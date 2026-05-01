في مقال سابق بعنوان «العلوم الإنسانية بين الإيصاد والتقنين»، ذكرت «أننا لا نستطيع الاستغناء عن العلوم الإنسانية والاعتماد على العلوم التجريبية والتطبيقية؛ فنحن بحاجة إلى أن تعمل هذه العلوم جنبًا إلى جنب لتحقيق الفائدة وبناء مجتمع فكري بقصد الوصول للتنمية المستدامة». في هذا السياق، صدر عن جامعة الملك سعود قرار بإيقاف هذه التخصصات، ثم بعد ذلك صدر قرار آخر بإعادة إتاحة القبول فيها؛ ليؤكد ضرورة إعادة التوازن بين التخصصات التطبيقية والعلوم الإنسانية؛ فرؤية المملكة ٢٠٣٠ في تقريرها السنوي لا تدعو إلى إلغاء العلوم الإنسانية، بل إلى تجويدها، مع التركيز على مخرجات نوعية قادرة على حمل إرث المعرفة ونقله للأجيال القادمة، بدليل تأسيس المعهد الملكي للفنون التقليدية، وجامعة الرياض للفنون، والمعهد الملكي للأنثروبولوجيا والدراسات الثقافية.


إن التركيز على التخصصات التي تخدم سوق العمل يؤدي إلى أن ينشئ أجيالًا ماهرة تقنيًا؛ لكنها ضعيفة في الفهم العميق للذات والمجتمع. وهنا تبرز أهمية العلوم الإنسانية، لكونها العمود الأساسي في بناء الإنسان القادر على توظيف مهاراته في صورة فرد مدرك ومسؤول عن ذاته ومجتمعه ووطنه.


إن علم اللغة، والتاريخ، والجغرافيا، والفلسفة، والتربية، وغيرها ليست مجرد مقررات دراسية، بل أدوات لتشكيل الوعي الإدراكي؛ فهذه العلوم تحفظ الهوية، وتبني الفكر وتنظمه وتحصنه من التناقض؛ وغاية ذلك القدرة على فهم الحاضر واستشراف المستقبل. ولا يعني ذلك تجاهل متطلبات سوق العمل، بل إعادة بنائها؛ فالسوق اليوم لم يعد يبحث فقط عن مهارات تقنية، بل عن أفراد يمتلكون التفكير النقدي، والقدرة على التواصل، وهذه كلها مهارات تُصقل في مجال العلوم الإنسانية.


وفي ذات السياق، يمكن تبني نموذج اختياري يعمل على تقليل الكم، وزيادة الكيف، بمعنى اختيار نخبة من الطلبة لدراسة هذه العلوم بعمق، مع إعدادهم جيدًا لنشر المعرفة، وينقلونها بدقة وإتقان. هؤلاء ليسوا مجرد متخصصين، بل صُنّاع وعي، تقع على عاتقهم مسؤولية الحفاظ على الهوية الوطنية وتعزيزها.


ويجب أن ننبه إلى أن إهمال العلوم الإنسانية يبدو خيارًا عمليًا على المدى القصير؛ لكنه على المدى البعيد يخلق فراغًا عميقًا لا تعوّضه المهارات التقنية وحدها. ويجب أن ننتبه إلى أن النتائج لا تظهر في مدة قصيرة، بل تتراكم بهدوء حتى تصبح أزمة في المجتمع. والأخطر من ذلك، حين يُهمَل التاريخ والجغرافيا واللغة، يضعف ارتباط الأجيال بجذورها الثقافية، ثم تتآكل الهوية؛ فالهوية ليست شعارات، بل معرفة متراكمة تُفهم وتُفسَّر وتُجدَّد.


إن التركيز على التخصصات التطبيقية في الظاهر لدى البعض كافٍ، لكن الواقع يؤكد أن سوق العمل يحتاج إلى مهارات، مثل: التفكير النقدي، والتواصل الفعال، والحوار البناء، والأسلوب في الإقناع، وفهم السلوك البشري. وهذه مهارات تُغذّيها العلوم الإنسانية. ومن دونها، نحقق كفاءات تنفيذية، لا قيادية؛ فإهمال هذه العلوم يبني فجوة في فهم الذات البشرية وقدرتها على التفسير، ويجعل منها أداة للاستهلاك فقط. أنا أستغرب من الاعتماد كثيرًا على المتخصصين في العلوم التطبيقية والعلمية في المناصب العليا في المؤسسات التعليمية أكثر من العلوم الإنسانية، فيا ترى، هل إتقان اللغة الإنجليزية هو السبب؟!


وفي المجمل، وعلى المدى البعيد، إذا أهملنا العلوم الإنسانية طويلًا، سوف نبني مجتمعًا قادرًا على البناء المادي، لكنه يفتقر إلى المهارات العقلية العليا، فالتحدي الحقيقي ليس بإيقاف تلك العلوم، بل بتحقيق توازن يحفظ للإنسان مهارته وذاته في آنٍ واحد.