The search for "psychological tranquility" turned into a criminal nightmare, after investigations by the Egyptian Public Prosecution revealed a heavy file trailing the founder of the "Bayt Fatim" entity. The entity, which presented itself as a lifeline for girls suffering from family pressures, ended up as a hub for illegal practices that shook public opinion.

The Egyptian prosecution ordered the detention of the accused, Mohamed Taher, for 4 days pending investigations, after confronting him with compelling technical evidence that included electronic devices and mobile phones, along with precise investigations from the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, which reinforced the testimonies of the victims.

Four girls recounted painful details during the investigations, as they turned to the accused seeking help, but he exploited their psychological state and social vulnerability to isolate them within the institution's premises in the upscale "Garden City" neighborhood, which was found to be operating without official licensing.

Cover of "Civil Work"

The investigations revealed that the accused deliberately emptied the premises of staff to control the scene, amid suspicions of systematic exploitation that extended between 2022 and 2025. In a decisive step, the investigative authorities activated confidentiality protection protocols for the victims to ensure their absolute privacy.

The prosecution continues to trace the full extent of this entity's activities, in a case that raises a frightening question: How do safe havens turn into traps for the innocent?