في كثير من مؤسساتنا الأكاديمية، لا تكتمل شرعية قرار، ولا يُختم برنامج بالجودة، ولا يُعتمد بحث للترقية، إلا بمدادٍ مستورد. وكأن الكفاءة الوطنية -على وفرتها وتمكّنها- تنتظر من يمنحها صكّ الاعتراف من جهة خارجية.


هذه الممارسة، في تقديري، تُفصح عن حالة مزدوجة: انعدامٌ مبطّن للثقة في الكفاءة المحلية، يقابله إفراطٌ -يكاد يكون أعمى- في الثقة بكل تقييم يعبر الحدود الجغرافية. ختم الجودة، بحسب هذا المنطق، لا يكتسب شرعيته إلا إذا جاء من الخارج.


لا خلاف على أهمية الانفتاح على التجارب العالمية والاستفادة منها. الإشكالية تبدأ حين يتحوّل اللجوء للخارج من أداة انتقائية إلى أسلوب حياة مؤسسي، يغطّي طيفاً واسعاً من العمليات الحيوية، ويُغيِّب دور الكفاءة المحلية، ويُهمِّش خصوصية الواقع الذي تعمل فيه المؤسسة.


لو جمعنا الممارسات التي باتت تستوجب التحكيم أو الاستناد الخارجي (في بعض المؤسسات خصوصاً الأكاديمية)، لبرزت قائمة كاشفة:


• تحكيم الخطط الدراسية المستحدثة لدى محكّمين في جامعات أجنبية للحصول على المصادقة.


• الاستعانة بمقترحات ومخططات خارجية لبناء الاختبارات الوطنية المعيارية.


• استنساخ مؤشرات الأداء أو المقارنة بها دون مواءمتها مع السياق المحلي.


• تحكيم الإنتاج البحثي والترقيات الأكاديمية.


• استيراد الخطط الاستراتيجية والاعتمادات جاهزة.


• الاستعانة بجهات خارجية لصياغة الرؤية والرسالة والأهداف.


• اشتراط وجود رؤساء فرق أو محكّمين خارجيين في مجالات الدعم البحثي والاعتمادات المحلية.


حقائق من عمق الواقع:


• يتم اللجوء غالباً لاستقطاب خبير أجنبي لتحكيم برنامج أكاديمي، بينما تتوفر كفاءات وطنية تعرف تفاصيل الميدان بشكل أعمق وأدق.


• تُرسل المقترحات البحثية المتعلقة بقضايا داخلية بحتة للحصول على التمويل إلى لجان تحكيم دولية، فتُرفض مشاريع وطنية ذات إلحاح زمني عالٍ لأنها — ببساطة — «لا تثير اهتمام» المحكّم الخارجي الذي يقيسها بمسطرة أولوياته.


• عند استحداث الوحدات أو المجموعات البحثية، أو عند طلب التمويل، يُشترط وجود مختص خارجي وكأن الحضور المحلي وحده لا يكفي لمنح المشروع شرعيته.


• تخضع الترقيات الأكاديمية والبحثية لتحكيم خارجي، رغم أن الأبحاث المقدَّمة أصلاً خضعت لتحكيم شرس ودقيق قبل نشرها في مجلات محكّمة، وقد يكون المحكّم الخارجي نفسه أقل علماً ومرتبةً من المتقدِّم للترقية.


• لا يكاد يخلو استشهاد كثير من القيادات من الإشارة إلى الممارسات الخارجية، والبعض قد يستغني عن الاستشهاد ببعض الممارسات المحلية رغم وجودها وبروزها – تفادياً للتنافسية أو خشية استثارة الغيرة المهنية.


• الاعتماد المُفرط على التحكيم الخارجي يُكبّد المؤسسات تأخيراً ملحوظاً في الوصول إلى التوصيات والمخرجات، فيتحوّل ما كان يُفترض أن يكون ضماناً للجودة إلى عبءٍ زمني يُؤجِّل القرار ويُعطّل الإنجاز.


التحرّر من هذه العقدة لا يعني الانغلاق عن العالم، بل يعني إعادة ترتيب العلاقة معه. ويتطلّب ذلك تحوّلات واضحة في فلسفة التقييم والاعتماد، من أبرزها:


• الانتقال من «التبعية المعيارية» إلى الثقة الوطنية، وصناعة معايير تنطلق من احتياجاتنا الفعلية وتتواءم مع سوق العمل المحلي، دون إنكار للخبرات العالمية.


• قصر اللجوء للخبرة الدولية على الحالات التي تُضيف قيمة نادرة لا تتوفّر محلياً، وليس كإجراء روتيني للمصادقة.


• منح الثقة الكاملة للجان العلمية الداخلية في تحكيم الترقيات والبرامج والمقترحات البحثية، مع تعزيز الحوكمة الشفافة التي تضمن حيادها ونزاهتها.


• كثير من هذه الممارسات بُنيت على لوائح ستينية عفا عليها الزمن، ولا تزال تُطبَّق لأن القياديين لا يملكون الجرأة على تحديثها. النظام العادل هو ما يُفعَّل باحترافية مقنَّنة، لا ما يُحيل كل قرار إلى جهة أبعد.


السيادة المعرفية لا تُستورد، بل تُبنى. وأول خطواتها أن تثق المؤسسة بعقولها، قبل أن تطلب من غيرها أن يثق بها.