بينما كان العالم يظن أن السرطان مرض «كبار السن» أو «المدخنين»، كشفت دراسة بريطانية حديثة (أبريل 2026) حقيقة صادمة مفادها بأن نمط الحياة الحديث، بما فيه من أدوات مطبخ وملابس، قد يكون المتهم الأول في إصابة جيل الشباب.

المفاجأة التي فجرتها الأبحاث هي أن الأمر يتجاوز الغذاء الملوث. فقد حذر العلماء من «المواد الكيميائية الدائمة» (PFAS) الموجودة في:

  • أدوات الطبخ غير اللاصقة (المقالي): التي تفرز جزيئات دقيقة تتراكم في الجسم.
  • الملابس المقاومة للبقع والماء: التي تمتصها البشرة بمرور الوقت.

فهذه المواد لا تتحلل، بل تظل «دائمة» في مجرى الدم، مما يرفع احتمالات الإصابة بالسرطان بنسبة مقلقة لدى الفئات العمرية بين 20 و49 عاماً.

الأمعاء في خطر.. دور المضادات الحيوية

أشارت الدراسة المنشورة في BMJ Oncology إلى أن الاستخدام المفرط للمضادات الحيوية في الصغر قد يكون قد دمر «الدرع الواقي» في أمعائنا. وهذا الخلل في التوازن البكتيري يفتح الباب لـ 11 نوعاً من السرطان، أبرزها الأمعاء والثدي والغدة الدرقية، والتي سجلت ارتفاعاً بنسبة 15% خلال العقد الأخير.

وأكد البروفيسور مارك غونتر من Imperial College London أن السمنة عامل رئيسي، لكنها لا تفسر كل الحالات. فهناك «قطعة مفقودة» في اللغز ترتبط بالأطعمة فائقة المعالجة (Ultra-Processed Foods) التي نأكلها يومياً، والتي تغير من كيمياء أجسامنا قبل أن نصل لسن الثلاثين.

ومع تراجع معدلات التدخين بين الشباب، إلا أن الإصابات في ارتفاع. وهو ما يجعل الرسالة واضحة، تقول بجلاء إن العدو القادم ليس سيجارة، بل هو نمط الحياة الاستهلاكي. والحل يبدأ من تقليل الاعتماد على المواد الصناعية، والعودة إلى الطهي بأدوات طبيعية (كالحديد أو السيراميك)، والابتعاد عن الوجبات الجاهزة.