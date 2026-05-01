من الظلم ألّا يحصد نادي النصر هذا الموسم بطولة الدوري، والتي -بإذن الله وتوفيقه- أتمنى من أعماق قلبي أن يحققها بجدارة واستحقاق. ولا أعني بذلك هضم حقوق منافسيه، بقدر ما أستند إلى أسباب جوهرية قد يتفق معي عليها ثلاثة أرباع سكان العالم بأن النصر هو الأجدر بحصد اللقب، شاء من شاء وأبى من أبى.


- هذا رأيي أعلنه بمنتهى الشفافية، ولا أخفيه خلف آراء معلبة تكتفي بـ«التلميحات» ذات الطابع الاستفزازي لجماهير الأندية الأخرى، والتي لن ألومها إن رأت في هذا الطرح نوعاً من التحيز. ولكن «إنصافاً» لنجم أسطوري فإنه من غير العدل ألّا يُتوَّج النصر بوجود كريستيانو رونالدو، الذي أمتع الجماهير السعودية والعالم بأدائه المبهر وإبداعاته التهديفية ذات الطابع الخاص، والتي أصبحت علامة مسجلة باسمه. وآخرها هدفه الذي أحرزه مؤخراً في شباك الأهلي، برأسيةٍ بدت وكأنها مصنوعة من فولاذ، وضعها بدقة متناهية على يسار الحارس وعلى طريقة لاعب محترف في لعبة البلياردو.


- أعطوني لاعباً أجنبياً واحداً -من بين نجوم الأندية المدعومة من صندوق الاستثمارات العامة- حقق الهدف الرئيسي من وجوده في الدوري السعودي كـ«قوة ناعمة» كما فعل رونالدو. لا مجال للمقارنة بينه وبين أي نجم آخر في أندية الاتحاد أو الهلال أو الأهلي أو غيرها؛ فهو يتفرد بهذا التميز، فضلاً عن متعة كرة القدم التي قدمها على مدار أربعة مواسم.


- وبناءً على مشروع رياضي كان له دور كبير في تحقيقه، أليس من حقنا القول إن أقل ما يُقدَّم لهذا النجم الأسطوري هو أن نتمنى التتويج له ولناديه ببطولة الدوري هذا الموسم؟ لا سيما بعد أن عجز الفريق عن تحقيقها بوجوده بسبب أخطاء إدارية بالدرجة الأولى، إلى جانب جوانب فنية وتحكيمية في أوقات مختلفة. ولعل الفارق هذا الموسم -كما يُلاحظ- أن إدارة الفريق أوكلت له دوراً محورياً على المستويات الإدارية والمالية والفنية، مع تنسيق مباشر مع المدرب القدير جورجي جيسوس، وهو ما أسهم في ظهور نصرٍ مختلف عن المواسم السابقة.


- أخيراً، كل المقومات الفنية متوفرة لفارس نجد لحصد بطولة الدوري، والحق يُقال إنها كانت متوفرة له في المواسم الثلاثة الماضية وهذه حقيقة، ولا أظن أن النصراويين هذا الموسم سيفرطون بها. وإن لم يُحسنوا استثمار هذه الفرصة بوجود كريستيانو، فعلى النصر السلام.