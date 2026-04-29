Amid rising regional tensions and the repercussions of war, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen revealed the heavy economic cost that Europe is bearing, confirming that daily losses have reached around 500 million euros since the outbreak of the war, indicating the scale of the direct impact of the crisis on the European economy.

Escalating losses pressuring the European economy

The European Commission President explained that the continuation of the war imposes increasing financial burdens, with a daily drain on resources that threatens market stability and increases pressures on European governments, amid supply chain disruptions and rising energy costs.

Conditional agreement with Iran

Ursula von der Leyen emphasized that any potential agreement with Iran would not be partial or limited, but must comprehensively address: the nuclear program and the ballistic missile program.

This confirms that Europe is seeking a long-term settlement that prevents the recurrence of crises and limits security threats.

The war affects security and daily life

In a warning tone, the Commission President affirmed that the ongoing war with Iran directly impacts the security of Europeans and their daily lives, noting that its repercussions are no longer confined to the political or military sphere, but have extended to the economy and livelihoods.

Efforts to contain the crisis

In parallel, international efforts to de-escalate continue, with officials pointing to attempts to narrow the gaps between the parties, amid ongoing mediations, at a time when diplomatic efforts have not ceased despite the complexity of the situation.

Concerns over the widening repercussions

These statements come in the context of increasing European concern about the widening scope of the crisis and its potential effects on the stability of the region and the world, especially given its connection to energy markets and vital corridors.

Radical solution

Europe is paying the price of war daily, linking any breakthrough with Iran to a radical solution to the nuclear and missile files, at a time when fears are growing that the crisis could turn into a prolonged threat to global security and the economy.