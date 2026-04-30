⁃ صحفيون ومؤثرون في مواجهة شرسة !

⁃ النموذج الاقتصادي للإعلام يتصدّع من الأساس.

⁃ مؤثرة رقمية تحقق أرباحاً قياسية، والعلامات التجارية تؤمن بالافتراضي أكثر من الإنسان.

رافقتُ كل موجة رقمية من الداخل، ولم أكن مراقباً وحسب، بل في عمق التفاصيل.

ومن تفاصيل المنتديات الأولى حين كانت الإنترنت فوضى خلّاقة، إلى تأسيس مواقع تفاعلية حين كان «التفاعلي» أقرب إلى المحظورات. إلى ورش السوشيال ميديا حين كان تويتر سؤالاً لا إجابة، إلى مؤتمرات الإعلام الرقمي حين كان الجميع يتساءل: هل ستموت الصحيفة؟

صحيح أن الصحافة لم تمت، لكنها تغيّرت كلياً.
نماذج الذكاء تأتي بعكس كل السابق تخترع كتابا ومؤثرين ومؤلفين وتسرق صوت الإنسان !

والذكاء الاصطناعي يأتي الآن كأنه آخر هذه السلسلة التي تكبّل وتعصر آخر الأنفاس لكل الإعلام التقليدي ومؤسساته، فالذكاء الذي صنعه الإنسان ينافس على الصوت نفسه.. لا على الأداة.

⁃في الثامن من أبريل ٢٠٢٦، شيء لم يحدث من قبل: خرج ١٥٠ صحفياً من مقر ProPublica في نيويورك إلى الشارع. طالبوا بشيء لم يطالب به صحفيون أمريكيون من قبل: حماية وظائفهم من الذكاء الاصطناعي.

الشهر الحالي شهد أول إضراب صحفي -بعد مظاهرات سابقة- في التاريخ الأمريكي بسبب الآلة.

⁃على الجانب الآخر من عالم المحتوى، المؤثرة الرقمية Lil Miquela، التي ليست إنساناً على الإطلاق — تحقق أرباحاً تتجاوز ١٠ ملايين دولار سنوياً. تتعاقد مع برادا وBMW. و٤٧٪ من جيل Z لا يهتم إذا كان المؤثر حقيقياً أم افتراضياً.

ومقابل هذا صحفيون يضربون خوفاً من الآلة.. يحدث في الوقت نفسه، أن مؤثرين حقيقيين يُستبدلون بآخرين وهميين.

كلاهما في المعركة نفسها، لكن أحدهما لا يمل ولا يمرض وليس لديه أعذار ولا يتطلب تأميناً من أي نوع، وبأقل تكلفة ممكنة.
نماذج الذكاء تأتي بعكس كل السابق تخترع كتابا ومؤثرين ومؤلفين وتسرق صوت الإنسان !

•الأرقام قبل الفلسفة!

· في ٢٠٢٥ وحده، خُسر أكثر من ١٧,٠٠٠ وظيفة في الإعلام والترفيه. وفي الأشهر الثلاثة الأولى من ٢٠٢٦، اختفت أكثر من ٥٠٠ وظيفة صحفية.

· واشنطن بوست تقترح تسريح ثلث صحفييها. CNN، وول ستريت جورنال، Politico، CNBC، كلها في القائمة.

لكن الصدمة الحقيقية ليست في الأرقام. الصدمة في السبب الخفي.

مثلاً: خاصية «AI Overviews» في قوقل باتت تُجيب على أسئلة المستخدمين مباشرة، دون أن تُحوّلهم لمواقع الأخبار. حركة الزيارات تنهار. والنموذج الاقتصادي للإعلام يتصدّع من الأساس.

المشكلة ليست فقط أن الآلة تكتب بدلاً من الصحفي، وتتعلم من كل كتاب وصحفي العالم في الماضي والحاضر والمستقبل، المشكلة أيضا أن القارئ لم يعد يحتاج أن يذهب إلى الصحيفة أو إلى أي وسيلة إعلامية مهما كانت!
نماذج الذكاء تأتي بعكس كل السابق تخترع كتابا ومؤثرين ومؤلفين وتسرق صوت الإنسان !

•المؤثر الافتراضي: منافس شرس!

·- السوق العالمي للمؤثرين الافتراضيين بلغ ٨.٣ مليار دولار في ٢٠٢٥، ومتوقع أن يقفز إلى ١٥٤ ملياراً بحلول ٢٠٣٢، و٧٠٪ من العلامات التجارية تؤمن أن المؤثر الافتراضي يحقق عائداً أعلى من الإنسان.

لكن ٥٧٪ من المستهلكين يرون أن التوأم الرقمي يُضعف الثقة في المحتوى.

هنا المفارقة الفلسفية الحقيقية:

الجمهور يعرف أن المؤثر الافتراضي مزيّف، ومع ذلك يتابعه.. ليس لأنه يثق به، بل لأنه لم يعد يتوقع الأصالة من أحد.

«أعرف أنها ليست حقيقية، لكن نصائحها في الموضة أفضل من معظم البشر لأنها مبنية على بيانات فورية»، هذا نص ما قاله مشارك في استطلاع ٢٠٢٦.

حين يُفضّل الإنسان الخوارزمية على الإنسان، ليس لأنها أصدق، بل لأنها أكثر كفاءة، هنا تبدأ الأزمة الحضارية الحقيقية.

ألسنا نتعامل يومياً مع الخوارزميات اليوم أكثر من التعاطي مع البشر؟
نماذج الذكاء تأتي بعكس كل السابق تخترع كتابا ومؤثرين ومؤلفين وتسرق صوت الإنسان !

•الصوت الإنساني يخفت!

المطبعة لم تخترع الكاتب. الميكروفون لم يخترع الخطيب. والكاميرا لم تخترع المصوّر.

كل أداة جاءت لتُضخّم صوتاً كان موجوداً، لا لتخترعه.

الذكاء الاصطناعي يأتي اليوم بعكس المنطق كله. يخترع كتابا ومؤثرين ومؤلفين، يكتب السيناريو القصة ويعد الخبر ويترجم لكل لغات الدنيا !.

وهو أيضا أنه يفعل شيئاً لم تفعله أي أداة من قبل: يُقنع الجمهور بأنه لا يحتاج الصوت الإنساني أصلاً، و«قد» يصبح بديلاً لا يتثاءب ولا ينام!

وهذا هو الخطر الحقيقي. ليس أن الآلة تكتب وتطوّر مهارتها كل لحظة، بل إن القارئ لم يعد يُفرّق ولا يهتم!

صحيح أننا قد نعتقد أن الحملات التي تُقدّم صوتاً إنسانياً حقيقياً تتفوق باستمرار على الإستراتيجيات الآلية الكاملة، خاصة في المجالات التي تعتمد على الثقة، لكنه تفوق مؤقت، فالآلة قادمة بشكل متسارع ومذهل!

الصحفي / المؤثر قد يتجاهل مؤقتاً الخوف من الآلة التي تكتب، لكنه عليه على الأقل أن يخاف من الجمهور الذي لم يعد يُفرّق.
ناصر الصرامي

ناصر الصرامي

•من سيختفي، ومن يبقى؟

سيختفي من يُقدّم قيمة يمكن للآلة تقليدها. المحرر الروتيني. المُعدّ الميكانيكي. والمؤثر الذي لا يملك سوى الوجه الجميل أو الصوت القياسي.

لن يبقى في النهاية إلا من يملك ما لا تستطيع الآلة اختراعه:

الذاكرة المؤسسية المبنية على سنوات من التجربة الإنسانية. والقدرة على بناء الثقة، لا في يوم، بل عبر الزمن. لكن حتى الزمن وسرعة وما يجلبه تقود للشك أيضاً في البقاء إلا لمُشغِّل الآلة!

إلى اللقاء،،

* صحفي سعودي — يكتب في مساحة تلتقي فيها التقنية بالإنسان