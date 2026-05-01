The New Cairo Misdemeanor Court has drawn the curtain on one of the largest financial fraud cases in recent years, by upholding yesterday (Thursday) prison sentences totaling 360 years against businessman Amir Al-Hilali, known in the media as the "Car Swindler," at the conclusion of a series of marathon trials that stirred public opinion.

Details of the "Great Deception"

The tragedy began for hundreds of citizens with flashy advertising campaigns that promised them ownership of modern cars at "below market" prices, in exchange for upfront or full payments. As days went by, the promises evaporated, no vehicles were delivered, and the accused stopped refunding the money he had seized, prompting the victims to knock on the doors of the judiciary in 120 cases of fraud and issuing checks without sufficient funds.

In a decisive session, the court rejected the appeals submitted by the accused and upheld all the sentences issued against him, amounting to 3 years for each case. Thus, the accused faces the largest cumulative sentence of its kind, sending a stern message to anyone who dares to exploit the dreams of the simple for profit or ownership through fraudulent means.

In addition to the criminal penalty, the court referred the civil lawsuits (which demand temporary compensation of up to 60 million Egyptian pounds) to the competent court for separate adjudication. The victims' defense demanded the maximum penalties, asserting that the accused relied on a "repetitive pattern" to seize the victims' money through misleading commercial promises.

This case reopens the file on financial fraud crimes that exploit "trust" and the search for profitable deals. The accused exploited the victims' need to own a car amid rising prices, turning their dream into a financial nightmare.

With this ruling, Amir Al-Hilali's journey behind bars has come to an end, but the case remains a harsh lesson for everyone: "Do not trust a deal that seems too good to be true."