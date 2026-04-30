The moment of leaving a police station in Alexandria turned into a horrific bloody scene, culminating in a murder that shook Egyptian public opinion. In a decisive judicial development, the Alexandria Criminal Court decided to refer the papers of two brothers to the Grand Mufti of the Republic, in preparation for sentencing them to death after they were convicted of treacherously killing a young man following the conclusion of an official "reconciliation session."

The story began with a verbal altercation between the victim "A.A.M." and the first accused "S.R.R." The dispute seemingly ended inside the Raml police station in Alexandria with the drafting of a reconciliation report, misleading the two accused into believing that the conflict had been resolved.

However, investigations revealed another face of treachery, as the second accused "A.R.R." (the brother of the first) was waiting outside the precinct, concealing a "knife" within his clothing, in execution of a prior agreement with his brother to settle scores away from the eyes of the police.

As soon as the parties left the police station, the victim was lured into a casual conversation to imply the end of the dispute, and suddenly the scene turned into a nightmarish attack:

The first accused immobilized the victim and struck him on the head with a stone.

The second accused took advantage of the victim's incapacitation and inflicted fatal stab wounds to his chest and thigh.

Despite the attempts of locals and police to save the young man, he breathed his last, succumbing to his fatal injuries, transforming an incident that was supposed to end peacefully into a completed murder that occurred just meters away from the "sanctuary of the law."

The court found in the case files the presence of the elements of "premeditation and ambush" and the heinous betrayal of the victim after deceiving him into believing in reconciliation, leading to its decision to refer the defendants' papers to the mufti before their execution, in an incident that raises alarm bells about the escalation of personal disputes and their surpassing of security and legal solutions.