أسدلت محكمة جنح القاهرة الجديدة الستار على واحدة من أضخم قضايا الاحتيال المالي في السنوات الأخيرة، بتأييدها أمس (الخميس) أحكاماً بالسجن بلغ مجموعها 360 سنة بحق رجل الأعمال أمير الهلالي المعروف إعلامياً بـ «مستريح السيارات»، في ختام سلسلة محاكمات ماراثونية أثارت الرأي العام المحلي.

تفاصيل «الخديعة الكبرى»

بدأت مأساة مئات المواطنين بحملات إعلانية براقة وعدتهم بامتلاك سيارات حديثة بأسعار «أقل من السوق»، مقابل دفع مبالغ مقدمة أو كاملة. ومع توالي الأيام، تبخرت الوعود ولم يتم تسليم أي مركبات، كما توقف المتهم عن رد الأموال التي استولى عليها، مما دفع الضحايا لقرع أبواب القضاء في 120 قضية نصب وتحرير شيكات دون رصيد.

وفي جلسة حاسمة، رفضت المحكمة المعارضات المقدمة من المتهم، وأيدت جميع الأحكام الصادرة بحقه، بواقع 3 سنوات لكل قضية. وبذلك، يواجه المتهم حكماً إجمالياً هو الأكبر من نوعه، مما يبعث برسالة حازمة لكل من تسول له نفسه استغلال أحلام البسطاء في الربح أو التملك عبر طرق احتيالية.

وبجانب العقوبة الجنائية، أحالت المحكمة الدعاوى المدنية (التي تطالب بتعويضات مؤقتة تصل إلى 60 مليون جنيه) إلى المحكمة المختصة للفصل فيها بشكل منفصل. وقد طالب دفاع الضحايا بتوقيع أقصى العقوبات، مؤكدين أن المتهم اعتمد «نمطاً متكرراً» للاستيلاء على أموال الضحايا عبر وعود تجارية مضللة.

وتعيد هذه القضية فتح ملف جرائم الاحتيال المالي التي تستغل «الثقة» والبحث عن صفقات رابحة. فالمتهم استغل حاجة الضحايا لامتلاك سيارة في ظل ارتفاع الأسعار، ليحول حلمهم إلى كابوس مالي.

وبهذا الحكم، انتهت رحلة أمير الهلالي خلف القضبان، لكن القضية تظل درساً قاسياً للجميع: «لا تثق بصفقة تبدو مثالية أكثر مما ينبغي».