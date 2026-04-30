بينما كان العالم يظن أن السرطان مرض «كبار السن» أو «المدخنين»، كشفت دراسة بريطانية حديثة (أبريل 2026) حقيقة صادمة مفادها بأن نمط الحياة الحديث، بما فيه من أدوات مطبخ وملابس، قد يكون المتهم الأول في إصابة جيل الشباب.
المفاجأة التي فجرتها الأبحاث هي أن الأمر يتجاوز الغذاء الملوث. فقد حذر العلماء من «المواد الكيميائية الدائمة» (PFAS) الموجودة في:
- أدوات الطبخ غير اللاصقة (المقالي): التي تفرز جزيئات دقيقة تتراكم في الجسم.
- الملابس المقاومة للبقع والماء: التي تمتصها البشرة بمرور الوقت.
فهذه المواد لا تتحلل، بل تظل «دائمة» في مجرى الدم، مما يرفع احتمالات الإصابة بالسرطان بنسبة مقلقة لدى الفئات العمرية بين 20 و49 عاماً.
الأمعاء في خطر.. دور المضادات الحيوية
أشارت الدراسة المنشورة في BMJ Oncology إلى أن الاستخدام المفرط للمضادات الحيوية في الصغر قد يكون قد دمر «الدرع الواقي» في أمعائنا. وهذا الخلل في التوازن البكتيري يفتح الباب لـ 11 نوعاً من السرطان، أبرزها الأمعاء والثدي والغدة الدرقية، والتي سجلت ارتفاعاً بنسبة 15% خلال العقد الأخير.
وأكد البروفيسور مارك غونتر من Imperial College London أن السمنة عامل رئيسي، لكنها لا تفسر كل الحالات. فهناك «قطعة مفقودة» في اللغز ترتبط بالأطعمة فائقة المعالجة (Ultra-Processed Foods) التي نأكلها يومياً، والتي تغير من كيمياء أجسامنا قبل أن نصل لسن الثلاثين.
ومع تراجع معدلات التدخين بين الشباب، إلا أن الإصابات في ارتفاع. وهو ما يجعل الرسالة واضحة، تقول بجلاء إن العدو القادم ليس سيجارة، بل هو نمط الحياة الاستهلاكي. والحل يبدأ من تقليل الاعتماد على المواد الصناعية، والعودة إلى الطهي بأدوات طبيعية (كالحديد أو السيراميك)، والابتعاد عن الوجبات الجاهزة.
While the world thought that cancer was a disease of "the elderly" or "smokers," a recent British study (April 2026) revealed a shocking truth that modern lifestyle, including kitchen tools and clothing, may be the primary culprit in affecting the younger generation.
The surprising revelation from the research is that it goes beyond contaminated food. Scientists have warned about "permanent chemicals" (PFAS) found in:
- Non-stick cooking utensils (pans): which release tiny particles that accumulate in the body.
- Stain- and water-resistant clothing: which is absorbed by the skin over time.
These substances do not break down; they remain "permanent" in the bloodstream, increasing the likelihood of cancer by a concerning percentage among age groups between 20 and 49 years.
Intestines at Risk.. The Role of Antibiotics
The study published in BMJ Oncology indicated that excessive use of antibiotics in childhood may have destroyed the "protective shield" in our intestines. This imbalance in bacterial flora opens the door to 11 types of cancer, the most notable being colorectal, breast, and thyroid cancers, which have seen a 15% increase over the last decade.
Professor Mark Gunter from Imperial College London confirmed that obesity is a major factor, but it does not explain all cases. There is a "missing piece" in the puzzle related to the ultra-processed foods we consume daily, which alter our body's chemistry before we reach the age of thirty.
Despite the decline in smoking rates among youth, cases are on the rise. This makes the message clear, stating unequivocally that the next enemy is not a cigarette, but rather the consumer lifestyle. The solution begins with reducing reliance on industrial materials, returning to cooking with natural utensils (such as iron or ceramic), and avoiding ready-made meals.