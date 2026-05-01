In many of our academic institutions, the legitimacy of a decision is incomplete, a program is not certified for quality, and research for promotion is not approved, unless it is backed by imported ink. It seems that national competence—despite its abundance and capability—awaits someone from outside to grant it a certificate of recognition.



This practice, in my opinion, reveals a dual condition: a covert lack of trust in local competence, countered by an almost blind overconfidence in any evaluation that crosses geographical borders. According to this logic, the quality seal only gains its legitimacy if it comes from abroad.



There is no disagreement about the importance of openness to global experiences and benefiting from them. The problem begins when resorting to the outside turns from a selective tool into an institutional way of life, covering a wide range of vital processes, overshadowing the role of local competence, and marginalizing the specificity of the reality in which the institution operates.



If we were to compile the practices that have come to require external arbitration or reliance (especially in some academic institutions), a revealing list would emerge:



• Arbitrating newly developed curricula with assessors from foreign universities to obtain accreditation.



• Utilizing external proposals and plans to build national standardized tests.



• Copying performance indicators or comparing them without aligning them with the local context.



• Arbitrating research output and academic promotions.



• Importing strategic plans and ready-made accreditations.



• Relying on external entities to formulate the vision, mission, and objectives.



• Requiring the presence of team leaders or external assessors in research support and local accreditations.



Facts from the depths of reality:



• There is often a tendency to attract a foreign expert to arbitrate an academic program, while national competencies are available that know the field's details more deeply and accurately.



• Research proposals related to purely internal issues are sent for funding to international arbitration committees, leading to the rejection of national projects with high urgency simply because they "do not interest" the external arbitrator who measures them against their own priorities.



• When establishing research units or groups, or when requesting funding, the presence of an external specialist is required, as if local presence alone is not sufficient to grant the project its legitimacy.



• Academic and research promotions are subjected to external arbitration, even though the submitted research has already undergone rigorous and precise arbitration before being published in peer-reviewed journals, and the external arbitrator may be less knowledgeable and ranked than the candidate for promotion.



• Many leaders' citations hardly exclude references to external practices, and some may even refrain from citing certain local practices despite their existence and prominence—avoiding competitiveness or fearing to provoke professional jealousy.



• The excessive reliance on external arbitration incurs noticeable delays for institutions in reaching recommendations and outcomes, transforming what was supposed to be a guarantee of quality into a time burden that postpones decisions and hinders achievements.



Freeing oneself from this knot does not mean closing off from the world; rather, it means rearranging the relationship with it. This requires clear transformations in the philosophy of evaluation and accreditation, the most prominent of which are:



• Transitioning from "normative dependency" to national trust, and creating standards that stem from our actual needs and align with the local labor market, without denying global experiences.



• Limiting the resort to international expertise to cases that add rare value not available locally, rather than as a routine procedure for accreditation.



• Granting full trust to internal scientific committees in arbitrating promotions, programs, and research proposals, while enhancing transparent governance that ensures their neutrality and integrity.



• Many of these practices are built on outdated regulations that have long since expired, yet they continue to be applied because leaders lack the courage to update them. A fair system is one that is activated with regulated professionalism, not one that refers every decision to a more distant authority.



Knowledge sovereignty is not imported; it is built. The first step is for the institution to trust its own minds before asking others to trust it.