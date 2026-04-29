في خضم تصاعد التوترات الإقليمية وتداعيات الحرب، كشفت رئيسة المفوضية الأوروبية أورسولا فون دير لاين عن كلفة اقتصادية باهظة تتكبدها أوروبا، مؤكدة أن الخسائر اليومية بلغت نحو 500 مليون يورو منذ اندلاع الحرب، في مؤشر يعكس حجم التأثير المباشر للأزمة على الاقتصاد الأوروبي.
خسائر متصاعدة تضغط على الاقتصاد الأوروبي
وأوضحت رئيسة المفوضية الأوروبية أن استمرار الحرب يفرض أعباءً مالية متزايدة، مع تسجيل نزيف يومي في الموارد يهدد استقرار الأسواق ويزيد من الضغوط على الحكومات الأوروبية، في ظل اضطراب سلاسل الإمداد وارتفاع تكاليف الطاقة.
اتفاق مشروط مع إيران
وشددت أورسولا فون دير لاين على أن أي اتفاق محتمل مع إيران لن يكون جزئياً أو محدوداً، بل يجب أن يعالج بشكل شامل:البرنامج النووي، وبرنامج الصواريخ الباليستية.
في تأكيد على أن أوروبا تسعى إلى تسوية طويلة الأمد تمنع تكرار الأزمات وتحد من التهديدات الأمنية.
الحرب تمس الأمن والحياة اليومية
وفي لهجة تحذيرية، أكدت رئيسة المفوضية أن الحرب الدائرة مع إيران تؤثر بشكل مباشر على أمن الأوروبيين وحياتهم اليومية، مشيرة إلى أن تداعياتها لم تعد محصورة في الإطار السياسي أو العسكري، بل امتدت إلى الاقتصاد والمعيشة.
تحركات لاحتواء الأزمة
بالتوازي مع ذلك، تتواصل الجهود الدولية لخفض التصعيد، حيث أشار مسؤولون إلى محاولات تضييق الفجوات بين الأطراف، وسط استمرار الوساطات، في وقت لم تتوقف فيه المساعي الدبلوماسية رغم تعقيد المشهد.
مخاوف من اتساع التداعيات
تأتي هذه التصريحات في سياق قلق أوروبي متزايد من اتساع رقعة الأزمة، وما قد تخلّفه من آثار على استقرار المنطقة والعالم، خصوصاً في ظل ارتباطها بأسواق الطاقة والممرات الحيوية.
حل جذري
أوروبا تدفع فاتورة الحرب يومياً، وتربط أي انفراج مع إيران بحل جذري للملفين النووي والصاروخي، في وقت تتزايد فيه المخاوف من أن تتحول الأزمة إلى تهديد ممتد للأمن والاقتصاد العالمي.
Amid rising regional tensions and the repercussions of war, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen revealed the heavy economic cost that Europe is bearing, confirming that daily losses have reached around 500 million euros since the outbreak of the war, indicating the scale of the direct impact of the crisis on the European economy.
Escalating losses pressuring the European economy
The European Commission President explained that the continuation of the war imposes increasing financial burdens, with a daily drain on resources that threatens market stability and increases pressures on European governments, amid supply chain disruptions and rising energy costs.
Conditional agreement with Iran
Ursula von der Leyen emphasized that any potential agreement with Iran would not be partial or limited, but must comprehensively address: the nuclear program and the ballistic missile program.
This confirms that Europe is seeking a long-term settlement that prevents the recurrence of crises and limits security threats.
The war affects security and daily life
In a warning tone, the Commission President affirmed that the ongoing war with Iran directly impacts the security of Europeans and their daily lives, noting that its repercussions are no longer confined to the political or military sphere, but have extended to the economy and livelihoods.
Efforts to contain the crisis
In parallel, international efforts to de-escalate continue, with officials pointing to attempts to narrow the gaps between the parties, amid ongoing mediations, at a time when diplomatic efforts have not ceased despite the complexity of the situation.
Concerns over the widening repercussions
These statements come in the context of increasing European concern about the widening scope of the crisis and its potential effects on the stability of the region and the world, especially given its connection to energy markets and vital corridors.
Radical solution
Europe is paying the price of war daily, linking any breakthrough with Iran to a radical solution to the nuclear and missile files, at a time when fears are growing that the crisis could turn into a prolonged threat to global security and the economy.