It is unfair that Al-Nassr Club does not win the league title this season, which - with God's permission and guidance - I sincerely hope it achieves with merit and deserving. I do not mean to undermine the rights of its competitors, but rather I rely on fundamental reasons that three-quarters of the world's population might agree with me on, that Al-Nassr is the most deserving of the title, whether some like it or not.



- This is my opinion, which I declare with utmost transparency, and I do not hide it behind packaged opinions that merely rely on "hints" of a provocative nature towards the fans of other clubs, whom I will not blame if they see this proposition as a form of bias. However, "in fairness" to a legendary star, it is unjust that Al-Nassr is not crowned with Cristiano Ronaldo present, who has entertained Saudi and global audiences with his stunning performance and unique goal-scoring creativity, which has become a trademark of his. The latest of these was his goal scored recently against Al-Ahli, with a header that seemed as if it were made of steel, placed with utmost precision to the left of the goalkeeper, in the manner of a professional billiards player.



- Give me one foreign player - among the stars of clubs supported by the Public Investment Fund - who has achieved the main objective of being in the Saudi league as a "soft power" as Ronaldo has. There is no comparison between him and any other star in the clubs of Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal, Al-Ahli, or others; he stands out with this distinction, in addition to the joy of football he has provided over four seasons.



- Based on a sports project that played a significant role in achieving this, is it not our right to say that the least we can offer to this legendary star is to wish for him and his club to be crowned with the league title this season? Especially after the team failed to achieve it with him due to primarily administrative errors, along with technical and refereeing aspects at different times. Perhaps the difference this season - as observed - is that the team's management has entrusted him with a pivotal role on the administrative, financial, and technical levels, in direct coordination with the esteemed coach Jorge Jesus, which has contributed to the emergence of a different Al-Nassr compared to previous seasons.



- Finally, all the technical components are available for the Knight of Najd to win the league title, and to be fair, they have been available to him in the past three seasons, and this is a fact. I do not think that the Al-Nassr fans this season will squander this opportunity. If they do not make the most of this chance with Cristiano, then peace be upon Al-Nassr.