في ردهات العناية المركزة، حيث تُختزل الحياة أحياناً في أجراس جهاز صاخبة ودقات قلب متعبة، تتكرر مشاهد تدفعنا نحن الأطباء إلى التأمل في جدوى ما نفعله، لا من الناحية الطبية فحسب، بل من الناحية الإنسانية والأخلاقية. ولعل أكثر هذه المشاهد إلحاحاً على الضمير تلك المتعلقة بالإنعاش القلبي الرئوي.


يعرف الإنعاش القلبي الرئوي (CPR) بأنه مجموعة من الإجراءات الطارئة التي تُجرى حين يتوقف القلب أو التنفس، وتشمل الضغط على الصدر، والتنفس الاصطناعي، والصدمات الكهربائية، وحقن أدوية الإنعاش. لا تخلو هذه الإجراءات من شدة وقساوة في التعامل مع جسد المحتضر بشكل عام. تعود جذور هذه العملية إلى خمسينات القرن الماضي، حين طوّر الدكتور بيتر سفار والدكتور جيمس إلام تقنية التنفس فماً لفم، ثم أعقب الدكتور كواينهوفن عام 1960 ليُثبت فاعلية الضغط الخارجي على الصدر. ومنذ ذلك الحين، أصبح الإنعاش ممارسة عالمية أنقذت ملايين الأرواح.


لكن ما صُمّم لإنقاذ شاب سقط فجأة بسكتة قلبية قد لا يحمل المعنى ذاته حين يُقام على شيخ مسن هزيل، أو مُحتضرٍ يصارع مرضاً عضالاً في نهايته. الدراسات العالمية تكشف أن نسبة نجاح الإنعاش لدى كبار السن ومرضى السرطان المتقدم ضئيلة جداً، وأن الناجين منهم غالباً ما يخرجون بكسور في الأضلاع أو تلف دماغي، ومعاناة فوق عللهم دون تحسّن ملموس في نوعية الحياة. إننا في كثير من الأحيان لا نُطيل الحياة، بل نُطيل المعاناة حتى الموت.


حين كنتُ طبيباً في سنة الامتياز، استدعتني ممرضة على عَجَل لمعاينة مريض يلفظ أنفاسه الأخيرة. دخلتُ الغرفة، وأطرقت عند السرير، لأُفاجأ بصدمة لا أنساها: كان المريض صديقي منذ أيام المدرسة! لقد نخر السرطان جسده حتى غيّر ملامحه، فلم أعرفه حتى دقّقتُ في وجهه الشاحب. كان قرار «عدم الإنعاش» قد اتُّخذ من قبل لجنة من الفريق المعالج، لكن أحداً لم يُخبره، ولم يُخبر أهله. كان القرار في مضمونه صحيحاً لكن آلية تطبيقه لم تكن كذلك. وقف الأهل في تلك اللحظة يتساءلون: لماذا لا تفعلون شيئاً؟ وقعَ اللوم عليَّ وحدي، فيما كان القرار إجماعياً وخجولاً. خرجتُ من تلك الغرفة أحمل أسئلة لم تفارقني: لماذا لم يُناقَش المريض نفسه؟ ألم يكن من حقه أن يعرف مآله؟ أن يودّع أحبّته؟ أن يُوصي؟ أن يختار كيف يُمضي ساعاته الأخيرة؟ لماذا نحرم المريض من أهم قرار في حياته، بحجة «الشفقة» أو «الخوف من الصدمة»؟


أقترح بإلحاح تشكيل حوار وطني حول أهداف الرعاية (Goals of Care Discussion)، فإن ما نحتاجه اليوم في منظومتنا الصحية ليس مزيداً من الأجهزة، بل مزيد من أبواب الحوار. أرى أن يتضمن هذا الحوار الشامل ما يلي:


- تدريب الأطباء على مهارات التواصل الصعب ومناقشة نهاية الحياة.


- توثيق إلزامي لأهداف الرعاية مع الأخذ برأي المريض وتطلعاته عند تشخيص أي مرض مزمن أو مهدد للحياة، يُراجَع دورياً.


- وثيقة وطنية للتوجيهات المسبقة (Advance Directives) معتمدة شرعاً ونظاماً، تحفظ حق المريض في تقرير مصيره الطبي.


- إشراك علماء الشريعة في صياغة هذه الأُطر، إذ إن الفقه الإسلامي أصّل لمبدأ عدم الإضرار، ولمبدأ احترام إرادة المكلّف.


- حملات توعية مجتمعية تُطبّع الحديث عن الموت الكريم، بوصفه امتداداً طبيعياً للحديث عن الحياة الكريمة.


هذا المقترح ينسجم تماماً مع رؤية المملكة 2030 في بناء منظومة صحية ترتكز على الإنسان، لا على الإجراء.


أيها المريض العزيز، صحتك تخصك أنت بالأساس، وجسدك أمانة بين يديك قبل أن تكون بين يدي الطبيب. لا تخشَ أن تسأل طبيبك عن تشخيصك ومآلاته. تساءل عن الخيارات، وعن نسب النجاح، وعن جودة الحياة المتوقعة وليس عن مدّتها فحسب. أفصح عن رغبتك لأهلك، ودوّنها إن أمكن. قُل ما الذي يعنيه لك «العيش الكريم»، وما الذي لا تقبله. إن صمتك قد يُحمِّل أحبّتك قرارات يعجزون عن اتخاذها بعد فقدانك للمقدرة، وقد يضعهم في مواجهة لوم لا يستحقونه. أما حديثك الصريح معهم فهو راحة للبال، وطمأنينة تمنحها لنفسك ولهم.


الموت قدر محتوم على ابن آدم، لكن الطريقة التي نُلاقيه بها يمكن أن تكون اختياراً واعياً بدلاً عن مفاجأة مؤلمة تُفرض في لحظة عجز.