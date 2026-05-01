تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
في ردهات العناية المركزة، حيث تُختزل الحياة أحياناً في أجراس جهاز صاخبة ودقات قلب متعبة، تتكرر مشاهد تدفعنا نحن الأطباء إلى التأمل في جدوى ما نفعله، لا من الناحية الطبية فحسب، بل من الناحية الإنسانية والأخلاقية. ولعل أكثر هذه المشاهد إلحاحاً على الضمير تلك المتعلقة بالإنعاش القلبي الرئوي.
يعرف الإنعاش القلبي الرئوي (CPR) بأنه مجموعة من الإجراءات الطارئة التي تُجرى حين يتوقف القلب أو التنفس، وتشمل الضغط على الصدر، والتنفس الاصطناعي، والصدمات الكهربائية، وحقن أدوية الإنعاش. لا تخلو هذه الإجراءات من شدة وقساوة في التعامل مع جسد المحتضر بشكل عام. تعود جذور هذه العملية إلى خمسينات القرن الماضي، حين طوّر الدكتور بيتر سفار والدكتور جيمس إلام تقنية التنفس فماً لفم، ثم أعقب الدكتور كواينهوفن عام 1960 ليُثبت فاعلية الضغط الخارجي على الصدر. ومنذ ذلك الحين، أصبح الإنعاش ممارسة عالمية أنقذت ملايين الأرواح.
لكن ما صُمّم لإنقاذ شاب سقط فجأة بسكتة قلبية قد لا يحمل المعنى ذاته حين يُقام على شيخ مسن هزيل، أو مُحتضرٍ يصارع مرضاً عضالاً في نهايته. الدراسات العالمية تكشف أن نسبة نجاح الإنعاش لدى كبار السن ومرضى السرطان المتقدم ضئيلة جداً، وأن الناجين منهم غالباً ما يخرجون بكسور في الأضلاع أو تلف دماغي، ومعاناة فوق عللهم دون تحسّن ملموس في نوعية الحياة. إننا في كثير من الأحيان لا نُطيل الحياة، بل نُطيل المعاناة حتى الموت.
حين كنتُ طبيباً في سنة الامتياز، استدعتني ممرضة على عَجَل لمعاينة مريض يلفظ أنفاسه الأخيرة. دخلتُ الغرفة، وأطرقت عند السرير، لأُفاجأ بصدمة لا أنساها: كان المريض صديقي منذ أيام المدرسة! لقد نخر السرطان جسده حتى غيّر ملامحه، فلم أعرفه حتى دقّقتُ في وجهه الشاحب. كان قرار «عدم الإنعاش» قد اتُّخذ من قبل لجنة من الفريق المعالج، لكن أحداً لم يُخبره، ولم يُخبر أهله. كان القرار في مضمونه صحيحاً لكن آلية تطبيقه لم تكن كذلك. وقف الأهل في تلك اللحظة يتساءلون: لماذا لا تفعلون شيئاً؟ وقعَ اللوم عليَّ وحدي، فيما كان القرار إجماعياً وخجولاً. خرجتُ من تلك الغرفة أحمل أسئلة لم تفارقني: لماذا لم يُناقَش المريض نفسه؟ ألم يكن من حقه أن يعرف مآله؟ أن يودّع أحبّته؟ أن يُوصي؟ أن يختار كيف يُمضي ساعاته الأخيرة؟ لماذا نحرم المريض من أهم قرار في حياته، بحجة «الشفقة» أو «الخوف من الصدمة»؟
أقترح بإلحاح تشكيل حوار وطني حول أهداف الرعاية (Goals of Care Discussion)، فإن ما نحتاجه اليوم في منظومتنا الصحية ليس مزيداً من الأجهزة، بل مزيد من أبواب الحوار. أرى أن يتضمن هذا الحوار الشامل ما يلي:
- تدريب الأطباء على مهارات التواصل الصعب ومناقشة نهاية الحياة.
- توثيق إلزامي لأهداف الرعاية مع الأخذ برأي المريض وتطلعاته عند تشخيص أي مرض مزمن أو مهدد للحياة، يُراجَع دورياً.
- وثيقة وطنية للتوجيهات المسبقة (Advance Directives) معتمدة شرعاً ونظاماً، تحفظ حق المريض في تقرير مصيره الطبي.
- إشراك علماء الشريعة في صياغة هذه الأُطر، إذ إن الفقه الإسلامي أصّل لمبدأ عدم الإضرار، ولمبدأ احترام إرادة المكلّف.
- حملات توعية مجتمعية تُطبّع الحديث عن الموت الكريم، بوصفه امتداداً طبيعياً للحديث عن الحياة الكريمة.
هذا المقترح ينسجم تماماً مع رؤية المملكة 2030 في بناء منظومة صحية ترتكز على الإنسان، لا على الإجراء.
أيها المريض العزيز، صحتك تخصك أنت بالأساس، وجسدك أمانة بين يديك قبل أن تكون بين يدي الطبيب. لا تخشَ أن تسأل طبيبك عن تشخيصك ومآلاته. تساءل عن الخيارات، وعن نسب النجاح، وعن جودة الحياة المتوقعة وليس عن مدّتها فحسب. أفصح عن رغبتك لأهلك، ودوّنها إن أمكن. قُل ما الذي يعنيه لك «العيش الكريم»، وما الذي لا تقبله. إن صمتك قد يُحمِّل أحبّتك قرارات يعجزون عن اتخاذها بعد فقدانك للمقدرة، وقد يضعهم في مواجهة لوم لا يستحقونه. أما حديثك الصريح معهم فهو راحة للبال، وطمأنينة تمنحها لنفسك ولهم.
الموت قدر محتوم على ابن آدم، لكن الطريقة التي نُلاقيه بها يمكن أن تكون اختياراً واعياً بدلاً عن مفاجأة مؤلمة تُفرض في لحظة عجز.
In the corridors of intensive care, where life is sometimes reduced to the sounds of loud machines and the weary beats of a heart, scenes unfold that compel us, as doctors, to reflect on the value of what we do, not only from a medical standpoint but also from a human and ethical perspective. Perhaps the most pressing of these scenes on our conscience are those related to cardiopulmonary resuscitation.
Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is defined as a set of emergency procedures performed when the heart or breathing stops, including chest compressions, artificial respiration, electrical shocks, and the administration of resuscitation drugs. These procedures are not without severity and harshness in dealing with the body of the dying in general. The roots of this process date back to the 1950s, when Dr. Peter Safar and Dr. James Elam developed the mouth-to-mouth breathing technique, followed by Dr. Kouwenhoven in 1960, who demonstrated the effectiveness of external chest compressions. Since then, resuscitation has become a global practice that has saved millions of lives.
However, what is designed to save a young person who suddenly collapses from a heart attack may not carry the same meaning when performed on a frail elderly person or a dying patient battling a terminal illness. Global studies reveal that the success rate of resuscitation among the elderly and patients with advanced cancer is very low, and survivors often leave with broken ribs or brain damage, suffering beyond their ailments without any significant improvement in their quality of life. Often, we do not prolong life; rather, we prolong suffering until death.
When I was an intern, a nurse urgently called me to examine a patient who was taking his last breaths. I entered the room and bowed at the bedside, only to be shocked by a memory I will never forget: the patient was my friend from school days! Cancer had ravaged his body to the point that it changed his features, and I did not recognize him until I closely examined his pale face. The decision of "do not resuscitate" had been made by a committee of the treatment team, but no one had informed him or his family. The decision was correct in essence, but the mechanism of its application was not. The family stood there wondering: why aren’t you doing anything? The blame fell solely on me, while the decision was collective and timid. I left that room carrying questions that never left me: why was the patient himself not discussed? Did he not have the right to know his fate? To say goodbye to his loved ones? To make a will? To choose how to spend his last hours? Why do we deprive the patient of the most important decision in his life, under the pretext of "compassion" or "fear of shock"?
I urgently propose forming a national dialogue about Goals of Care Discussion, for what we need today in our healthcare system is not more machines, but more avenues for dialogue. I believe this comprehensive dialogue should include the following:
- Training doctors in difficult communication skills and discussing end-of-life issues.
- Mandatory documentation of care goals, taking into account the patient’s opinion and aspirations when diagnosing any chronic or life-threatening illness, to be reviewed periodically.
- A national document for advance directives that is legally and religiously recognized, preserving the patient’s right to determine their medical fate.
- Involving scholars in formulating these frameworks, as Islamic jurisprudence has established the principle of non-harm and the principle of respecting the will of the obligated.
- Community awareness campaigns that normalize discussions about a dignified death, as a natural extension of discussions about a dignified life.
This proposal aligns perfectly with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 in building a healthcare system centered on the individual, not on the procedure.
Dear patient, your health primarily concerns you, and your body is a trust in your hands before it is in the hands of the doctor. Do not be afraid to ask your doctor about your diagnosis and its implications. Inquire about your options, about success rates, and about the expected quality of life, not just its duration. Express your wishes to your family, and document them if possible. Say what "dignified living" means to you and what you will not accept. Your silence may burden your loved ones with decisions they cannot make after you lose the ability, and may place them in a position of blame they do not deserve. However, your candid conversation with them is a relief for the mind and a reassurance you give to yourself and to them.
Death is an inevitable fate for the son of Adam, but the way we meet it can be a conscious choice rather than a painful surprise imposed in a moment of incapacity.