
Details of the "Great Deception"
The tragedy began for hundreds of citizens with flashy advertising campaigns that promised them ownership of modern cars at "below market" prices, in exchange for upfront or full payments. As days went by, the promises evaporated, no vehicles were delivered, and the accused stopped refunding the money he had seized, prompting the victims to knock on the doors of the judiciary in 120 cases of fraud and issuing checks without sufficient funds.
In a decisive session, the court rejected the appeals submitted by the accused and upheld all the sentences issued against him, amounting to 3 years for each case. Thus, the accused faces the largest cumulative sentence of its kind, sending a stern message to anyone who dares to exploit the dreams of the simple for profit or ownership through fraudulent means.
In addition to the criminal penalty, the court referred the civil lawsuits (which demand temporary compensation of up to 60 million Egyptian pounds) to the competent court for separate adjudication. The victims' defense demanded the maximum penalties, asserting that the accused relied on a "repetitive pattern" to seize the victims' money through misleading commercial promises.
This case reopens the file on financial fraud crimes that exploit "trust" and the search for profitable deals. The accused exploited the victims' need to own a car amid rising prices, turning their dream into a financial nightmare.
With this ruling, Amir Al-Hilali's journey behind bars has come to an end, but the case remains a harsh lesson for everyone: "Do not trust a deal that seems too good to be true."