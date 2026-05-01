In the corridors of intensive care, where life is sometimes reduced to the sounds of loud machines and the weary beats of a heart, scenes unfold that compel us, as doctors, to reflect on the value of what we do, not only from a medical standpoint but also from a human and ethical perspective. Perhaps the most pressing of these scenes on our conscience are those related to cardiopulmonary resuscitation.



Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is defined as a set of emergency procedures performed when the heart or breathing stops, including chest compressions, artificial respiration, electrical shocks, and the administration of resuscitation drugs. These procedures are not without severity and harshness in dealing with the body of the dying in general. The roots of this process date back to the 1950s, when Dr. Peter Safar and Dr. James Elam developed the mouth-to-mouth breathing technique, followed by Dr. Kouwenhoven in 1960, who demonstrated the effectiveness of external chest compressions. Since then, resuscitation has become a global practice that has saved millions of lives.



However, what is designed to save a young person who suddenly collapses from a heart attack may not carry the same meaning when performed on a frail elderly person or a dying patient battling a terminal illness. Global studies reveal that the success rate of resuscitation among the elderly and patients with advanced cancer is very low, and survivors often leave with broken ribs or brain damage, suffering beyond their ailments without any significant improvement in their quality of life. Often, we do not prolong life; rather, we prolong suffering until death.



When I was an intern, a nurse urgently called me to examine a patient who was taking his last breaths. I entered the room and bowed at the bedside, only to be shocked by a memory I will never forget: the patient was my friend from school days! Cancer had ravaged his body to the point that it changed his features, and I did not recognize him until I closely examined his pale face. The decision of "do not resuscitate" had been made by a committee of the treatment team, but no one had informed him or his family. The decision was correct in essence, but the mechanism of its application was not. The family stood there wondering: why aren’t you doing anything? The blame fell solely on me, while the decision was collective and timid. I left that room carrying questions that never left me: why was the patient himself not discussed? Did he not have the right to know his fate? To say goodbye to his loved ones? To make a will? To choose how to spend his last hours? Why do we deprive the patient of the most important decision in his life, under the pretext of "compassion" or "fear of shock"?



I urgently propose forming a national dialogue about Goals of Care Discussion, for what we need today in our healthcare system is not more machines, but more avenues for dialogue. I believe this comprehensive dialogue should include the following:



- Training doctors in difficult communication skills and discussing end-of-life issues.



- Mandatory documentation of care goals, taking into account the patient’s opinion and aspirations when diagnosing any chronic or life-threatening illness, to be reviewed periodically.



- A national document for advance directives that is legally and religiously recognized, preserving the patient’s right to determine their medical fate.



- Involving scholars in formulating these frameworks, as Islamic jurisprudence has established the principle of non-harm and the principle of respecting the will of the obligated.



- Community awareness campaigns that normalize discussions about a dignified death, as a natural extension of discussions about a dignified life.



This proposal aligns perfectly with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 in building a healthcare system centered on the individual, not on the procedure.



Dear patient, your health primarily concerns you, and your body is a trust in your hands before it is in the hands of the doctor. Do not be afraid to ask your doctor about your diagnosis and its implications. Inquire about your options, about success rates, and about the expected quality of life, not just its duration. Express your wishes to your family, and document them if possible. Say what "dignified living" means to you and what you will not accept. Your silence may burden your loved ones with decisions they cannot make after you lose the ability, and may place them in a position of blame they do not deserve. However, your candid conversation with them is a relief for the mind and a reassurance you give to yourself and to them.



Death is an inevitable fate for the son of Adam, but the way we meet it can be a conscious choice rather than a painful surprise imposed in a moment of incapacity.