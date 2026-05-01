في كثير من مؤسساتنا الأكاديمية، لا تكتمل شرعية قرار، ولا يُختم برنامج بالجودة، ولا يُعتمد بحث للترقية، إلا بمدادٍ مستورد. وكأن الكفاءة الوطنية -على وفرتها وتمكّنها- تنتظر من يمنحها صكّ الاعتراف من جهة خارجية.
هذه الممارسة، في تقديري، تُفصح عن حالة مزدوجة: انعدامٌ مبطّن للثقة في الكفاءة المحلية، يقابله إفراطٌ -يكاد يكون أعمى- في الثقة بكل تقييم يعبر الحدود الجغرافية. ختم الجودة، بحسب هذا المنطق، لا يكتسب شرعيته إلا إذا جاء من الخارج.
لا خلاف على أهمية الانفتاح على التجارب العالمية والاستفادة منها. الإشكالية تبدأ حين يتحوّل اللجوء للخارج من أداة انتقائية إلى أسلوب حياة مؤسسي، يغطّي طيفاً واسعاً من العمليات الحيوية، ويُغيِّب دور الكفاءة المحلية، ويُهمِّش خصوصية الواقع الذي تعمل فيه المؤسسة.
لو جمعنا الممارسات التي باتت تستوجب التحكيم أو الاستناد الخارجي (في بعض المؤسسات خصوصاً الأكاديمية)، لبرزت قائمة كاشفة:
• تحكيم الخطط الدراسية المستحدثة لدى محكّمين في جامعات أجنبية للحصول على المصادقة.
• الاستعانة بمقترحات ومخططات خارجية لبناء الاختبارات الوطنية المعيارية.
• استنساخ مؤشرات الأداء أو المقارنة بها دون مواءمتها مع السياق المحلي.
• تحكيم الإنتاج البحثي والترقيات الأكاديمية.
• استيراد الخطط الاستراتيجية والاعتمادات جاهزة.
• الاستعانة بجهات خارجية لصياغة الرؤية والرسالة والأهداف.
• اشتراط وجود رؤساء فرق أو محكّمين خارجيين في مجالات الدعم البحثي والاعتمادات المحلية.
حقائق من عمق الواقع:
• يتم اللجوء غالباً لاستقطاب خبير أجنبي لتحكيم برنامج أكاديمي، بينما تتوفر كفاءات وطنية تعرف تفاصيل الميدان بشكل أعمق وأدق.
• تُرسل المقترحات البحثية المتعلقة بقضايا داخلية بحتة للحصول على التمويل إلى لجان تحكيم دولية، فتُرفض مشاريع وطنية ذات إلحاح زمني عالٍ لأنها — ببساطة — «لا تثير اهتمام» المحكّم الخارجي الذي يقيسها بمسطرة أولوياته.
• عند استحداث الوحدات أو المجموعات البحثية، أو عند طلب التمويل، يُشترط وجود مختص خارجي وكأن الحضور المحلي وحده لا يكفي لمنح المشروع شرعيته.
• تخضع الترقيات الأكاديمية والبحثية لتحكيم خارجي، رغم أن الأبحاث المقدَّمة أصلاً خضعت لتحكيم شرس ودقيق قبل نشرها في مجلات محكّمة، وقد يكون المحكّم الخارجي نفسه أقل علماً ومرتبةً من المتقدِّم للترقية.
• لا يكاد يخلو استشهاد كثير من القيادات من الإشارة إلى الممارسات الخارجية، والبعض قد يستغني عن الاستشهاد ببعض الممارسات المحلية رغم وجودها وبروزها – تفادياً للتنافسية أو خشية استثارة الغيرة المهنية.
• الاعتماد المُفرط على التحكيم الخارجي يُكبّد المؤسسات تأخيراً ملحوظاً في الوصول إلى التوصيات والمخرجات، فيتحوّل ما كان يُفترض أن يكون ضماناً للجودة إلى عبءٍ زمني يُؤجِّل القرار ويُعطّل الإنجاز.
التحرّر من هذه العقدة لا يعني الانغلاق عن العالم، بل يعني إعادة ترتيب العلاقة معه. ويتطلّب ذلك تحوّلات واضحة في فلسفة التقييم والاعتماد، من أبرزها:
• الانتقال من «التبعية المعيارية» إلى الثقة الوطنية، وصناعة معايير تنطلق من احتياجاتنا الفعلية وتتواءم مع سوق العمل المحلي، دون إنكار للخبرات العالمية.
• قصر اللجوء للخبرة الدولية على الحالات التي تُضيف قيمة نادرة لا تتوفّر محلياً، وليس كإجراء روتيني للمصادقة.
• منح الثقة الكاملة للجان العلمية الداخلية في تحكيم الترقيات والبرامج والمقترحات البحثية، مع تعزيز الحوكمة الشفافة التي تضمن حيادها ونزاهتها.
• كثير من هذه الممارسات بُنيت على لوائح ستينية عفا عليها الزمن، ولا تزال تُطبَّق لأن القياديين لا يملكون الجرأة على تحديثها. النظام العادل هو ما يُفعَّل باحترافية مقنَّنة، لا ما يُحيل كل قرار إلى جهة أبعد.
السيادة المعرفية لا تُستورد، بل تُبنى. وأول خطواتها أن تثق المؤسسة بعقولها، قبل أن تطلب من غيرها أن يثق بها.
In many of our academic institutions, the legitimacy of a decision is incomplete, a program is not certified for quality, and research for promotion is not approved, unless it is backed by imported ink. It seems that national competence—despite its abundance and capability—awaits someone from outside to grant it a certificate of recognition.
This practice, in my opinion, reveals a dual condition: a covert lack of trust in local competence, countered by an almost blind overconfidence in any evaluation that crosses geographical borders. According to this logic, the quality seal only gains its legitimacy if it comes from abroad.
There is no disagreement about the importance of openness to global experiences and benefiting from them. The problem begins when resorting to the outside turns from a selective tool into an institutional way of life, covering a wide range of vital processes, overshadowing the role of local competence, and marginalizing the specificity of the reality in which the institution operates.
If we were to compile the practices that have come to require external arbitration or reliance (especially in some academic institutions), a revealing list would emerge:
• Arbitrating newly developed curricula with assessors from foreign universities to obtain accreditation.
• Utilizing external proposals and plans to build national standardized tests.
• Copying performance indicators or comparing them without aligning them with the local context.
• Arbitrating research output and academic promotions.
• Importing strategic plans and ready-made accreditations.
• Relying on external entities to formulate the vision, mission, and objectives.
• Requiring the presence of team leaders or external assessors in research support and local accreditations.
Facts from the depths of reality:
• There is often a tendency to attract a foreign expert to arbitrate an academic program, while national competencies are available that know the field's details more deeply and accurately.
• Research proposals related to purely internal issues are sent for funding to international arbitration committees, leading to the rejection of national projects with high urgency simply because they "do not interest" the external arbitrator who measures them against their own priorities.
• When establishing research units or groups, or when requesting funding, the presence of an external specialist is required, as if local presence alone is not sufficient to grant the project its legitimacy.
• Academic and research promotions are subjected to external arbitration, even though the submitted research has already undergone rigorous and precise arbitration before being published in peer-reviewed journals, and the external arbitrator may be less knowledgeable and ranked than the candidate for promotion.
• Many leaders' citations hardly exclude references to external practices, and some may even refrain from citing certain local practices despite their existence and prominence—avoiding competitiveness or fearing to provoke professional jealousy.
• The excessive reliance on external arbitration incurs noticeable delays for institutions in reaching recommendations and outcomes, transforming what was supposed to be a guarantee of quality into a time burden that postpones decisions and hinders achievements.
Freeing oneself from this knot does not mean closing off from the world; rather, it means rearranging the relationship with it. This requires clear transformations in the philosophy of evaluation and accreditation, the most prominent of which are:
• Transitioning from "normative dependency" to national trust, and creating standards that stem from our actual needs and align with the local labor market, without denying global experiences.
• Limiting the resort to international expertise to cases that add rare value not available locally, rather than as a routine procedure for accreditation.
• Granting full trust to internal scientific committees in arbitrating promotions, programs, and research proposals, while enhancing transparent governance that ensures their neutrality and integrity.
• Many of these practices are built on outdated regulations that have long since expired, yet they continue to be applied because leaders lack the courage to update them. A fair system is one that is activated with regulated professionalism, not one that refers every decision to a more distant authority.
Knowledge sovereignty is not imported; it is built. The first step is for the institution to trust its own minds before asking others to trust it.