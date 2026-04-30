The well in the town of Al-Gharas was not just a source of water; it was the spark that ignited one of the most shocking incidents in the Al-Dhale'e governorate of Yemen, after a dispute over water turned into a bloody confrontation that claimed lives in moments.

It all started with a dispute that seemed familiar in an area suffering from resource scarcity: who has the right to access the water? And who has the claim to a well located between the homes of two families? But the answers did not come calmly; accusations escalated, and each side began to assert that the well was within its boundaries.

As tensions heightened, the line between disagreement and disaster collapsed. Words were no longer sufficient, and the confrontation suddenly turned into gunfire, in a scene that shattered the tranquility of the small town.

Within minutes, three people were killed: two brothers from one family and a man from the other side, while a fourth person was seriously injured and was taken to intensive care in an attempt to save his life.

The incident was not just a family quarrel that spiraled out of control; it was an intense reflection of a deeper crisis hitting Yemen, where resources, especially water, have become flashpoints that can ignite at any moment.

In a country where the per capita share of water does not exceed 80 cubic meters annually, which is far below the global water poverty line, the well was not just a source of life but had turned into a reason for losing it.