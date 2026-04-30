تحولت رحلة البحث عن «السكينة النفسية» إلى كابوس جنائي، بعدما كشفت تحقيقات النيابة العامة المصرية عن ملف ثقيل يلاحق مؤسس كيان «بيت فاطم». الكيان الذي قدّم نفسه كطوق نجاة لفتيات يعانين من ضغوط أسرية، انتهى به المطاف كمقر لممارسات غير قانونية هزت الرأي العام.
أمرت النيابة المصرية بحبس المتهم محمد طاهر4 أيام على ذمة التحقيقات، بعد مواجهته بأدلة فنية دامغة شملت أجهزة إلكترونية وهواتف محمولة، إلى جانب تحريات دقيقة من مكافحة جرائم الإتجار بالبشر، والتي عززت روايات المجني عليهن.
روت 4 فتيات في التحقيقات تفاصيل مؤلمة، حيث لجأن للمتهم طلباً للمساعدة، لكنه استغل حالتهن النفسية وضعفهن الاجتماعي للانفراد بهن داخل مقر المؤسسة في حي «جاردن سيتي» الراقي، والذي تبين أنه يعمل بدون ترخيص رسمي.
غطاء «العمل الأهلي»
كشفت التحقيقات أن المتهم كان يتعمد إفراغ المقر من العاملين للتحكم في المشهد، وسط شبهات استغلال ممنهج امتدت بين عامي 2022 و2025. وفي خطوة حاسمة، فعّلت جهات التحقيق بروتوكولات حماية السرية للمجني عليهن لضمان خصوصيتهن المطلقة.
وتستمر النيابة في تتبع خيوط النشاط الكامل لهذا الكيان، في قضية تطرح تساؤلاً مخيفاً: كيف تتحول الملاذات الآمنة إلى مصائد للأبرياء؟
The search for "psychological tranquility" turned into a criminal nightmare, after investigations by the Egyptian Public Prosecution revealed a heavy file trailing the founder of the "Bayt Fatim" entity. The entity, which presented itself as a lifeline for girls suffering from family pressures, ended up as a hub for illegal practices that shook public opinion.
The Egyptian prosecution ordered the detention of the accused, Mohamed Taher, for 4 days pending investigations, after confronting him with compelling technical evidence that included electronic devices and mobile phones, along with precise investigations from the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, which reinforced the testimonies of the victims.
Four girls recounted painful details during the investigations, as they turned to the accused seeking help, but he exploited their psychological state and social vulnerability to isolate them within the institution's premises in the upscale "Garden City" neighborhood, which was found to be operating without official licensing.
Cover of "Civil Work"
The investigations revealed that the accused deliberately emptied the premises of staff to control the scene, amid suspicions of systematic exploitation that extended between 2022 and 2025. In a decisive step, the investigative authorities activated confidentiality protection protocols for the victims to ensure their absolute privacy.
The prosecution continues to trace the full extent of this entity's activities, in a case that raises a frightening question: How do safe havens turn into traps for the innocent?