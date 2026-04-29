في خضم تصاعد التوترات الإقليمية وتداعيات الحرب، كشفت رئيسة المفوضية الأوروبية أورسولا فون دير لاين عن كلفة اقتصادية باهظة تتكبدها أوروبا، مؤكدة أن الخسائر اليومية بلغت نحو 500 مليون يورو منذ اندلاع الحرب، في مؤشر يعكس حجم التأثير المباشر للأزمة على الاقتصاد الأوروبي.

خسائر متصاعدة تضغط على الاقتصاد الأوروبي

وأوضحت رئيسة المفوضية الأوروبية أن استمرار الحرب يفرض أعباءً مالية متزايدة، مع تسجيل نزيف يومي في الموارد يهدد استقرار الأسواق ويزيد من الضغوط على الحكومات الأوروبية، في ظل اضطراب سلاسل الإمداد وارتفاع تكاليف الطاقة.

اتفاق مشروط مع إيران

وشددت أورسولا فون دير لاين على أن أي اتفاق محتمل مع إيران لن يكون جزئياً أو محدوداً، بل يجب أن يعالج بشكل شامل:البرنامج النووي، وبرنامج الصواريخ الباليستية.

في تأكيد على أن أوروبا تسعى إلى تسوية طويلة الأمد تمنع تكرار الأزمات وتحد من التهديدات الأمنية.

الحرب تمس الأمن والحياة اليومية

وفي لهجة تحذيرية، أكدت رئيسة المفوضية أن الحرب الدائرة مع إيران تؤثر بشكل مباشر على أمن الأوروبيين وحياتهم اليومية، مشيرة إلى أن تداعياتها لم تعد محصورة في الإطار السياسي أو العسكري، بل امتدت إلى الاقتصاد والمعيشة.

تحركات لاحتواء الأزمة

بالتوازي مع ذلك، تتواصل الجهود الدولية لخفض التصعيد، حيث أشار مسؤولون إلى محاولات تضييق الفجوات بين الأطراف، وسط استمرار الوساطات، في وقت لم تتوقف فيه المساعي الدبلوماسية رغم تعقيد المشهد.

مخاوف من اتساع التداعيات

تأتي هذه التصريحات في سياق قلق أوروبي متزايد من اتساع رقعة الأزمة، وما قد تخلّفه من آثار على استقرار المنطقة والعالم، خصوصاً في ظل ارتباطها بأسواق الطاقة والممرات الحيوية.

حل جذري

أوروبا تدفع فاتورة الحرب يومياً، وتربط أي انفراج مع إيران بحل جذري للملفين النووي والصاروخي، في وقت تتزايد فيه المخاوف من أن تتحول الأزمة إلى تهديد ممتد للأمن والاقتصاد العالمي.