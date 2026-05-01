In a previous article titled "Humanities Between Output and Regulation," I mentioned that "we cannot do without the humanities and rely solely on experimental and applied sciences; we need these sciences to work side by side to achieve benefits and build an intellectual society aimed at reaching sustainable development." In this context, King Saud University issued a decision to suspend these specializations, followed by another decision to reinstate admissions to them; this confirms the necessity of restoring balance between applied disciplines and the humanities. The Kingdom's Vision 2030 in its annual report does not call for the abolition of the humanities, but rather for their enhancement, focusing on quality outputs capable of carrying the legacy of knowledge and transferring it to future generations, as evidenced by the establishment of the Royal Institute of Traditional Arts, the Riyadh University of Arts, and the Royal Institute of Anthropology and Cultural Studies.



The focus on specializations that serve the labor market leads to the creation of technically skilled generations; however, they may be weak in their deep understanding of themselves and society. Here, the importance of the humanities emerges, as they are the foundational pillar in building a person capable of employing their skills as an aware individual responsible for themselves, their community, and their nation.



Linguistics, history, geography, philosophy, education, and others are not merely academic subjects, but tools for shaping cognitive awareness; these sciences preserve identity, build thought, organize it, and protect it from contradiction. The ultimate goal is the ability to understand the present and foresee the future. This does not mean ignoring labor market requirements, but rather rebuilding them; the market today no longer seeks only technical skills, but individuals who possess critical thinking, effective communication, and all these skills are honed in the field of humanities.



In the same context, an optional model can be adopted that works to reduce quantity and increase quality, meaning selecting a group of students to study these sciences in depth, preparing them well to disseminate knowledge accurately and proficiently. These are not just specialists, but creators of awareness, bearing the responsibility of preserving and enhancing national identity.



We must note that neglecting the humanities may seem like a practical choice in the short term; however, in the long term, it creates a deep void that cannot be compensated for by technical skills alone. We should be aware that results do not appear in a short period but accumulate quietly until they become a crisis in society. More dangerously, when history, geography, and language are neglected, the connection of generations to their cultural roots weakens, leading to the erosion of identity; for identity is not merely slogans, but accumulated knowledge that is understood, interpreted, and renewed.



While the focus on applied specializations may seem sufficient to some, reality confirms that the labor market needs skills such as critical thinking, effective communication, constructive dialogue, persuasive techniques, and understanding human behavior. These are skills nourished by the humanities. Without them, we achieve executive competencies, not leadership; neglecting these sciences creates a gap in understanding human nature and its capacity for interpretation, reducing it to a mere tool for consumption. I find it surprising that there is a heavy reliance on specialists in applied and scientific fields in senior positions in educational institutions more than on those in the humanities. I wonder, is proficiency in the English language the reason?



Overall, in the long run, if we neglect the humanities for too long, we will build a society capable of material construction but lacking higher cognitive skills. The real challenge is not to stop these sciences but to achieve a balance that preserves both human skill and identity simultaneously.