نماذج الذكاء تأتي بعكس كل السابق تخترع كتابا ومؤثرين ومؤلفين وتسرق صوت الإنسان !

⁃ Journalists and influencers in a fierce confrontation! ⁃ The economic model of media is fundamentally cracking. ⁃ A digital influencer achieves record profits, and brands believe in the virtual more than in humans.

I have accompanied every digital wave from the inside, and I was not just an observer, but deeply involved in the details.

From the details of the early forums when the internet was a creative chaos, to the establishment of interactive sites when "interactivity" was closer to taboos. To social media workshops when Twitter was a question without an answer, to digital media conferences when everyone wondered: Will the newspaper die?

It is true that journalism has not died, but it has completely changed.



And artificial intelligence now comes as if it is the last in this series that shackles and squeezes the last breaths of all traditional media and its institutions, as the intelligence created by humans competes for the same voice... not for the tool.

⁃ On April 8, 2026, something unprecedented happened: 150 journalists left the ProPublica headquarters in New York and took to the streets. They demanded something that American journalists have never demanded before: protection of their jobs from artificial intelligence.

This month witnessed the first journalistic strike - after previous demonstrations - in American history due to the machine.

⁃ On the other side of the content world, the digital influencer Lil Miquela, who is not a human at all — achieves profits exceeding $10 million annually. She contracts with Prada and BMW. And 47% of Generation Z does not care whether the influencer is real or virtual.

In contrast, journalists are striking out of fear of the machine... at the same time, real influencers are being replaced by fake ones.

Both are in the same battle, but one does not tire or get sick, has no excuses, and does not require any kind of insurance, all at the lowest possible cost.



• Numbers before philosophy!

· In 2025 alone, more than 17,000 jobs were lost in media and entertainment. In the first three months of 2026, more than 500 journalistic jobs disappeared.

· The Washington Post suggests laying off a third of its journalists. CNN, The Wall Street Journal, Politico, CNBC, all are on the list.

But the real shock is not in the numbers. The shock is in the hidden reason.

For example: The "AI Overviews" feature in Google now answers users' questions directly, without redirecting them to news sites. Traffic is collapsing. The economic model of media is fundamentally cracking.

The problem is not just that the machine writes instead of the journalist, and learns from every book and journalist in the world in the past, present, and future; the problem is also that the reader no longer needs to go to the newspaper or any media outlet, no matter what!



• The virtual influencer: A fierce competitor!

· The global market for virtual influencers reached $8.3 billion in 2025, and is expected to jump to $154 billion by 2032, with 70% of brands believing that the virtual influencer yields a higher return than a human.

But 57% of consumers believe that the digital twin undermines trust in content.

Here lies the true philosophical paradox:

The audience knows that the virtual influencer is fake, yet they follow them... not because they trust them, but because they no longer expect authenticity from anyone.

“I know she’s not real, but her fashion advice is better than most humans because it’s based on real-time data,” this is what a participant in the 2026 survey said.

When a person prefers the algorithm over a human, not because it is more truthful, but because it is more efficient, this is where the true civilizational crisis begins.

Are we not dealing with algorithms daily more than we are with humans?



• The human voice is fading!

The printing press did not invent the writer. The microphone did not invent the speaker. And the camera did not invent the photographer.

Every tool came to amplify a voice that already existed, not to invent it.

Artificial intelligence today comes contrary to all logic. It invents writers, influencers, and authors, writes the script, prepares the news, and translates into all the languages of the world!

It also does something that no tool has done before: it convinces the audience that they do not need the human voice at all, and “may” become a substitute that does not yawn or sleep!

And this is the real danger. It is not that the machine writes and develops its skills every moment, but that the reader no longer differentiates or cares!

It is true that we may think that campaigns that present a real human voice consistently outperform fully automated strategies, especially in areas that rely on trust, but this superiority is temporary, as the machine is coming at an accelerating and astonishing pace!

The journalist/influencer may temporarily ignore the fear of the machine that writes, but they must at least fear the audience that no longer differentiates.



ناصر الصرامي

• Who will disappear, and who will remain?

Those who provide value that the machine can imitate will disappear. The routine editor. The mechanical producer. And the influencer who has nothing but a pretty face or a standard voice.

In the end, only those who possess what the machine cannot invent will remain:

The institutional memory built on years of human experience. And the ability to build trust, not in a day, but over time. But even time and the speed of what it brings lead to doubt about survival except for the operator of the machine!

Goodbye,,

* A Saudi journalist — writing in a space where technology meets humanity