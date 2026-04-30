تحولت رحلة البحث عن «السكينة النفسية» إلى كابوس جنائي، بعدما كشفت تحقيقات النيابة العامة المصرية عن ملف ثقيل يلاحق مؤسس كيان «بيت فاطم». الكيان الذي قدّم نفسه كطوق نجاة لفتيات يعانين من ضغوط أسرية، انتهى به المطاف كمقر لممارسات غير قانونية هزت الرأي العام.

أمرت النيابة المصرية بحبس المتهم محمد طاهر4 أيام على ذمة التحقيقات، بعد مواجهته بأدلة فنية دامغة شملت أجهزة إلكترونية وهواتف محمولة، إلى جانب تحريات دقيقة من مكافحة جرائم الإتجار بالبشر، والتي عززت روايات المجني عليهن.

روت 4 فتيات في التحقيقات تفاصيل مؤلمة، حيث لجأن للمتهم طلباً للمساعدة، لكنه استغل حالتهن النفسية وضعفهن الاجتماعي للانفراد بهن داخل مقر المؤسسة في حي «جاردن سيتي» الراقي، والذي تبين أنه يعمل بدون ترخيص رسمي.

غطاء «العمل الأهلي»

كشفت التحقيقات أن المتهم كان يتعمد إفراغ المقر من العاملين للتحكم في المشهد، وسط شبهات استغلال ممنهج امتدت بين عامي 2022 و2025. وفي خطوة حاسمة، فعّلت جهات التحقيق بروتوكولات حماية السرية للمجني عليهن لضمان خصوصيتهن المطلقة.

وتستمر النيابة في تتبع خيوط النشاط الكامل لهذا الكيان، في قضية تطرح تساؤلاً مخيفاً: كيف تتحول الملاذات الآمنة إلى مصائد للأبرياء؟