لم تكن تلك البئر في بلدة الغراس مجرد مصدر ماء، بل كانت الشرارة التي فجّرت واحدة من أكثر الحوادث صدمة في محافظة الضالع اليمنية، بعدما تحوّل خلاف على المياه إلى مواجهة دامية حصدت الأرواح في لحظات.

كل شيء بدأ بنزاع يبدو مألوفًا في منطقة تعاني شحّ الموارد: من يملك حق التزود بالماء؟ ومن له الأحقية في بئرٍ تقع بين منازل أسرتين؟ لكن الإجابات لم تأتِ بهدوء، بل تصاعدت الاتهامات، وبدأ كل طرف يؤكد أن البئر تقع ضمن حدوده.

ومع احتدام التوتر، انهار الخط الفاصل بين الخلاف والكارثة. فلم تعد الكلمات كافية، لتتحول المواجهة فجأة إلى إطلاق نار، في مشهد مزّق هدوء البلدة الصغيرة.

وخلال دقائق، سقط ثلاثة قتلى: شقيقان من أسرة واحدة، ورجل من الطرف الآخر، فيما أُصيب شخص رابع بجروح خطيرة نُقل على إثرها إلى العناية المركزة، في محاولة لإنقاذ حياته.

لم تكن الحادثة مجرد شجار عائلي خرج عن السيطرة، بل صورة مكثفة لأزمة أعمق تضرب اليمن، حيث تتحول الموارد، وعلى رأسها المياه، إلى خطوط تماس قابلة للاشتعال في أي لحظة.

في بلد لا تتجاوز فيه حصة الفرد من المياه 80 مترًا مكعبًا سنويًا، أي أقل بكثير من خط الفقر المائي العالمي، لم تكن البئر مجرد مصدر حياة بل استحالت سببًا في فقدانها.