تحوّلت لحظة الخروج من قسم شرطة في الإسكندرية إلى مشهد دموي مروع، انتهى بجريمة قتل هزّت الرأي العام المصري. وفي تطور قضائي حاسم، قررت محكمة جنايات الإسكندرية إحالة أوراق شقيقين إلى مفتي الجمهورية، تمهيداً للحكم بإعدامهما بعد إدانتهما بقتل شاب غدراً عقب انتهاء «جلسة صلح» رسمية.

بدأت القصة بمشادة كلامية بين المجني عليه «ا.ا.م» والمتهم الأول «س.ر.ر». انتهى الخلاف ظاهرياً داخل قسم شرطة الرمل في الإسكندرية بتحرير محضر تصالح، ليوهم المتهمان الجميع بأن الخصومة قد طويت صفحتها.

لكن التحقيقات كشفت عن وجه آخر للغدر، حيث كان المتهم الثاني «ع.ر.ر» (شقيق الأول) ينتظر خارج محيط القسم، مخفياً «سكيناً» بين طيات ملابسه، تنفيذاً لاتفاق مسبق مع شقيقه على تصفية الحساب بعيداً عن أعين رجال الشرطة.

وبمجرد مغادرة الأطراف لمقر الشرطة، جرى استدراج المجني عليه في حديث عابر للإيحاء بنهاية الخلاف، وفجأة تحول المشهد إلى هجوم كابوسي:

  • قام المتهم الأول بشل حركة المجني عليه وضربه بقطعة حجرية على رأسه.
  • استغل المتهم الثاني عجز الضحية وسدد له طعنات نافذة في الصدر والفخذ.

ورغم محاولات الأهالي والشرطة لإنقاذ الشاب، إلا أنه لفظ أنفاسه الأخيرة متأثراً بإصاباته القاتلة، لتتحول واقعة كان يُفترض أن تنتهي بالسلام إلى جريمة قتل مكتملة الأركان وقعت على بعد أمتار من «محراب القانون».

ورأت المحكمة في أوراق القضية توافر ركن «الإصرار والترصد» وبشاعة الغدر بالضحية بعد إيهامه بالصلح، لتصدر قرارها بإحالة أوراق المتهمين للمفتي قبل إعدامهما، في واقعة تدق ناقوس الخطر حول تصاعد النزاعات الشخصية وتجاوزها للحلول الأمنية والقانونية.