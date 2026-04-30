نماذج الذكاء تأتي بعكس كل السابق تخترع كتابا ومؤثرين ومؤلفين وتسرق صوت الإنسان !

⁃ مؤثرة رقمية تحقق أرباحاً قياسية، والعلامات التجارية تؤمن بالافتراضي أكثر من الإنسان.
رافقتُ كل موجة رقمية من الداخل، ولم أكن مراقباً وحسب، بل في عمق التفاصيل.
ومن تفاصيل المنتديات الأولى حين كانت الإنترنت فوضى خلّاقة، إلى تأسيس مواقع تفاعلية حين كان «التفاعلي» أقرب إلى المحظورات. إلى ورش السوشيال ميديا حين كان تويتر سؤالاً لا إجابة، إلى مؤتمرات الإعلام الرقمي حين كان الجميع يتساءل: هل ستموت الصحيفة؟
صحيح أن الصحافة لم تمت، لكنها تغيّرت كلياً.
والذكاء الاصطناعي يأتي الآن كأنه آخر هذه السلسلة التي تكبّل وتعصر آخر الأنفاس لكل الإعلام التقليدي ومؤسساته، فالذكاء الذي صنعه الإنسان ينافس على الصوت نفسه.. لا على الأداة.
⁃في الثامن من أبريل ٢٠٢٦، شيء لم يحدث من قبل: خرج ١٥٠ صحفياً من مقر ProPublica في نيويورك إلى الشارع. طالبوا بشيء لم يطالب به صحفيون أمريكيون من قبل: حماية وظائفهم من الذكاء الاصطناعي.
الشهر الحالي شهد أول إضراب صحفي -بعد مظاهرات سابقة- في التاريخ الأمريكي بسبب الآلة.
⁃على الجانب الآخر من عالم المحتوى، المؤثرة الرقمية Lil Miquela، التي ليست إنساناً على الإطلاق — تحقق أرباحاً تتجاوز ١٠ ملايين دولار سنوياً. تتعاقد مع برادا وBMW. و٤٧٪ من جيل Z لا يهتم إذا كان المؤثر حقيقياً أم افتراضياً.
ومقابل هذا صحفيون يضربون خوفاً من الآلة.. يحدث في الوقت نفسه، أن مؤثرين حقيقيين يُستبدلون بآخرين وهميين.
كلاهما في المعركة نفسها، لكن أحدهما لا يمل ولا يمرض وليس لديه أعذار ولا يتطلب تأميناً من أي نوع، وبأقل تكلفة ممكنة.
•الأرقام قبل الفلسفة!
· في ٢٠٢٥ وحده، خُسر أكثر من ١٧,٠٠٠ وظيفة في الإعلام والترفيه. وفي الأشهر الثلاثة الأولى من ٢٠٢٦، اختفت أكثر من ٥٠٠ وظيفة صحفية.
· واشنطن بوست تقترح تسريح ثلث صحفييها. CNN، وول ستريت جورنال، Politico، CNBC، كلها في القائمة.
لكن الصدمة الحقيقية ليست في الأرقام. الصدمة في السبب الخفي.
مثلاً: خاصية «AI Overviews» في قوقل باتت تُجيب على أسئلة المستخدمين مباشرة، دون أن تُحوّلهم لمواقع الأخبار. حركة الزيارات تنهار. والنموذج الاقتصادي للإعلام يتصدّع من الأساس.
المشكلة ليست فقط أن الآلة تكتب بدلاً من الصحفي، وتتعلم من كل كتاب وصحفي العالم في الماضي والحاضر والمستقبل، المشكلة أيضا أن القارئ لم يعد يحتاج أن يذهب إلى الصحيفة أو إلى أي وسيلة إعلامية مهما كانت!
•المؤثر الافتراضي: منافس شرس!
·- السوق العالمي للمؤثرين الافتراضيين بلغ ٨.٣ مليار دولار في ٢٠٢٥، ومتوقع أن يقفز إلى ١٥٤ ملياراً بحلول ٢٠٣٢، و٧٠٪ من العلامات التجارية تؤمن أن المؤثر الافتراضي يحقق عائداً أعلى من الإنسان.
لكن ٥٧٪ من المستهلكين يرون أن التوأم الرقمي يُضعف الثقة في المحتوى.
هنا المفارقة الفلسفية الحقيقية:
الجمهور يعرف أن المؤثر الافتراضي مزيّف، ومع ذلك يتابعه.. ليس لأنه يثق به، بل لأنه لم يعد يتوقع الأصالة من أحد.
«أعرف أنها ليست حقيقية، لكن نصائحها في الموضة أفضل من معظم البشر لأنها مبنية على بيانات فورية»، هذا نص ما قاله مشارك في استطلاع ٢٠٢٦.
حين يُفضّل الإنسان الخوارزمية على الإنسان، ليس لأنها أصدق، بل لأنها أكثر كفاءة، هنا تبدأ الأزمة الحضارية الحقيقية.
ألسنا نتعامل يومياً مع الخوارزميات اليوم أكثر من التعاطي مع البشر؟
•الصوت الإنساني يخفت!
المطبعة لم تخترع الكاتب. الميكروفون لم يخترع الخطيب. والكاميرا لم تخترع المصوّر.
كل أداة جاءت لتُضخّم صوتاً كان موجوداً، لا لتخترعه.
الذكاء الاصطناعي يأتي اليوم بعكس المنطق كله. يخترع كتابا ومؤثرين ومؤلفين، يكتب السيناريو القصة ويعد الخبر ويترجم لكل لغات الدنيا !.
وهو أيضا أنه يفعل شيئاً لم تفعله أي أداة من قبل: يُقنع الجمهور بأنه لا يحتاج الصوت الإنساني أصلاً، و«قد» يصبح بديلاً لا يتثاءب ولا ينام!
وهذا هو الخطر الحقيقي. ليس أن الآلة تكتب وتطوّر مهارتها كل لحظة، بل إن القارئ لم يعد يُفرّق ولا يهتم!
صحيح أننا قد نعتقد أن الحملات التي تُقدّم صوتاً إنسانياً حقيقياً تتفوق باستمرار على الإستراتيجيات الآلية الكاملة، خاصة في المجالات التي تعتمد على الثقة، لكنه تفوق مؤقت، فالآلة قادمة بشكل متسارع ومذهل!
الصحفي / المؤثر قد يتجاهل مؤقتاً الخوف من الآلة التي تكتب، لكنه عليه على الأقل أن يخاف من الجمهور الذي لم يعد يُفرّق.
ناصر الصرامي
•من سيختفي، ومن يبقى؟
سيختفي من يُقدّم قيمة يمكن للآلة تقليدها. المحرر الروتيني. المُعدّ الميكانيكي. والمؤثر الذي لا يملك سوى الوجه الجميل أو الصوت القياسي.
لن يبقى في النهاية إلا من يملك ما لا تستطيع الآلة اختراعه:
الذاكرة المؤسسية المبنية على سنوات من التجربة الإنسانية. والقدرة على بناء الثقة، لا في يوم، بل عبر الزمن. لكن حتى الزمن وسرعة وما يجلبه تقود للشك أيضاً في البقاء إلا لمُشغِّل الآلة!
إلى اللقاء،،
* صحفي سعودي — يكتب في مساحة تلتقي فيها التقنية بالإنسان
⁃ Journalists and influencers in a fierce confrontation!
⁃ The economic model of media is fundamentally cracking.
⁃ A digital influencer achieves record profits, and brands believe in the virtual more than in humans.
I have accompanied every digital wave from the inside, and I was not just an observer, but deeply involved in the details.
From the details of the early forums when the internet was a creative chaos, to the establishment of interactive sites when "interactivity" was closer to taboos. To social media workshops when Twitter was a question without an answer, to digital media conferences when everyone wondered: Will the newspaper die?
It is true that journalism has not died, but it has completely changed.
And artificial intelligence now comes as if it is the last in this series that shackles and squeezes the last breaths of all traditional media and its institutions, as the intelligence created by humans competes for the same voice... not for the tool.
⁃ On April 8, 2026, something unprecedented happened: 150 journalists left the ProPublica headquarters in New York and took to the streets. They demanded something that American journalists have never demanded before: protection of their jobs from artificial intelligence.
This month witnessed the first journalistic strike - after previous demonstrations - in American history due to the machine.
⁃ On the other side of the content world, the digital influencer Lil Miquela, who is not a human at all — achieves profits exceeding $10 million annually. She contracts with Prada and BMW. And 47% of Generation Z does not care whether the influencer is real or virtual.
In contrast, journalists are striking out of fear of the machine... at the same time, real influencers are being replaced by fake ones.
Both are in the same battle, but one does not tire or get sick, has no excuses, and does not require any kind of insurance, all at the lowest possible cost.
• Numbers before philosophy!
· In 2025 alone, more than 17,000 jobs were lost in media and entertainment. In the first three months of 2026, more than 500 journalistic jobs disappeared.
· The Washington Post suggests laying off a third of its journalists. CNN, The Wall Street Journal, Politico, CNBC, all are on the list.
But the real shock is not in the numbers. The shock is in the hidden reason.
For example: The "AI Overviews" feature in Google now answers users' questions directly, without redirecting them to news sites. Traffic is collapsing. The economic model of media is fundamentally cracking.
The problem is not just that the machine writes instead of the journalist, and learns from every book and journalist in the world in the past, present, and future; the problem is also that the reader no longer needs to go to the newspaper or any media outlet, no matter what!
• The virtual influencer: A fierce competitor!
· The global market for virtual influencers reached $8.3 billion in 2025, and is expected to jump to $154 billion by 2032, with 70% of brands believing that the virtual influencer yields a higher return than a human.
But 57% of consumers believe that the digital twin undermines trust in content.
Here lies the true philosophical paradox:
The audience knows that the virtual influencer is fake, yet they follow them... not because they trust them, but because they no longer expect authenticity from anyone.
“I know she’s not real, but her fashion advice is better than most humans because it’s based on real-time data,” this is what a participant in the 2026 survey said.
When a person prefers the algorithm over a human, not because it is more truthful, but because it is more efficient, this is where the true civilizational crisis begins.
Are we not dealing with algorithms daily more than we are with humans?
• The human voice is fading!
The printing press did not invent the writer. The microphone did not invent the speaker. And the camera did not invent the photographer.
Every tool came to amplify a voice that already existed, not to invent it.
Artificial intelligence today comes contrary to all logic. It invents writers, influencers, and authors, writes the script, prepares the news, and translates into all the languages of the world!
It also does something that no tool has done before: it convinces the audience that they do not need the human voice at all, and “may” become a substitute that does not yawn or sleep!
And this is the real danger. It is not that the machine writes and develops its skills every moment, but that the reader no longer differentiates or cares!
It is true that we may think that campaigns that present a real human voice consistently outperform fully automated strategies, especially in areas that rely on trust, but this superiority is temporary, as the machine is coming at an accelerating and astonishing pace!
The journalist/influencer may temporarily ignore the fear of the machine that writes, but they must at least fear the audience that no longer differentiates.
ناصر الصرامي
• Who will disappear, and who will remain?
Those who provide value that the machine can imitate will disappear. The routine editor. The mechanical producer. And the influencer who has nothing but a pretty face or a standard voice.
In the end, only those who possess what the machine cannot invent will remain:
The institutional memory built on years of human experience. And the ability to build trust, not in a day, but over time. But even time and the speed of what it brings lead to doubt about survival except for the operator of the machine!
Goodbye,,
* A Saudi journalist — writing in a space where technology meets humanity