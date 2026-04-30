تحوّلت لحظة الخروج من قسم شرطة في الإسكندرية إلى مشهد دموي مروع، انتهى بجريمة قتل هزّت الرأي العام المصري. وفي تطور قضائي حاسم، قررت محكمة جنايات الإسكندرية إحالة أوراق شقيقين إلى مفتي الجمهورية، تمهيداً للحكم بإعدامهما بعد إدانتهما بقتل شاب غدراً عقب انتهاء «جلسة صلح» رسمية.
بدأت القصة بمشادة كلامية بين المجني عليه «ا.ا.م» والمتهم الأول «س.ر.ر». انتهى الخلاف ظاهرياً داخل قسم شرطة الرمل في الإسكندرية بتحرير محضر تصالح، ليوهم المتهمان الجميع بأن الخصومة قد طويت صفحتها.
لكن التحقيقات كشفت عن وجه آخر للغدر، حيث كان المتهم الثاني «ع.ر.ر» (شقيق الأول) ينتظر خارج محيط القسم، مخفياً «سكيناً» بين طيات ملابسه، تنفيذاً لاتفاق مسبق مع شقيقه على تصفية الحساب بعيداً عن أعين رجال الشرطة.
وبمجرد مغادرة الأطراف لمقر الشرطة، جرى استدراج المجني عليه في حديث عابر للإيحاء بنهاية الخلاف، وفجأة تحول المشهد إلى هجوم كابوسي:
- قام المتهم الأول بشل حركة المجني عليه وضربه بقطعة حجرية على رأسه.
- استغل المتهم الثاني عجز الضحية وسدد له طعنات نافذة في الصدر والفخذ.
ورغم محاولات الأهالي والشرطة لإنقاذ الشاب، إلا أنه لفظ أنفاسه الأخيرة متأثراً بإصاباته القاتلة، لتتحول واقعة كان يُفترض أن تنتهي بالسلام إلى جريمة قتل مكتملة الأركان وقعت على بعد أمتار من «محراب القانون».
ورأت المحكمة في أوراق القضية توافر ركن «الإصرار والترصد» وبشاعة الغدر بالضحية بعد إيهامه بالصلح، لتصدر قرارها بإحالة أوراق المتهمين للمفتي قبل إعدامهما، في واقعة تدق ناقوس الخطر حول تصاعد النزاعات الشخصية وتجاوزها للحلول الأمنية والقانونية.
The moment of leaving a police station in Alexandria turned into a horrific bloody scene, culminating in a murder that shook Egyptian public opinion. In a decisive judicial development, the Alexandria Criminal Court decided to refer the papers of two brothers to the Grand Mufti of the Republic, in preparation for sentencing them to death after they were convicted of treacherously killing a young man following the conclusion of an official "reconciliation session."
The story began with a verbal altercation between the victim "A.A.M." and the first accused "S.R.R." The dispute seemingly ended inside the Raml police station in Alexandria with the drafting of a reconciliation report, misleading the two accused into believing that the conflict had been resolved.
However, investigations revealed another face of treachery, as the second accused "A.R.R." (the brother of the first) was waiting outside the precinct, concealing a "knife" within his clothing, in execution of a prior agreement with his brother to settle scores away from the eyes of the police.
As soon as the parties left the police station, the victim was lured into a casual conversation to imply the end of the dispute, and suddenly the scene turned into a nightmarish attack:
- The first accused immobilized the victim and struck him on the head with a stone.
- The second accused took advantage of the victim's incapacitation and inflicted fatal stab wounds to his chest and thigh.
Despite the attempts of locals and police to save the young man, he breathed his last, succumbing to his fatal injuries, transforming an incident that was supposed to end peacefully into a completed murder that occurred just meters away from the "sanctuary of the law."
The court found in the case files the presence of the elements of "premeditation and ambush" and the heinous betrayal of the victim after deceiving him into believing in reconciliation, leading to its decision to refer the defendants' papers to the mufti before their execution, in an incident that raises alarm bells about the escalation of personal disputes and their surpassing of security and legal solutions.